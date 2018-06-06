An Average Earth Day Used To Be Less Than 19 Hours Long (theguardian.com) 36
Scientists have determined that some 1.4 billion years ago, an Earth day -- that is, a full rotation around its axis -- took 18 hours and 41 minutes, rather than the familiar 24 hours. The Guardian reports: According to fresh calculations, a day on Earth was a full five hours and fifteen minutes shorter a billion or so years ago, well before complex life spread around the planet. Scientists used a combination of astronomical theory and geochemical signatures buried in ancient rocks to show that 1.4bn years ago the Earth turned a full revolution on its axis every 18 hours and 41 minutes. The number means that, on average, the length of the day on Earth has grown by approximately one 74 thousandth of a second per year since Precambrian times, a trend that is expected to continue for millions, if not billions, of years more.
I'll get more time to do things eventually (Score:3)
So I just have to wait a few hundred million years for those extra hours each day I have been wanting? Sweet.
Project update meetings.
The moon lags the tides; the tides thus accelerate the moon causing it to move further away, while slowing the rotation of the earth
civilization in stasis (Score:3)
So in order to preserve the traditional 24 hour day that is the foundation of our society and culture, we must destroy the Moon.
When days are 8 hours longer than they are today, you're just going to have to put with 16hr long work days.
Moon (Score:2)
How does the expansion of the Sun factor into this?
How does the expansion of the Sun factor into this?
If the total mass of the sun isn't increasing, and the distance from the center of the sun isn't increasing; I wouldn't expect it does make a difference... at least not whilst it isn't expanded enough to engulf us.
As long as the sun remains approximately the same mass, it should have no significant effect on the gravity felt by Earth at this distance.
Of course the sun IS losing mass, both by converting mass to energy in nuclear reactions and through boiling off particles into the solar wind.
And the Earth also experiences an influence on spin from the sun. If the sun survived long enough, Earth would become tidally locked to the sun - with a single rotation lasting an Earth year and the same side of the planet always
We need to stop Global Slowing (Score:1)
Resist our Sloth Overlords!
Make sure you run counter to the Earth's rotation, so that it speeds up!
Billions of years? Come on! (Score:2)
Musk and NASA better speed up getting the human race to Mars as well as other inhabitable planets.
Just what I was thinking. Seems to me I read that by 4 billion years from now the sun will be a red giant the size of the earth's orbit.
Fantastic. That's approximately when I expect to be able to finally retire.
Barring extinction by some event before then, I have little doubt we will be a fully interstellar species before the next turn of the millennium.
We will be long gone by then... there's no rush.
Barring extinction by some event before then, I have little doubt we will be a fully interstellar species before the next turn of the millennium.
It would be a pretty depressing thing if we weren't interplanetary by 2118. Interstellar? That's a different order of magnitude and impossible to guess when we might even come close to that.
Actually the latest thinking is the the orbit of Earth might expand enough to avoid the incineration Mercury and Venus get. Then the only question is how long it takes the Earth's orbit to decay into the "black dwarf" that the sun will cool into. that timescale is unbelievably huge.
So is it... (Score:2)
Well it is a BS "holiday". (Score:3)
5 hrs 15 min all you got? (Score:1)
I think my employer has figured out how to stretch a 24 hr day into 30 hrs on a regular basis
better for the workers now! (Score:1)
Easier equatorial rocket launches (Score:2)
When the rotation speed was higher
that, and also this Randall Munroe guy (Score:2)
https://xkcd.com/162/ [xkcd.com]
If this went on long enough, Moon day = Earth day (Score:2)
I can't remember where I read or heard this, but the moon and Earth's days would eventually be the same length and they'd lock into each other.
you can look that one up, about 50 billion years, and the latest calculations (educated guesses with numbers) are that the earth won't be vaporized by the sun when it becomes a red dwarf but instead Earth's orbit will expand enough to save it
counting seconds (Score:1)
Doing the math on a slowing of 1/74,000th of a second (per year) and 1.4bn years, comes out to a rotation speed of 18.75 hours per revolution 1.4bn years ago. Amazingly close to the 18 hrs and 41 min claimed in the article. If the extrapolation is this close, why bother with the "astronomical theory, geochemical signatures, and modeling"?...just for confirmation?
Old news (Score:2)
Not only do we have fake news to deal with, but now we have old news to deal with?
I've known for over a decade that the earth's rotation has slowed drastically [wikipedia.org] (see episodes 5). Anyone with any physics background in the last few decades knew this. Hell, even stackexchange would consider this old news. [stackexchange.com]
After reading the article, I get the feeling that the person writing it knows as much about science as an ant knows about baking pizzas.