NASA Wants 40 Social Media Users To Attend SpaceX's Next Launch (nasa.gov)
An anonymous reader quotes NASA.gov: Social media users are invited to register to attend the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Dragon spacecraft from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. This launch, currently targeted for late June, will be the next commercial cargo resupply services mission to the International Space Station... A maximum of 40 social media users will be selected to attend this two-day event, and will be given access similar to news media.
Besides viewing and photographing the launch, the 40 selected participants will also:
Besides viewing and photographing the launch, the 40 selected participants will also:
- Tour NASA facilities at Kennedy Space Center
- Speak with representatives from NASA and SpaceX
- Speak with researchers about investigations heading to the orbiting microgravity laboratory
- Meet fellow space enthusiasts who are active on social media
Applications must be received by Wednesday at noon EDT.
NASA Wants 40 Social Media Users To Attend SpaceX's Next Launch More | Reply Login
NASA Wants 40 Social Media Users To Attend SpaceX's Next Launch
Related Links Top of the: day, week, month.
Slashdot Top Deals