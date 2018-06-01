Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Earth Science

Scientists Race To Find Who is Pumping a Dangerous Gas Into the Atmosphere (theoutline.com) 88

Posted by msmash from the closer-look dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: When the research was published in Nature on May 16, it was like a bomb dropped. A greenhouse gas is billowing into the atmosphere from a source somewhere in East Asia that no one can identify at a rate scientists have never before seen, and it's ignited a scientific dash to get to the bottom of it. All countries are supposed to comply with the rules laid out in the 1987 Montreal Protocol, which banned the production of CFCs -- chlorofluorocarbons, which deplete the ozone layer and contribute to global warming -- with only temporary exception of a few economically developing countries. If everyone fulfills their end of the deal, the amount of CFCs in the atmosphere should gradually wane over the course of several decades. CFC levels plummeted through the 1990s, and then stagnated between 2002 and 2005. But in in 2014, mysterious toxic plumes of CFC-11 -- a type of CFC -- began to drift across the Pacific Ocean. Stephen Montzaka, a chemist who studies and monitors CFCs for The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA), was shocked.

  • China (Score:4, Insightful)

    by ickleberry ( 864871 ) <web@pineapple.vg> on Friday June 01, 2018 @10:04AM (#56709720) Homepage
    Without a doubt. The only problem is how to pin it to them. The political will also isn't there to pin it to them - too much money changes hands in the West on the back of Chinese goods being traded and we've become far too dependent on the Chinese for trinkets and future ewaste.

    • Now now, it is entirely possible it's India as well. Or a sooper sekrit dastardly plan whipped up by the Russians.

    • Not Thailand? Or Vietnam? Or Indonesia? There are so many possibilities.

    • Look at the map. The plume is the densest over Hawaii and spreads east from there, there is very little west of it. I had no idea Hawaii was classified as East Asia though..

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Megol ( 3135005 )

      China as a state? Unlikely.
      Someone _in_ China not following the laws to earn more? Pretty damn likely.

      Observe the difference between the two choices.

      • What % of heavy Chinese industry does the Chinese communist party (aka the Chinese government) own? Hint: It's not 0.

        Add the % of heavy Chinese industry owned by family members of the Chinese central committee and you are closing in on 100%.

  • Someone is doing (Score:3)

    by AHuxley ( 892839 ) on Friday June 01, 2018 @10:07AM (#56709738) Journal
    some quick old style enrichment of uranium and the CFC is the tell? Should have studied more and not released the one product the world still looks into.

  • I'm not saying (Score:5, Funny)

    by ArhcAngel ( 247594 ) on Friday June 01, 2018 @10:07AM (#56709740)
    I'm not saying it's aliens...But it's aliens! (The extra-terrestrial kind not the undocumented immigrant kind) They are terraforming the planet for their impending invasion.
    • You have the making of a good book here...

      Aliens come to earth and say "Wow, nice planet. We just need to get rid of that many humans. Let's leak some stupid technologyies like burning fossil fuels, fission of heavy elements, toxic pesticides and herbicides and maybe some dangerous CFC chemistry. Maybe we'll also sprinkle in some flawed ideologies like nationalism and racism in order to trigger infighting. By the time they realize their errors it will be too late for them. When the colony ships arrive, we
    • Your "Reptilian Masters" wanting a warmer, wetter Earth... would actually explain a few things. ;)
  • First the NOAA satellite has a cooling issue and not gas that's contributing to global warming is being pumped into the atmosphere. We better get Charlie Sheen to Arecibo. [wikipedia.org]
    • lol.
      Yeah, I thought of the same film. Only now, he needs to go to China, where 1/3 to 1/2 of co2 alone comes from.

  • and throw the book on them!

    Thanks,
    The world

  • If we're going to get a handle on the environmentally destructive nature of capitalism then we're going to have to legislate that environmental capital be a real thing in all UN nations. That is that when you pollute the environment that you are held financially accountable for the costs required to remove it from the environment.

    This tragedy of the commons has been going on far too long.

    • If we're going to get a handle on the environmentally destructive nature of capitalism then we're going to have to legislate that environmental capital be a real thing in all UN nations. That is that when you pollute the environment that you are held financially accountable for the costs required to remove it from the environment.

      Nice sentiment but let's get real. Until we can do something as basic as forcing oil companies to actually pay the full cost of the pollution their products generate we're not going to get nation states to cooperate. Hell we still subsidize fossil fuel companies to the tune of around $5 trillion globally every year and barely regulate emissions. Good luck getting that under control.

      This tragedy of the commons has been going on far too long.

      And as long as we have economically selfish "leaders" who think anything that hurts oil company profits is some sort of evil

    • Read up on marketable torts or watch a David Freidman lecture on the topic. Icelanders had this figured out a thousand years ago but the Church's systems of government got rid of it when they took over. What you erroneously describe as a failure of capitalism is actually a failure to select good systems of governance.

    • Check the history of eastern Europe and the USSR. Capitalism is fucking clean in comparison. All you have is a theory, Capitalism has history.

      Also: Fuck no. The UN is not sovereign. The general assembly are a bunch of self serving, corrupt clowns. Not just no, FUCK NO!

  • Didn't he already outline his plan in that early 2000s documentary?

  • It was me, I apologize. I had too many bean burritos from Taco Bell that night.

  • Whew! This time it wasn't me.

  • Sigh. (Score:2)

    by ledow ( 319597 )

    You know when you "recycle" all those old fridges and freezers.

    And it costs a bucket to throw them away.

    And then a market starts up around a slightly cheaper way to do it.

    And the company just takes your equipment, ships it abroad, to someone who just signs off that it's being disposed of properly (but who doesn't care because it's not his life he's hurting).

    And then the abroad country, not having any care at all for such things as they get a nice backhander to bury a bit of rubbish, just throws it in landfi

    • no, they don't throw it in landfill. they strip it and of course poke the tubing to let the CFCs out before selling it

    • No, they have already figured out that it is WAY TOO MUCH to be coming from consumers. This is VERY LARGE scale.
  • The number of households with fridges and air conditioners is growing exponentially. Would hundreds of Asian cities with millions of households with leaky ACs not throw up a plume? https://www.washingtonpost.com... [washingtonpost.com]

    • The number of households with fridges and air conditioners is growing exponentially. Would hundreds of Asian cities with millions of households with leaky ACs not throw up a plume? https://www.washingtonpost.com... [washingtonpost.com]

      Only if they got hold of still working 30 year old air conditioners, or someone have started making 1980s tech air-cons again.

      • That's not really hard to believe. Air conditioning with old style cfcs was a lot better... old cars used to frost the outlet vents.
  • Slim chance that it is India. India never produced it. WHy would they start it up now?
    The only 2 that are likely would be Russia or CHina.
    And while Russia DID produce it, they are far enough north that they do not want the ozone layer being hit. In addition, Russia does not manufacture and export large amounts of goods
    This is about 99% certain to be China. It is likely some major company there that is producing smaller refregerators.
    The ONLY other reason for producing this would be to cool weapons su

  • In TFA. The highest concentration appears to be just off the SE corner of Hawaii. Right where you-know-what is blowing its top. A quick peek at a wind map [nullschool.net] shows that surface level winds carry stuff northeast toward the US West coast. And then as altitudes increase, the wind direction switches to Easterly, headed toward Asia. Where the concentrations are lowest.

    So, either naturally occurring CFCs. Or Kilauea breached a geothermal well.

    • detected 4 years ago. And volcanoes do NOT release CFCs nor are they used in geothermal electricity production.
      Theory shot.

  • This is all you need to know about any global environmental agreements
    "...with only temporary exception of a few economically developing countries."
    "If everyone fulfills their end of the deal..."

  • CFC (Score:2)

    by ledow ( 319597 )

    CFC-11:

    Either someone's making a shed-load of fridges.
    Doing a load of resonance imaging.
    Or...

    "Trichlorofluoromethane was formerly used in the drinking bird novelty"

