Scientists Race To Find Who is Pumping a Dangerous Gas Into the Atmosphere (theoutline.com) 88
An anonymous reader shares a report: When the research was published in Nature on May 16, it was like a bomb dropped. A greenhouse gas is billowing into the atmosphere from a source somewhere in East Asia that no one can identify at a rate scientists have never before seen, and it's ignited a scientific dash to get to the bottom of it. All countries are supposed to comply with the rules laid out in the 1987 Montreal Protocol, which banned the production of CFCs -- chlorofluorocarbons, which deplete the ozone layer and contribute to global warming -- with only temporary exception of a few economically developing countries. If everyone fulfills their end of the deal, the amount of CFCs in the atmosphere should gradually wane over the course of several decades. CFC levels plummeted through the 1990s, and then stagnated between 2002 and 2005. But in in 2014, mysterious toxic plumes of CFC-11 -- a type of CFC -- began to drift across the Pacific Ocean. Stephen Montzaka, a chemist who studies and monitors CFCs for The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA), was shocked.
Nowhere does it state that CFC-11 is a greenhouse gas, and no attempt to imply it is made either. It is just referred to as "mysterious toxic plumes"--utter sensationalist rubbish.
And why don't you [wikipedia.org] learn to do a little research?
How about the Newsweek article referring as it to be something that depletes the ozone [newsweek.com]?
And TOXIC GAS? It's just a CFC. Did anyone even bother looking up the MSDS [airgas.com]? Inert.
Nowhere does it state that CFC-11 is a greenhouse gas
They don't even need to, it should be common knowledge. [wikipedia.org]
Oh, he knows it, the anonymous coward is simply trolling. The fact that the greenhouse gas in question is CFC-11 is clear in the article linked, and it takes some very deliberate misreading to not see that it is in the summary.
CFC-11 is trichlorofluoromethane, for what it's worth. A better reference is here: https://www.nature.com/article... [nature.com]
Now now, it is entirely possible it's India as well. Or a sooper sekrit dastardly plan whipped up by the Russians.
Look at the map. The plume is the densest over Hawaii and spreads east from there, there is very little west of it. I had no idea Hawaii was classified as East Asia though..
China as a state? Unlikely.
Someone _in_ China not following the laws to earn more? Pretty damn likely.
Observe the difference between the two choices.
What % of heavy Chinese industry does the Chinese communist party (aka the Chinese government) own? Hint: It's not 0.
Add the % of heavy Chinese industry owned by family members of the Chinese central committee and you are closing in on 100%.
Wow, that narrows it down to only three billion people! Great detective work.
Low cost, export approved. Keep CFC going just for domestic consumer use?
A domestic factory and imports would soon out pace 1970's CFC tech.
A production line that was perfected in 1970-80, needs lots of CFC and has never been replaced?
What advanced industry, consumer use could that be? That is not now low cost for consumers?
That opens up non consumer use. A secret that relates to a lot of CFC.
What old military design can release a lot of CFC and is worth the risk for a nation to try?
Someone is cooking and is in a rush for the result.
TFS says "East Asia". India is not in East Asia by anybody's definition of that term.
On another note, wouldn't it be fun if this turned out to be Japan or North Korea?
Re: (Score:2)
Hence "fun", if it turned out to be either of them.
TFS says "East Asia". India is not in East Asia by anybody's definition of that term.
Europeans would call India definitely east asia, what else? No idea how Brits would categorize it, though.
From my quick checking it looks like uranium enrichment releases CFC 114. The CFC detected here is CFC 11. So unless there is a process of enrichment that releases CFC 11 that I didn't stumble upon it looks like this isn't due to uranium enrichment.
American uranium enrichment releases 114. It's one of the allowed exceptions.
There might be other processes.
Yeah, I thought of the same film. Only now, he needs to go to China, where 1/3 to 1/2 of co2 alone comes from.
and throw the book on them!
Thanks,
The world
If we're going to get a handle on the environmentally destructive nature of capitalism then we're going to have to legislate that environmental capital be a real thing in all UN nations. That is that when you pollute the environment that you are held financially accountable for the costs required to remove it from the environment.
This tragedy of the commons has been going on far too long.
If we're going to get a handle on the environmentally destructive nature of capitalism then we're going to have to legislate that environmental capital be a real thing in all UN nations. That is that when you pollute the environment that you are held financially accountable for the costs required to remove it from the environment.
Nice sentiment but let's get real. Until we can do something as basic as forcing oil companies to actually pay the full cost of the pollution their products generate we're not going to get nation states to cooperate. Hell we still subsidize fossil fuel companies to the tune of around $5 trillion globally every year and barely regulate emissions. Good luck getting that under control.
This tragedy of the commons has been going on far too long.
Read up on marketable torts or watch a David Freidman lecture on the topic. Icelanders had this figured out a thousand years ago but the Church's systems of government got rid of it when they took over. What you erroneously describe as a failure of capitalism is actually a failure to select good systems of governance.
Check the history of eastern Europe and the USSR. Capitalism is fucking clean in comparison. All you have is a theory, Capitalism has history.
Also: Fuck no. The UN is not sovereign. The general assembly are a bunch of self serving, corrupt clowns. Not just no, FUCK NO!
Short story: not only that, they're quite potent too - much more so than CO2 (for the same concentration). The only reason they haven't received as much attention in this context as CO2 is that the international community has been quite successful at curbing their atmospheric concentrations and thus their impact on the climate. Which cannot be said about CO2.
Longer story at Wikipedia [wikipedia.org].
On the subject of getting attention: am I the only one who finds the theoutline.com link in TFS offensive? Not only did they
It's almost as if they're setting up a strawman for the purpose of bashing the more moderate people with legitimate concerns about anthropogenic climate change. But then there's Poe's law...
Never mind, it was written by an intern [linkedin.com]. Less "Poe's law" and more "Hanlon's razor"
:-)
CFCs are greenhouse gasses but their bigger problem is that they "eat" ozone. The Montreal agreement dealt with the ozone depletion problem though.
Didn't he already outline his plan in that early 2000s documentary?
It was me, I apologize. I had too many bean burritos from Taco Bell that night.
Whew! This time it wasn't me.
You know when you "recycle" all those old fridges and freezers.
And it costs a bucket to throw them away.
And then a market starts up around a slightly cheaper way to do it.
And the company just takes your equipment, ships it abroad, to someone who just signs off that it's being disposed of properly (but who doesn't care because it's not his life he's hurting).
no, they don't throw it in landfill. they strip it and of course poke the tubing to let the CFCs out before selling it
700 Million Leaky Air Conditioners? (Score:2)
The number of households with fridges and air conditioners is growing exponentially. Would hundreds of Asian cities with millions of households with leaky ACs not throw up a plume? https://www.washingtonpost.com... [washingtonpost.com]
Only if they got hold of still working 30 year old air conditioners, or someone have started making 1980s tech air-cons again.
The only 2 that are likely would be Russia or CHina.
And while Russia DID produce it, they are far enough north that they do not want the ozone layer being hit. In addition, Russia does not manufacture and export large amounts of goods
This is about 99% certain to be China. It is likely some major company there that is producing smaller refregerators.
In TFA. The highest concentration appears to be just off the SE corner of Hawaii. Right where you-know-what is blowing its top. A quick peek at a wind map [nullschool.net] shows that surface level winds carry stuff northeast toward the US West coast. And then as altitudes increase, the wind direction switches to Easterly, headed toward Asia. Where the concentrations are lowest.
So, either naturally occurring CFCs. Or Kilauea breached a geothermal well.
Theory shot.
Gosh, if only there were other volcanoes around the world we could use to compare its output with, or monitoring stations all over the world's volcanoes for all kinds of gas analysis?
This is all you need to know about any global environmental agreements
"...with only temporary exception of a few economically developing countries."
"If everyone fulfills their end of the deal..."
CFC-11:
Either someone's making a shed-load of fridges.
Doing a load of resonance imaging.
Or...
"Trichlorofluoromethane was formerly used in the drinking bird novelty"