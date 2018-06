NASA Spacecraft Finds Methane Ice Dunes On Pluto

Scientists say they have found evidence of dunes of frozen methane on Pluto , suggesting that the distant world is more dynamic than previously thought. The research has been published in the journal Science . BBC reports:"The methane grains could have been lofted into the atmosphere by the melting of surrounding nitrogen ice or blown down from nearby mountains," the researchers write in the journal Science. "Understanding how dunes form under Pluto conditions will help with interpreting similar features found elsewhere in the solar system."