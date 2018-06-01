NASA Spacecraft Finds Methane Ice Dunes On Pluto (bbc.com) 5
Scientists say they have found evidence of dunes of frozen methane on Pluto, suggesting that the distant world is more dynamic than previously thought. The research has been published in the journal Science. BBC reports: The findings come from analysis of the startling images sent back by Nasa's New Horizons mission, which flew close to Pluto in July 2015. In their study, the researchers explain how they studied pictures of a plain known as Sputnik Planitia, parts of which are covered with what look like fields of dunes. They are lying close to a range of mountains of water ice 5km high. The scientists conclude that the dunes are 0.4-1km apart and that they are made up of particles of methane ice between 200-300 micrometers in diameter -- roughly the size of grains of sand. "The methane grains could have been lofted into the atmosphere by the melting of surrounding nitrogen ice or blown down from nearby mountains," the researchers write in the journal Science. "Understanding how dunes form under Pluto conditions will help with interpreting similar features found elsewhere in the solar system."
Atmosphere? (Score:2)
Or at least, lofted into nearby space before falling to the surface.
Re: (Score:2)
Pluto's atmosphere is big enough to support its own wikipedia page [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:3)
Pluto's atmosphere is big enough to support its own wikipedia page [wikipedia.org]
It is also big enough to cause global warming. Methane is a much stronger greenhouse gas than CO2, and Pluto's high methane levels raise atmospheric temps up to 110K (-163 C), rather than the 40K to 60K it would be without an atmosphere.