FDA Halts One of the First Human CRISPR Studies Before it Begins (technologyreview.com) 45
A trial planning to use the gene-editing tool CRISPR on sickle cell patients has been put on hold due to unspecified questions from US regulators. From a report: CRISPR Therapeutics, which is developing the therapy, sought approval from the US Food and Drug Administration in April to begin the study. The therapy involves extracting stem cells from a patient's bone marrow and editing them with CRISPR in the lab. Once infused back into the patient, the idea is that the edited cells would give rise to healthy red blood cells. But according to a statement on Wednesday from CRISPR Therapeutics, the FDA ordered the company not to proceed with its study until it answers questions about its CRISPR treatment.
proper (Score:1)
FDA once in a while does its job, amazing
Re:proper (Score:4, Insightful)
FDA once in a while does its job, amazing
I disagree, in this case I think using CRISPR on humans might be a legitimate use. I don't agree with using it to try and edit the human genome to make taller offspring, or blue eyes, or 15 inch ding-dongs; but to cure a genetic disease... I think that's wonderful. Using CRISPR to cure certain defined genetic diseases is a far cry from designer-babies.
This is an area that needs careful oversight but we shouldn't just dismiss a technology because we fear a slippery slope or because we think a beneficial technology is creepy.
Re: (Score:2)
no you have improper understanding.
Medicinal use of CRISPR sequences is in clinical trial stage only, in China and USA.
It is not a proven or approved treatment anywhere on planet earth, nor will it be for a very long time
Having the FDA raise the proper questions is not "dimissing". You seem to imagine they're holding up a line of dying patients
Re: (Score:1)
That is true, and hard to accept.
CRISPR brings promises of curing diseases that are right now causing terrible suffering and early death to billions of people.
Everyone is in a hurry. Many people are desperate enough to submit to experimental treatments, because they are at the end of their rope. In such a situation, getting in front of such experimentation "feels" morally wrong.
The common tendency to confuse morality and legality makes people experience confusion when they see the guardians of food and dr
Re: (Score:2)
I knew several people that were diseased and desperate, and so participated in clinical trials for deadly ailments over the decades. Guess what happened to 100% of them?
CRISPR may not be a breakthrough at all for humans
Re: (Score:2)
yeah but it can take 80 years or more to die for most in the USA
meanwhile, going to clinical trial instead of normal treatments for deadly cancer will shorten your life even more in most cases.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
See: https://patient.info/health/si... [patient.info]
Re: (Score:2)
OK, this is weird, but bear with me.
My dog has experienced a total loss of nasal turbinates, cause unknown, he is a rescue. Subsequent to this he was diagnosed with nasal angiofibromas, benign, but ultimately destructive of the nasal cavity and probably will end with infiltration of the cranial cavity and euthanasia.
Now the oncologist would very much like us to pursue treatment, focused radiation, and then monitor for recurrence, primarily because there is very little known about these conditions. Few dogs
Re: (Score:2)
I don't agree with using it to try and edit the human genome to make taller offspring, or blue eyes, or 15 inch ding-dongs; but to cure a genetic disease... I think that's wonderful.
Can we define stupidity as genetic disease? Just look at the consequences of it...
Re: (Score:2)
Various psychological conditions are suspected of being hereditary. And there is no more dangerous condition than to be diagnosed with one that renders you incapable of being a mentally functional human being. For that, they can take your liberty for your lifetime. Without question. And never permit you to be cured.
Re: (Score:2)
FDA once in a while does its job, amazing
But is FDA going to be forthright about its 'questions' right away so that a corrected trial can begin without undue delay, or is it going to drag its feet until we see this tech changing lives on other continents?
Not necessarily (Score:1)
FDA once in a while does its job, amazing
That depends entirely on the line of questioning. If it is something along the lines of "we have reason to suspect this may pose a risk to patients due to scientific evidence A, B, and C (citations provided)" then yeah, it's a good thing.
If it is something along the lines of "Aren't you violating God's mandate by editing His(tm) perfect genome and the fate He(tm) has decreed for these patients," which is not something I'd put past this administration (and how intere
Risk borne by patient (Score:2)
FDA once in a while does its job, amazing
That depends entirely on the line of questioning. If it is something along the lines of "we have reason to suspect this may pose a risk to patients due to[...]
The FDA is a bureaucracy responsible for the safety of patients, but bears none of the costs of that safety.
It is in the FDA's interest to make the safety bar so high that medical progress is stifled, so long as safety is its primary goal. Medical companies are always at odds with the FDA, trying to negotiate more sane procedures and reliances.
Taking this article as an example, the patients are completely cut out of the equation. The patients might have a terminal disease with a projected survival of a few
Re: (Score:1)
ir not a wierdeau, I am a Tardeau Lardeau!!! 450 pounds (and growing) of IT muscle! Not to mention total sexual success with women!
The other day I deep-fried a keyboard I was troubleshooting, my boss wanted to smash it over my head but instead we broke it in two and enjoyed eating it!
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If I want to turn myself into some kind of vampire bat-man that feeds on human blood to sustain my nocturnal life, I have every right to do it, and then to turn to a life of vigilantism for the fun of beating people up and stealing their vital fluids.
No government will stop me, because I am vengeance, I am the night, I am the MAN-BAT!
Vigilantism is illegal in most countries; as is non consensual consumption of other people's bodily fluid. You should be ashamed of yourself Man-bat. I will spend the rest of my days hunting you down.
Re: (Score:2)
illegal monopoly
Immoral? Sure. Evil? Now question; just study history. Illegal?? Me thinks you need to look up the definition of that one.
Re: (Score:2)
Chances are that if you need this kind of treatment you are already a vampire man-bat. You just use an IV instead of your teeth.
Re: (Score:2)
That won't help you in the slightest if you need someone else to open a vein for you.
Measure twice, cut once (Score:3)
I'm generally not big on layers of bureaucratic red tape, but for an emergent technology like this it seems absolutely appropriate to take an extra cautious approach for the moment.
Re: (Score:2)
Allow Human trials on terminal patients (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Very Hard to Measure Safety (Score:4, Informative)
One problem with these gene-editing treatments is that it is very hard to measure the safety of the treatment. It could be that the company tried to show how it would measure safety, but FDA wasn't satisfied with the process.
Chemical and Engineering News (probably behind a paywall) has an article about how companies are trying to come to a consensus on how to measure safety. https://cen.acs.org/pharmaceut... [acs.org]
A huge problem here is that DNA breaks all the time in our cells and gets repaired. That is the exact process CRISPR leverages to make its edits. So, how do you tell a natural break and mis-repair from a misdirected CRISPR edit. Not an easy thing to tell. FDA wants the applicant to show safety, not for someone else to show dangerousness. Proving a thing that is very difficult to measure in the first place is a great challenge, and may keep these treatments from advancing at FDA.
The Europeans have a similar issues with their beta-thalassemia trial. https://www.bionews.org.uk/pag... [bionews.org.uk]