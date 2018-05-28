Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Invisible Scum on Sea Cuts CO2 Exchange With Air 'By Up To 50%'

An invisible layer of scum on the sea surface can reduce carbon dioxide exchange between the atmosphere and the oceans by up to 50%, scientists have discovered. From a report: Researchers from Heriot-Watt, Newcastle and Exeter universities say the findings, published in the journal Nature Geoscience on Monday, have major implications for predicting our future climate. The world's oceans absorb around a quarter of all man-made carbon dioxide emissions, making them the largest long-term sink of carbon on Earth. Greater sea turbulence increases gas exchange between the atmosphere and oceans and until now it was difficult to calculate the effect of "biological surfactants." Teams from the Natural Environment Research Council, the Leverhulme Trust and the European Space Agency developed a system that compares "the surfactant effect" between different seawaters in real time. They found surfactants can reduce carbon dioxide exchange by up to 50%.

    As the world continues to heat and the subocean deposits of methane start flowing, 50% reduction in local surface reactions is not going to mean squat. This is a bandaid on an aneurysm. Even conceptually it is unpromising.
    Reducing emissions is the obvious solution that we spend so much time effort and brainpower avoiding, because as a terraforming species we are lazy and deserve extinction. It's too bad higher order fauna on Earth goes with us.
    Really it's just the coal-fired intellects of the GOP and th

      by CaptainDork ( 3678879 )

      You have some good points but have missed an obvious one:

      "They," are "us."

      The driver behind shitting in our mess kit is shareholder greed .

      We want asymptotic stock gains over nanosecond time frames.

    • Deep water stores more CO2 due to its higher pressure, but natural events can cause overturn. I'm not sure any climate models account for that. A major storm, earthquake or landslide could break up the layer while bringing the high concentrations of CO2 (and other gases) to the surface to effervesce. This could explains some of the unexplained coastal die offs. The events at Lake Nyos killed hundreds of people.

    • As the world continues to heat and the subocean deposits of methane start flowing,

      Scientific consensus is that will not happen.

    on Monday May 28, 2018 @12:53PM
    Before now, we thought the only type of scum causing rising CO2 levels was located in Washington DC.

    Yea science!

  • The solution is easy. We just need to install an air pump with a bubbler in the ocean to cause surface disturbance and aid gas exchange. That's what I do in my non-planted aquariums.

    So is ocean acidification not a bad thing anymore? Sounds like they stumbled upon a beneficial side effect of pollution for a change.

    • So is ocean acidification not a bad thing anymore? Sounds like they stumbled upon a beneficial side effect of pollution for a change.

      Kind of like how global dimming in the 70's and 80's was having a minimal effect on keeping global warming down. Once we started controlling certain dark pollutants, such as soot down, dimming reversed and might have added a little to global warming.

    • Sounds like they stumbled upon a beneficial side effect of pollution for a change.

      Maybe. If the oceans take up less CO2, the concentration in the atmosphere will accelerate. Less acidification, but more warming.

  • But this invisible scum may actually deoxygenate the water, killing off the fish life.

      by jtgd ( 807477 )

      True. I expect "exchange" means both CO2 and O2.

      But you're forgetting that we've over-fished the ocean into extinction.

  • Scum is natural (Score:5, Interesting)

    on Monday May 28, 2018 @06:25PM
    This isn't a problem. The scum is biological. Further it is slowing the rate of change by 50%. The oceans and the atmosphere will still reach the same equilibrium given time. Also we don't want more CO2 in the oceans. It causes acidification and messes with all kinds of ocean life. You could debate where it does more harm, atmosphere or ocean, but ideally we don't want more in either place.

    If the global ocean were to come to equilibrium with the atmosphere, exchange rate would only hasten or slow the time it takes to get to equilibrium. While I doubt there is a "scum" on a significant area of the ocean's surface which drastically changes exchange, its effect would be temporary. Unless the ocean (or atmosphere) is involved in other (significant) exchanges. I guess this article must factor in things such as (fresh) water "exchange" and CO2 exchange with the silt/mud/floor. Only if one of these

  • What effect does this chemical have on various forms of sea life? If CO2 is trapped in the ocean wouldn't that cause the oceans to be more acidic?

