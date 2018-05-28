Invisible Scum on Sea Cuts CO2 Exchange With Air 'By Up To 50%' (theguardian.com) 69
An invisible layer of scum on the sea surface can reduce carbon dioxide exchange between the atmosphere and the oceans by up to 50%, scientists have discovered. From a report: Researchers from Heriot-Watt, Newcastle and Exeter universities say the findings, published in the journal Nature Geoscience on Monday, have major implications for predicting our future climate. The world's oceans absorb around a quarter of all man-made carbon dioxide emissions, making them the largest long-term sink of carbon on Earth. Greater sea turbulence increases gas exchange between the atmosphere and oceans and until now it was difficult to calculate the effect of "biological surfactants." Teams from the Natural Environment Research Council, the Leverhulme Trust and the European Space Agency developed a system that compares "the surfactant effect" between different seawaters in real time. They found surfactants can reduce carbon dioxide exchange by up to 50%.
This does nothing. (Score:2, Insightful)
As the world continues to heat and the subocean deposits of methane start flowing, 50% reduction in local surface reactions is not going to mean squat. This is a bandaid on an aneurysm. Even conceptually it is unpromising.
Reducing emissions is the obvious solution that we spend so much time effort and brainpower avoiding, because as a terraforming species we are lazy and deserve extinction. It's too bad higher order fauna on Earth goes with us.
Really it's just the coal-fired intellects of the GOP and th
Re: (Score:1, Insightful)
You're obviously not a scientist but a denialist moron. The Sun does not entirely control all climate variations on Earth, nor the amount of insulating gasses in the atmosphere that humans deposit there. (You're one of those deserving it.)
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
Climate cycles are controlled by the Sun and we're at the beginning of a cooling cycle. All the farting in the world is not going to change that.
Sorry to respond to myself
.....
I have done extensive - extensive - research on Fox News and listen to every political talk radio show host. They all know better than ANY Climate so-called "scientist". We all know that Sean Hannity knows more than ANYBODY!
Why just the other day it RAINED where I live! It wouldn't have RAINED in Spring if Global Warming were true! Global Warming says that I'd be living in a dessert now! With chocolate and whipped cream!
I'm done with you Liberal Snowflakes who get your "f
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
You have some good points but have missed an obvious one:
"They," are "us."
The driver behind shitting in our mess kit is shareholder greed .
We want asymptotic stock gains over nanosecond time frames.
Lake Nyos lessons (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
As the world continues to heat and the subocean deposits of methane start flowing,
Scientific consensus is that will not happen.
Before now... (Score:4, Funny)
Yea science!
Re: (Score:2)
If you saw the senate hearings on climate change
Senate hearings are a stage, not science.
The Dems did not like to listen to this science and brought their own science with them.
Do you understand that both Dems and Reps only chose scientists who would say things they already like? They would be fools to do otherwise, because that would make them look bad on a stage.
Because I don't post left all my comments get modded down, bye bye Karma.
It's not because you don't post left, it's because you post clearly on the right. That is, you mold your opinion largely to match the party.
Solution is easy... (Score:2)
The solution is easy. We just need to install an air pump with a bubbler in the ocean to cause surface disturbance and aid gas exchange. That's what I do in my non-planted aquariums.
Ocean acidification (Score:1, Insightful)
So is ocean acidification not a bad thing anymore? Sounds like they stumbled upon a beneficial side effect of pollution for a change.
Re: (Score:2)
So is ocean acidification not a bad thing anymore? Sounds like they stumbled upon a beneficial side effect of pollution for a change.
Kind of like how global dimming in the 70's and 80's was having a minimal effect on keeping global warming down. Once we started controlling certain dark pollutants, such as soot down, dimming reversed and might have added a little to global warming.
Re: (Score:2)
It was not soot, it was sulfure oxides.
Re: (Score:2)
Sounds like they stumbled upon a beneficial side effect of pollution for a change.
Maybe. If the oceans take up less CO2, the concentration in the atmosphere will accelerate. Less acidification, but more warming.
Scum of the earth... (Score:1)
Hmm, global warming is due to the scum of the earth - so it is all Hillary's fault.
LET THEM BREATH BITCOIN (Score:1)
A partially visible layer of libertarian scum will now cover this thread.
- AC
Okay (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
True. I expect "exchange" means both CO2 and O2.
But you're forgetting that we've over-fished the ocean into extinction.
Scum is natural (Score:5, Interesting)
Equilibrium (Score:1)
If the global ocean were to come to equilibrium with the atmosphere, exchange rate would only hasten or slow the time it takes to get to equilibrium. While I doubt there is a "scum" on a significant area of the ocean's surface which drastically changes exchange, its effect would be temporary. Unless the ocean (or atmosphere) is involved in other (significant) exchanges. I guess this article must factor in things such as (fresh) water "exchange" and CO2 exchange with the silt/mud/floor. Only if one of these
Fake news. Science is settled (Score:1)
There can be no further climate research of any sort. We already knew everything many years ago. Thatâ(TM)s whatâ(TM)s science is settled means. We know everything. Nothing left to discover. Fake news. Move along. Nothing to see here.
Dangerous (Score:2)