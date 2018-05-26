U.S. Passes 'Right to Try' Law Allowing Experimental Medical Treatments (chicagotribune.com) 19
schwit1 shared this article from the Washington Post: The House on Tuesday passed "right to try" legislation that would allow people with life-threatening illnesses to bypass the Food and Drug Administration to obtain experimental medications, ending a drawn-out battle over access to unapproved therapies. President Trump is expected to quickly sign the measure, which was praised by supporters as a lifeline for desperate patients but denounced by scores of medical and consumer groups as unnecessary and dangerous...
The FDA would be largely left out of the equation under the new legislation and would not oversee the right-to-try process. Drug manufacturers would have to report "adverse events" -- safety problems, including premature deaths -- only once a year. The agency also would be restricted in how it used such information when considering the experimental treatments for approval. Patients would be eligible for right-to-try if they had a "life-threatening illness" and had exhausted all available treatment options. The medication itself must have completed early-stage safety testing, called Phase 1 trials, and be in active development with the goal of FDA approval.
One Congressman opposing the bill argued that eliminating FDA oversight would "provide fly-by-night physicians and clinics the opportunity to peddle false hope and ineffective drugs to desperate patients," noting that the bill is opposed by over 100 patient advocacy and consumer groups.
This is a topic I've thought about before and I see two sides to it.
On the one hand, a person who is going to die of fatal illness should be allowed to try something that might save their life. "Proven safe and effective" is a good standard for headache medicine, but if you're almost certain die without it, "20% chance it might work" is worth a try.
On the other hand, we don't want people peddling snake oil taking advantage of desperate people.
The criteria in this law, fatal illness, a treatment that has already completed phase 1 trial, and is actively moving through the FDA approval process, sounds like a reasonable compromise between two opposing interests.
You have to be careful with laws. What it claims to do and what it actually does are not always the same thing. There's very little oversight in the law as written. There are also no safeguards against clinics who might use it as a legal justification to sell patients ineffective drugs at 'you'll die without it' prices.
I think the problem is that the bill was not motivated by acting in the interests of patients, but by people following the ideological position that all regulation is wrong and the government needs to just step aside and let industry solve all our problems.
So what is the problem they're trying to solve? (Score:4, Insightful)
It sounds like a great idea, give patients a last chance they'd otherwise lack, but according to the article:
The measure, championed by Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., is designed to give patients an alternative way to obtain drugs not approved by the FDA. Currently, there are two options for patients seeking experimental medications: enrolling in clinical trials if they are eligible or participating in the FDA's "expanded access" program. The agency has said that it approves almost all such requests to that program.
and
Critics also note that drug companies, not the FDA, are the main obstacle to seriously ill patients getting unapproved drugs outside clinical trials. Manufacturers sometimes don't have large enough supplies to provide drugs outside trials or don't want to risk a safety problem involving a drug that has not yet passed FDA muster.
It doesn't sound like anyone is denied effective treatment in the current system (unless they end up control in a clinical trial) so I'm not sure what the new bill is going to do other than potentially open the doors to snake oil sellers.
It doesn't sound like anyone is denied effective treatment in the current system (unless they end up control in a clinical trial) so I'm not sure what the new bill is going to do other than potentially open the doors to snake oil sellers.
The bill protects doctors and pharmaceutical companies from liability for giving experimental treatments to terminally ill patients, which is one of the reasons drug companies don't want to give these out. Drug company liability has gone bonkers in the last few years - people are suing because chemotherapy drugs are causing their hair to fall out, and blood thinners are causing them to bleed more easily. It's insane.
As long as the doctors and patients are fully informed that the drug is experimental I don't
If "right to try" is only available to patients who have *already* exhausted every other acknowledged treatment option that exists, I'm not sure how this concern would ever arise, in practice.
Struggling to pass common sense laws about things the government should not be involved in is just a protracted way to further cement government power over everything in your life. The debate is always focused on a tangent. The goal which is always accomplished is for everyone to look to government to bless everything.
If you are dying what right does anyone else on this planet have to say about what treatments you can try? Ethically, no one.