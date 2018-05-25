Gut Sensor Could Monitor Health -- and Beam Results to a Smartphone (scientificamerican.com) 14
Doctors are now one step closer to deploying sensors that can travel to parts of a patient's body to diagnose hard-to-detect conditions. From a report: Researchers have devised a new way to get a sneak peek into what's going on deep in your digestive system, creating a swallowable sensor that, with the help of engineered bacteria and a tiny electrical circuit, can detect the presence of molecules that might be signs of disease and then beam the results to a smartphone app. The device, which scientists validated in pigs, remains a prototype and needs to be refined before it could be used in people. But the researchers, who reported their work Thursday in the journal Science, combined innovations in synthetic biology and microelectronics to create a modular platform that could be adapted to identify a wide range of molecules. "We want to try to illuminate and provide understanding into areas that are not easily accessible," said Dr. Timothy Lu, a bioengineer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and senior author of the paper.
yeah, i am a little overweight, yeah i have arthritis, yeah my blood pressure is a little high, i am getting close to 60 years old and i could die today, or next week, or maybe by the end of the year, or i could live another 10 years, i dont need a doctor getting rich off of me to tell me that
My nervous system monitors my gut and the rest of my body 24/7. Works pretty well.
Millions of years of evolution make for some pretty rad design and engineering.
Doesn't need batteries, doesn't need an upgrade.
Sometimes I just miss listening to it. You have to train that.
Like correctly interpreting some graphs on your health.
... beam the results to a smartphone app.
it could just directly push the data to my facebook account it would save a lot of time.
