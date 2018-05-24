Is Cockroach Milk the Ultimate Superfood? (globalnews.ca) 35
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Global News: It may not be everyone's cup of milk, but for years now, some researchers believe insect milk, like cockroach milk, could be the next big dairy alternative. A report in 2016 found Pacific Beetle cockroaches specifically created nutrient-filled milk crystals that could also benefit humans, the Hindustan Times reports. Others report producing cockroach milk isn't easy, either -- it takes 1,000 cockroaches to make 100 grams of milk, Inverse reports, and other options could include a cockroach milk pill. And although it has been two years since the study, some people are still hopeful. Insect milk, or entomilk, is already being used and consumed by Cape Town-based company Gourmet Grubb, IOL reports.
Jarrod Goldin, [president of Entomo Farms which launched in 2014], got interested in the insect market after the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nation in 2013 announced people around the world were consuming more than 1,900 insects. As his brothers were already farming insects for fishing and reptile use, Goldin thought it would be a smart business opportunity to focus on food. Goldin adds studies have shown cricket powder can be a high source of protein and B12. The PC version his company produces has 13 grams of protein per every 2 1/2 tbsps. Toronto-based registered dietitian Andy De Santis says for protein alternatives, insects are definitely in the playing field. According to ScienceAlert, Diploptera punctate is the only known cockroach to give birth to live young and has been shown to pump out a type of "milk" containing protein crystals to feed its babies. "The fact that an insect produces milk is pretty fascinating -- but what fascinated researchers is the fact that a single one of these protein crystals contains more than three times the amount of energy found in an equivalent amount of buffalo milk (which is also higher in calories than regular cow's milk)."
Researchers are now working to replicate the crystals in the lab. They are working with yeast to produce the crystal in much larger quantities -- "making it slightly more efficient than extracting crystals from cockroach's guts," reports ScienceAlert.
Jarrod Goldin, [president of Entomo Farms which launched in 2014], got interested in the insect market after the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nation in 2013 announced people around the world were consuming more than 1,900 insects. As his brothers were already farming insects for fishing and reptile use, Goldin thought it would be a smart business opportunity to focus on food. Goldin adds studies have shown cricket powder can be a high source of protein and B12. The PC version his company produces has 13 grams of protein per every 2 1/2 tbsps. Toronto-based registered dietitian Andy De Santis says for protein alternatives, insects are definitely in the playing field. According to ScienceAlert, Diploptera punctate is the only known cockroach to give birth to live young and has been shown to pump out a type of "milk" containing protein crystals to feed its babies. "The fact that an insect produces milk is pretty fascinating -- but what fascinated researchers is the fact that a single one of these protein crystals contains more than three times the amount of energy found in an equivalent amount of buffalo milk (which is also higher in calories than regular cow's milk)."
Researchers are now working to replicate the crystals in the lab. They are working with yeast to produce the crystal in much larger quantities -- "making it slightly more efficient than extracting crystals from cockroach's guts," reports ScienceAlert.
Re: (Score:3)
ie But all other flying creeping things, which have four feet, shall be an abomination unto you.
Nipples (Score:2)
You can milk anything with nipples other than robert De Niro
Betteridge Law: No (Score:2)
Also, this has a massive freaking stigma to overcome.
Milk not Milk. (Score:2)
Milk in this context does NOT mean what you think it does.
They are not talking about something for your decafe latte
You don't need superfoods. (Score:2)
According to every metastudy I've ever seen on the subject, while nutrition is important - as long as you're getting a minimum of basic staple foods, and not too much of some things - then you're generally at optimal diet.
Bodies cope with what they get, as long as they start off healthy. Get some organ damage, and yeah - low sodium diet becomes important. The body just gets stupid when it gets too much and runs out of place for something, like fat soluble vitamins or metals, and for some folks, sugars.
"Su
No thanks (Score:2)
Love the opening line (Score:2)
It may not be everyone's cup of milk
Is it ANYONE'S cup of milk?
And how the heck do you milk a cockroach?
Re: (Score:2)
now find them..
Seriously.... (Score:2)
Dudes, I mean,,, it's a COCKROACH!!!
They must be in serious need of some pork rinds for munchies.
Trying to figure out the point (Score:2)
So, we have a "food" produced by insects that humans have not consumed until now. Since humans have never eaten it before, it may or may not be fully suitable for human needs. It does, however, have a high concentration of some specific nutrients that humans need.
But actually harvesting the food from insects is difficult so they want to engineer yeast to produce it.
So, if you need to create an artificial "bio factory" to create the substance, why not skip the cockroach step and engineer the yeast to produ
Re: (Score:2)
Because such a direct route to an outcome doesnt extract the maximum amount of research funds?
That is usually the reason behind such things.
The labour costs would be daunting (Score:2)
Can you imagine trying to get between their back legs to milk them? And for sure you'd keep losing the bucket.
Normal is as normal does (Score:2)
Last few times I was in Asia I noted more and more street stalls selling bugs prepared various different ways. I am sure it is healthy but I am a long way from trying it.
If I were introducing such a product for state-side consumption I wouldn't present the whole animal like they do. It would have to be processed some way so as to emulate either a protein shake or maybe a cracker sandwich.
Given the economics I wouldn't be surprised to see such things here in the not too distant future.
New engineering opportunity! (Score:2)
Superfood? (Score:2)