Missing Climate Goals Could Cost the World $20 Trillion

Earth Science

Posted by msmash from the lost-and-found dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: There are trillions of reasons for the world to prevent temperatures from rising more than 1.5C, the aspirational target laid out in the Paris climate agreement, according to a new study. If nations took the necessary actions to meet that goal, rather than the increasingly discussed 2C objective, there's a 60 percent chance it would save the world more than $20 trillion, according to new work published this week in Nature by scientists at Stanford. That figure is far higher than what most experts think it will cost to cut emissions enough to achieve the 1.5C target. Indeed, one study put the price tag in the hundreds of billions of dollars. If temperatures rise by 3C, it will knock out an additional 5 percent of GDP. That's the entire planet's GDP.

  • You mean either "free up $X to be spent on something else" or "lower global spending by $X" or some mix of the two.

    The spending to prepare for Y2K should never have been necessary, but it kept a lot of people employed.

    If we had done time correctly back in the day, either that money would've been freed up for other things or it would not have been spent. If it didn't get spent, the economy would not have been as robust.

    • Save is the right word.

      If they said "create" or "earn" or "make", then I think your objection would be spot on.

  • Now the Goals are Missing? (Score:4, Funny)

    by I'm New Around Here ( 1154723 ) on Thursday May 24, 2018 @12:17PM (#56666356)

    Who had them last? Did Trump misplace them? Has anyone checked Hillary's servers?

    C'mon people. Those things are very expensive.

  • $20 trillion is a lot of jobs created and with more people dying from the effects of climate change that could really boost wages /s

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      There is only one logical answer to this issue, and indeed many of the larger issues that are facing our world in the 21st century and beyond, and that is to reduce the human population to around 20% to 30% of what it currently is. The funds currently being discussed for carbon capture and scrubbing, emissions control, etc could easily cover universal birth control and abortion services, strict enforcement of single-child rules for couples, and in extreme instances more agressive forms of population reduct
  • Maybe the costs could vastly exceed 20 trillion if we have to relocate or rebuild all cities affected by 10m of vertical ocean rise. Maybe it could cost the world 20 trillion dollars short term. But that's at least two quarters away or someone else's problem so it's completely unimportant. #CEOlogic.

  • I haven't looked into this particular analysis at all, but this is exactly what we should be doing. Rather than making arguments that humans suck and are destroying life-giving Gaia, or trying to scare people with horror stories of runway warming, we should be carefully, rationally, constructing the best possible estimates of the cost of global warming under various scenarios, and then comparing them with the best possible estimates of the cost of various mitigation strategies, including not only cutting carbon emissions (which requires a sub-field of analyses to figure out the best and least impactful way to motivate cutting of carbon production) but also schemes to recapture carbon and schemes to directly cool the planet's climate other ways, such as orbital sunscreens to reduce insolation. And at the same time we should continue investing in climate and economic modeling to refine the estimates.

    And we should act on the strategy that produces the best outcome, according to those estimates, even as we continue working to revise the estimates -- and adjust the strategy aprpropriately, in cautious, incremental steps.

    This is the rational, Bayesian approach to the problem. And it's the right approach even in the (extremely unlikely) case that the warming isn't anthropogenic, or even if the planet isn't really even warming! Act on the best information you have, cautiously and adjusting for your level of confidence in that information, and keep working to get better information and adjust your approach accordingly. This is rational, logical, and the approach most likely to yield the most favorable outcomes. "Most likely" and "most favorable" are key words; there are no guarantees, but maximizing the probability of good outcomes is the the best way forward.

  • Mean atmospheric O2 - 130 % of modern level.
    Mean atmospheric CO2 content - . 1950 ppm. 7 times pre-industrial level.
    Mean surface temperature - 16.5 C. 3 C above modern level.

    I HATE cold weather. I would say this would be a better climate to live in.

    • Except sea/ocean levels would be drastically different, millions would not think it's a better climate to live in.
  • The fossil fuel industry and the politicians in their stranglehold for campaign money don't care about the cost everyone has to pay. They care not a whit about the voters and customers yet to be born.

  • "Could" (Score:3)

    by mi ( 197448 ) <slashdot-2017q4@virtual-estates.net> on Thursday May 24, 2018 @12:37PM (#56666520) Homepage Journal

    Missing Climate Goals Could Cost the World $20 Trillion

    "Could" is the keyword here... Makes the entire statement completely unfalsifiable and thus unscientific.

    15 minutes could save you 15% or more on car insurance.

    • Missing Climate Goals Could Cost the World $20 Trillion

      "Could" is the keyword here... Makes the entire statement completely unfalsifiable and thus unscientific.

      No, it makes it a scientific prediction, one backed by rigorous and proper study and validated by peer review.

      They aren't just pulling $20 trillion and 60% out of their ass. They have a paper where they show how they derive those figures and justify their assumptions. If you want to falsify their statement there's actually a straightforward process to do so. Read their paper to see where those figures came from, find a calculation that's incorrect, a cost they misprojected, an assumption that's unjustified,

    • Missing Climate Goals Could Cost the World $20 Trillion

      "Could" is the keyword here... Makes the entire statement completely unfalsifiable and thus unscientific.

      15 minutes could save you 15% or more on car insurance.

      And you could die if you get into a high-speed auto accident while not wearing a seat belt. Or you could live. But your odds are better if you wear the seat belt.

      If you're going to dismiss any argument that isn't based on ironclad guarantees, you can't predict much of anything. The future is unknown. Accept it. The best we can do is maximize the likelihood of good outcomes.

  • Sure, sure. You want to motivate the people with the money and power to do something about this? Tell them they'll lose money and power if they don't. Aspects of humanity like this are what make me feel like our entire species just plain sucks; you can't get any action out of people with "this is the right thing to do", you have to frame it as "this is what's in it for you if you do this".

  • I remember my old tome Fundamentals of Astronautics. An invaluable reference. Authors include guys like von Braun, Bussard, Tsien, and Phil Bono - legendary geniuses in the field all of them. I also remember the chapter using the same analytical techniques for the rockets being used as diviners of economic costs of said rockets. It struck me as odd and kind of silly - sad even - that such smart people were so confounded by economics. All their rocket science is as good today as it was then; but these guys w

  • Only $20 Trillion (Score:3)

    by rally2xs ( 1093023 ) on Thursday May 24, 2018 @12:59PM (#56666696)

    I remember about 15 years ago where they alarmists were telling us that it would cost $50 Trillion to implement climate change mitigations. If it is only going to cause $20 T not to do so, it would appear to be a good deal just to do nothing.

    Anyway, we can stop talking about it, because the proposed actions always involve diminishing everyone's lives - living in cold houses in winter and boiling houses in the summer, driving rollerskate cars that will not survive a collision with a squirrel, driving electric cars that are made of unobtanium for most people with average incomes, not driving except to go to work and back and not even then if you can stuff 18 people into one car - yeah, these are all exaggerations for effect, but the bottom line is an approach to make life less worth living, so will not happen as the general public won't put up with it, which is why this approach has failed so far.

    And it doesn't matter that America has pulled out of the Paris deal, we will still continue to set records for clean energy and CO2 mitigation via natural gas and solar and wind. Someday we may even get a handle on electric cars. But what America will not be doing is shipping trillions of dollars out of the country to pay for somebody else's climate compliance. They can live in caves and drive rollerskates. The US will not.

