Missing Climate Goals Could Cost the World $20 Trillion (technologyreview.com) 52
An anonymous reader shares a report: There are trillions of reasons for the world to prevent temperatures from rising more than 1.5C, the aspirational target laid out in the Paris climate agreement, according to a new study. If nations took the necessary actions to meet that goal, rather than the increasingly discussed 2C objective, there's a 60 percent chance it would save the world more than $20 trillion, according to new work published this week in Nature by scientists at Stanford. That figure is far higher than what most experts think it will cost to cut emissions enough to achieve the 1.5C target. Indeed, one study put the price tag in the hundreds of billions of dollars. If temperatures rise by 3C, it will knock out an additional 5 percent of GDP. That's the entire planet's GDP.
No.
No.
That food doesn't get shipped without emissions and without taxes the first world countries can't afford it, limiting emissions will cut into normal peoples incomes much more than it does corporations.
Reductive reasoning to the max. Noise, that's all you're bringing to the conversation.
Try posting with your username then we can have an argument. Or at least include the argument in your post.
You believe the US is more likely to give the middle east more aid if Florida ends up under water requiring millions of US citizens to be relocated?
Florida will suffer fate of doggerland any which way, it will keep getting warming for thousands of years before it starts getting colder, but without economy, US would collapse tomorrow
Just for a minor reality check, floating ice displaces exactly the same volume of water that it would occupy if melted and brought to the same temperature as the water it displaces; however, the majority of the ice in the Antarctic and other locations like Greenland are on land, where the melting would drain water into the oceans, causing sea level rise.
Probably start of a new strategy (Score:4, Informative)
This commentary published by The Wall Street Journal, written by Fred Singer, claims that warming (and therefore greenhouse gas emissions) has no effect on global sea level rise. Although Singer concedes the physical fact that water expands as its temperature increases, he claims that this process must be offset by growth of Antarctic ice weasels.
Scientists who reviewed this opinion piece explained that it is contradicted by a wealth of data and research. Singer bases his conclusion entirely on a cherry-picked comparison of sea level rise 1915-1945 and a single study published in 1990, claiming a lack of accelerating sea level rise despite continued warming. But in fact, modern research utilizing all available data clearly indicates that sea level rise has accelerated, and is unambiguously the result of human-caused global warming.
I think what we are seeing is the start of a new strategy for the religion climate change.
It *used* to be dire predictions getting ever closer and more dire, but that didn't seem to work, so now they're transitioning to monetary measures.
Expect the "costs" of global warming to get ever more expensive, dire, and immediate... until that's seen as not working and they transition to something else.
It's getting so bad that climate scientists [thegwpf.org] are giving science a bad name. (Here's an easier-to-read digest [breitbart.com] of that essay.)
From the linked articles:
There are many examples where the transition from paid employment in climate research to retirement has been accompanied by a significant change of heart away from acknowledging the seriousness of global warming. It seems that scientists too are conscious of the need to eat, and like everyone else must consider the consequences of public dissent from the views of the powers-that-be. One example was Dr Brian Tucker. He was the Director of the Australian Numerical Meteorology Research Centre, and subsequently became Chief of the CSIRO Division of Atmospheric Research. He was heavily involved in the development of the IPCC. During his time with CSIRO he was the ‘go to’ man for journalists and radio programmers seeking stories on matters to do with climate change. On retirement he became a writer and speaker for the Institute of Public Affairs, and greatly surprised his former colleagues with his very public change to an openly sceptical view on the subject.
Yep. Nothing like playing Russian roulette with the world and dumping extra tons of CO2 into the atmosphere. Do ya feel lucky, Punk?
"Save the world $X" is not the right math (Score:1)
You mean either "free up $X to be spent on something else" or "lower global spending by $X" or some mix of the two.
The spending to prepare for Y2K should never have been necessary, but it kept a lot of people employed.
If we had done time correctly back in the day, either that money would've been freed up for other things or it would not have been spent. If it didn't get spent, the economy would not have been as robust.
Save is the right word.
If they said "create" or "earn" or "make", then I think your objection would be spot on.
Now the Goals are Missing? (Score:4, Funny)
Who had them last? Did Trump misplace them? Has anyone checked Hillary's servers?
C'mon people. Those things are very expensive.
Think of all the jobs (Score:2)
$20 trillion is a lot of jobs created and with more people dying from the effects of climate change that could really boost wages
/s
Foresight (Score:2)
This is the right approach (Score:3)
I haven't looked into this particular analysis at all, but this is exactly what we should be doing. Rather than making arguments that humans suck and are destroying life-giving Gaia, or trying to scare people with horror stories of runway warming, we should be carefully, rationally, constructing the best possible estimates of the cost of global warming under various scenarios, and then comparing them with the best possible estimates of the cost of various mitigation strategies, including not only cutting carbon emissions (which requires a sub-field of analyses to figure out the best and least impactful way to motivate cutting of carbon production) but also schemes to recapture carbon and schemes to directly cool the planet's climate other ways, such as orbital sunscreens to reduce insolation. And at the same time we should continue investing in climate and economic modeling to refine the estimates.
And we should act on the strategy that produces the best outcome, according to those estimates, even as we continue working to revise the estimates -- and adjust the strategy aprpropriately, in cautious, incremental steps.
This is the rational, Bayesian approach to the problem. And it's the right approach even in the (extremely unlikely) case that the warming isn't anthropogenic, or even if the planet isn't really even warming! Act on the best information you have, cautiously and adjusting for your level of confidence in that information, and keep working to get better information and adjust your approach accordingly. This is rational, logical, and the approach most likely to yield the most favorable outcomes. "Most likely" and "most favorable" are key words; there are no guarantees, but maximizing the probability of good outcomes is the the best way forward.
Faked and overhyped disaster scenarios about the death of all life if we don't stop global warming is no different then faked and overhyped disaster scenarios that it'll be super-dooper expensive if you don't buy my snake oil now.
Yes, if you assume the whole scientific community is just lying to you then you'll believe there's no point in listening to them.
Of course, since you're nutty enough to believe in a global conspiracy involving tens of thousands of people, any one of whom could make a huge name for themselves by disclosing it, there's no point listening to you.
Jurassic Climate (Score:2)
Mean atmospheric O2 - 130 % of modern level.
Mean atmospheric CO2 content - . 1950 ppm. 7 times pre-industrial level.
Mean surface temperature - 16.5 C. 3 C above modern level.
I HATE cold weather. I would say this would be a better climate to live in.
Cost who? (Score:2)
"Could" (Score:3)
"Could" is the keyword here... Makes the entire statement completely unfalsifiable and thus unscientific.
15 minutes could save you 15% or more on car insurance.
"Could" is the keyword here... Makes the entire statement completely unfalsifiable and thus unscientific.
No, it makes it a scientific prediction, one backed by rigorous and proper study and validated by peer review.
They aren't just pulling $20 trillion and 60% out of their ass. They have a paper where they show how they derive those figures and justify their assumptions. If you want to falsify their statement there's actually a straightforward process to do so. Read their paper to see where those figures came from, find a calculation that's incorrect, a cost they misprojected, an assumption that's unjustified,
"Could" is the keyword here... Makes the entire statement completely unfalsifiable and thus unscientific.
15 minutes could save you 15% or more on car insurance.
And you could die if you get into a high-speed auto accident while not wearing a seat belt. Or you could live. But your odds are better if you wear the seat belt.
If you're going to dismiss any argument that isn't based on ironclad guarantees, you can't predict much of anything. The future is unknown. Accept it. The best we can do is maximize the likelihood of good outcomes.
Sad but true: money motivates everything. :-( (Score:2)
They should call it Carbonomics (Score:2)
I remember my old tome Fundamentals of Astronautics. An invaluable reference. Authors include guys like von Braun, Bussard, Tsien, and Phil Bono - legendary geniuses in the field all of them. I also remember the chapter using the same analytical techniques for the rockets being used as diviners of economic costs of said rockets. It struck me as odd and kind of silly - sad even - that such smart people were so confounded by economics. All their rocket science is as good today as it was then; but these guys w
Only $20 Trillion (Score:3)
I remember about 15 years ago where they alarmists were telling us that it would cost $50 Trillion to implement climate change mitigations. If it is only going to cause $20 T not to do so, it would appear to be a good deal just to do nothing.
Anyway, we can stop talking about it, because the proposed actions always involve diminishing everyone's lives - living in cold houses in winter and boiling houses in the summer, driving rollerskate cars that will not survive a collision with a squirrel, driving electric cars that are made of unobtanium for most people with average incomes, not driving except to go to work and back and not even then if you can stuff 18 people into one car - yeah, these are all exaggerations for effect, but the bottom line is an approach to make life less worth living, so will not happen as the general public won't put up with it, which is why this approach has failed so far.
And it doesn't matter that America has pulled out of the Paris deal, we will still continue to set records for clean energy and CO2 mitigation via natural gas and solar and wind. Someday we may even get a handle on electric cars. But what America will not be doing is shipping trillions of dollars out of the country to pay for somebody else's climate compliance. They can live in caves and drive rollerskates. The US will not.