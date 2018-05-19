Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Astronomers Discovered the Fastest-Growing Black Hole Ever Seen (wral.com) 68

Posted by EditorDavid from the dark-stars dept.
Long-time Slashdot reader Yhcrana shares "some good old fashioned astronomy news." Astronomers have discovered "a black hole 20 billion times the mass of the sun eating the equivalent of a star every two days," reports the New York Times. The black hole is growing so rapidly, said Christian Wolf, of the Australian National University, who led the team that found it in the depths of time, "that it is probably 10,000 times brighter than the galaxy it lives in." So bright, that it is dazzling our view and we can't see the galaxy itself. He and his colleagues announced the discovery in a paper to be published in the Publications of the Astronomical Society of Australia...

The blaze from material swirling around this newly observed drainpipe into eternity -- known officially as SMSS J215728.21-360215.1 -- is as luminous as 700 trillion suns, according to Wolf and his collaborators. If it were at the center of our own galaxy, the Milky Way, it would be 10 times brighter than the moon and bathe the Earth in so many X-rays that life would be impossible. Luckily it's not anywhere nearby. It is in fact 12 billion light years away, which means it took that long for its light to reach us, so we are glimpsing this cataclysm as it appeared at the dawn of time, only 2 billion years after the Big Bang, when stars and galaxies were furiously forming.

  • That sucks (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

  • Relativity (Score:5, Funny)

    by arth1 ( 260657 ) on Saturday May 19, 2018 @02:24PM (#56639250) Homepage Journal

    It is in fact 12 billion light years away, which means it took that long for its light to reach us,

    No, that is not what it means. It took no time for the light at all to reach us. Time passes slower and distances become shorter the faster you go. Travelling at c, the Lorenz factor for the light itself is infinite, and no time passed for it.

    What it means is that if light had been governed by Newtonian physics, it would have taken light 12 billion years to get from there to here.
    But Newtonian physics turned out to be only an approximation for low speeds, and was overturned a century ago. Einstein discovered that time is a local phenomenon, and that it is meaningless to use phrases like "ago" for relativistic speeds and distances - no two clocks will ever agree, and may disagree by billions of years.

      *facepalm*

      So... how could the author have phrased their meaning in a way that would not have triggered your pedantic reflex?

    • Re:Relativity (Score:5, Insightful)

      by religionofpeas ( 4511805 ) on Saturday May 19, 2018 @02:46PM (#56639348)

      it would have taken light 12 billion years to get from there to here.

      If you're going to be pedantic, you should take into account the expansion of the universe.

        If you're going to be pedantic, you should take into account the expansion of the universe.

        Variable and currently increasing expansion, even. It sure complicates calculations quite a bit. And makes the size of the observable universe in any direction bigger in light years than the age of the universe.

        However, be that as it may, it doesn't change that it's always wrong to think of light from X light years away as something that happened X years ago. The "ago" is meaningless because you're dealing with different reference frames with wildly varying time.

          And yet it didn't happen yesterday. There is a time on planet Earth, billions of years ago, after which one could not have departed the planet and, travelling at c, arrived at the object we are discussing before the light we are looking at left it.

          So your pedantry adds nothing, whilst the shorthand of 12bya informs those well enough to skip past the superficial synchronised view, whilst also providing the general public with an accurate enough interpretation for their purposes of going "Wow!".

          Happy now?

    • Re:Relativity (Score:5, Funny)

      by thegarbz ( 1787294 ) on Saturday May 19, 2018 @04:13PM (#56639780)

      No, that is not what it means.

      It takes an incredible mind for someone to read the sentence "it took that long for its light to reach us" and then assume that anyone else reading this thinks in terms of the light's reference frame.

      Kudos for calling out all those lightist people out there who think just because light is inanimate we shouldn't try and view light from its perspective.

      Light lives matter!

    • > Travelling at c, the Lorenz factor for the light itself is infinite

      No, it's not travelling at C, "for it".
      Also did you mean Lorentz factor? More importantly, did you forget the "relative" in "relativity"?

      If you look at it from the light's reference frame, it didn't move, and there's nothing to talk about. It's moving at C only from *our* reference frame. Therefore the only reference frame that's useful to discuss, the reference from from which something happened, is ours. The frame in which it took 12 billion years for the light to reach us.

      It took no time for the light at all to reach us. Time passes slower and distances become shorter the faster you go. Travelling at c, the Lorenz factor for the light itself is infinite, and no time passed for it.

      There is nothing wrong with saying that the light has been travelling for 12 billion years. That time is relative to time reckoning on Earth. Sure, light travels along null geodesics, but one cannot even construct a rest frame for a light ray. Regardless, there is nothing wrong with using Earth time.

      Einstein discovered that time is a local phenomenon, and that it is meaningless to use phrases like "ago" for relativistic speeds and distances - no two clocks will ever agree, and may disagree by billions of years.

      No. If we regard spacetime as flat, time is relative, not local. Einstein's main point in special relativity was that different inertial observers will not necessarily agree on clock rates and simultaneous

  • Whenever I see news like that, it reminds me that we're not really "seeing" anything. We just get tons of astronomic data, basically piles of photons and neutrinos and muons and god knows what, with different frequencies and spins and all that. Then we take that data, and start working towards mapping it all onto our continuously evolving and obviously imperfect theory what all that actually means. So astronomers in the end decide what the data means, and then you have these sensationalist articles in the

      What the hell do you believe seeing is??

      It is literally you, whatever you are, getting input that makes you assume you got them through eyes being bombarded by trillions of photons.
      Nevermind the massive distortion of your personal perspective, your eyes, and most of all, that machine whose only purpose is biasing all input based on previous input, aka "brain". ... Where "previous input" is mostly just anecdotal hearsay from "sources", mostly to manipulate you deliberately. And yes, that includes that scient

  • Wow! (Score:3)

    by DaMattster ( 977781 ) on Saturday May 19, 2018 @03:13PM (#56639440)
    Sounds like the cookie monster of the cosmos. By the time a lot of the light from the stars reaches us, the star could already be dead or consumed. Astronomy never fascinated me all of that much but the sheer size of the universe is simply awe-inspiring. The light that we see from these distant stars could be coming from dead ones and we would never really know it. That, in of itself, astounds me.

  • Astronomers Discovered the Fastest-Growing Black Hole Ever Seen

    Oxymoron that.

    Scientists can't directly observe black holes with telescopes that detect x-rays, light, or other forms of electromagnetic radiation. We can, however, infer the presence of black holes...

    https://science.nasa.gov/astrophysics/focus-areas/black-holes [nasa.gov]

  • Old news. (Score:3)

    by Snufu ( 1049644 ) on Saturday May 19, 2018 @06:23PM (#56640210)

    12 billion years old.

  • So, it's super massive and super bright and you can't post a fucking picture of it? FML.

    • So, it's super massive and super bright and you can't post a fucking picture of it? FML.

      Imagine a white pixel.

        So, how would you know it's just one pixel and if it was just one pixel then how would they infer anything about it?

  • So a star managed to get to this size after only two billion years of universe time, and by that time, (billions of years ago,) got to be an ultra-massive black hole? I'm not astrophysicist but SOMETHING doesn't add up here. (This strikes me as being rather like hearing a businessman insist his company's business model is sound, even though he loses money on every deal, because he "makes it up on volume," and then realizing he's not joking. Either someone doesn't understand what "loses" means, what "mone

