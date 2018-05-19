Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Medicine Biotech

Can This New Treatment Stop the Common Cold? (fortune.com) 14

Posted by EditorDavid from the endangered-rhinovirus dept.
"Researchers may have identified a compound that can stop some of the most common cold viruses, the rhinovirus, in its tracks, according to a new report published in the journal Nature." An anonymous reader quotes Fortune: The scientists' work is early-stage. But the mechanism it uses to tackle colds is striking. Developed at the Imperial College London, the molecule targets a protein in human cells that cold viruses use in order to replicate and conquer. By targeting this specific pathway, the compound could theoretically be used to thwart most viruses (and since it focuses on human proteins, it may not cause the virus to mutate its way away from danger)...

"The common cold is an inconvenience for most of us, but can cause serious complications in people with conditions like asthma and [chronic lung disease]," said lead researcher Ed Tate in a statement. "A drug like this could be extremely beneficial if given early in infection, and we are working on making a version that could be inhaled, so that it gets to the lungs quickly."

Can This New Treatment Stop the Common Cold? More | Reply

Can This New Treatment Stop the Common Cold?

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

If you can count your money, you don't have a billion dollars. -- J. Paul Getty

Close