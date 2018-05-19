Can This New Treatment Stop the Common Cold? (fortune.com) 14
"Researchers may have identified a compound that can stop some of the most common cold viruses, the rhinovirus, in its tracks, according to a new report published in the journal Nature." An anonymous reader quotes Fortune: The scientists' work is early-stage. But the mechanism it uses to tackle colds is striking. Developed at the Imperial College London, the molecule targets a protein in human cells that cold viruses use in order to replicate and conquer. By targeting this specific pathway, the compound could theoretically be used to thwart most viruses (and since it focuses on human proteins, it may not cause the virus to mutate its way away from danger)...
"The common cold is an inconvenience for most of us, but can cause serious complications in people with conditions like asthma and [chronic lung disease]," said lead researcher Ed Tate in a statement. "A drug like this could be extremely beneficial if given early in infection, and we are working on making a version that could be inhaled, so that it gets to the lungs quickly."
"A drug like this could be extremely beneficial if given early in infection, and we are working on making a version that could be inhaled, so that it gets to the lungs quickly."
Just spray all the big cities with crop dusters. What could possibly go wrong?
Back in the 1980's, eradicating a fruit fly infestation here in California was all the rage. Towards that goal, then-Governor Jerry Brown backed a program to spray malathion from helicopters, at night, over the affected areas. When complaints rose over people being poisoned, they tried to minimize the dangers by pointing out how diluted the spray was. Brown's head of the program, B.T. Collins, on TV, drank a glass of the spray mixture. Literally. Something about proving how safe it was. It was totally wort
Brown's head of the program, B.T. Collins, on TV, drank a glass of the spray mixture.
That reminds me of a British politician when Mad Cow disease was epidemic in England. He stuffed a hamburger into his own toddler's face live on TV, to show how "safe" Mad Cow British Beef was.
I'd like to hear a follow-up on how the child turned out.
How do people not know Mr. Betteridge by now?
Question headlines contribute to the normalization of clickbait and many people instantly distrust them
Just tell us please
Or just take Vitamin D (Score:1)
75000 IU twice a day starting when you first feel the symptoms. Continue for 2-3 more days. Stop colds dead, no lie.
Vitamin C (Score:2)
I'm in the Linus Pauling camp of ingesting what some people would consider massive amounts of vitamin C to prevent or ameliorate symptoms of viral ailments. I swear by it based on my own experience. Your mileage may vary and I'd recommend researching the issue before deciding if it's something you should try.
And yes, I'm aware that some people consider him a quack but I'm not here to debate the issue, just sharing what has worked for me.