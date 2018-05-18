US Government Wants To Start Charging For Landsat, the Best Free Satellite Data On Earth (qz.com) 157
The U.S. government may begin charging users for access to five decades of satellite images of Earth. Quartz reports: Nature reports that the Department of Interior has asked an advisory board to consider the consequences of charging for the data generated by the Landsat program, which is the largest continuously collected set of Earth images taken in space and has been freely available to the public since 2008. Since 1972, Landsat has used eight different satellites to gather images of the Earth, with a ninth currently slated for a December 2020 launch. The data are widely used by government agencies, and since it became free, by an increasing number of academics, private companies and journalists. "As of March 31, 2018, more than 75 million Landsat scenes have been downloaded from the USGS-managed archive!" the agency noted on the 10th anniversary of the program.
Now, the government says the cost of sharing the data has grown as more people access it. Advocates for open data say the public benefit produced through research and business activity far outweigh those costs. A 2013 survey cited by Nature found that the dataset generated $2 billion in economic activity, compared to an $80 million budget for the program.
Yet another profit center for the Trump admin (Score:3, Interesting)
Trump is just looking for more ways to convert more government programs into being profit BUs instead of public services.
We already paid for the hardware and time with our taxes.. If they really need to, they can allow services to mirror the data.
If they really need to, they can allow services to mirror the data.
Someone needs to download it all and put it on torrent. We can then pay for one copy of each future file. Put up a funding request somewhere reputable and I'll chuck in $20.
> Now, the government says the cost of sharing the data has grown as more people access it
I'll bet it is running on some pay-through-the-nose hosting and they can't be bothered to even do a cost analysis of hosting it somewhere cheaper.
Trump admin probably wants to use this excuse to put it on a trump hosted server so he can steal that money too, kind of like his now 7 figure secret service golf cart rental fees and his 500 million chinese provided gift in order to promote ZTE.
We're in the most corrupt time America has ever seen.
Trump has spent 1/3rd of his time in office golfing, and works only 2 hours a day, 3 days a week MAX per his schedule.
Obama spent 90 days total.
Melaina demanded secret service protection for 6 months while she lived in trump tower at 2 million per day.
Trump takes money from other nations personally in order to make decisions in their favor, a violation of the constitution.
Sheph, get off infowars, it's destroyed your brain.
Re:Yet another profit center for the Trump admin (Score:4, Interesting)
The usgs national map viewer for some of the landsat data has recently moved to AWS and it is immensely faster and much more reliable. On AWS you tend to pay per bit though, so I suspect bandwidth charges are now a larger/variable portion of their costs vs before, which was probably a fixed line bandwidth cost which was constant.
Trump is just looking for more ways to convert more government programs into being profit BUs instead of public services.
We already paid for the hardware and time with our taxes.. If they really need to, they can allow services to mirror the data.
Your kneejerk "OMFG DRRUMPPPFFF!!!" reflex is showing.
Geez, some mid-level bureaucrat in government, hurting for budget, looks at trying to recoup some major expense where they're giving away God knows how many terabytes of data for free?
And your utterly unthinking reaction is to blame Trump?
Did you react the same way to every attempt to charge more for government services under Obama? [nationalpa...aveler.org]
Grow a fucking brain.
What do we expecte when a businessman is elected as President?
Trump is just looking for more ways to convert more government programs into being profit BUs instead of public services.
We already paid for the hardware and time with our taxes.. If they really need to, they can allow services to mirror the data.
Considering that we have a massive (and growing) national debt, perhaps, just perhaps, charging for this service isn't completely crazy.
The budget is $80 million, or about 50 cents per taxpaying American per year.
That's also a 0.04% tax on the $2 billion of economic activity centered around the thing.
Essentially, charging for the data is raising taxes (or not raising taxes and breaking even) and targeting those taxes to specific individuals, causing the cost to go up per individual accessing the data.
The proposal overall makes no sense, and is simply a desocialization effort (from tax funded to use funded) which they can then follow u
Trump is just looking for more ways to convert more government programs into being profit BUs
Not really... generating bulk Landsat products for download is EXPENSIVE. They are archiving thousands of scenes which amounts to DAILY Terabytes worth of stored data being processed to service requests.
Sure it's a public service to provide access to process a reasonable volume of data for Use by other governmental Entities and for use in the course of Non-Profit, Non-Politicized Scientific Research, AND
We already paid for the hardware and time with our taxes..
Right and I for one would like to see some actual ROI thank you very much. There no reason if the business etc that actually derive economic value from it should not shoulder the burden of supporting it.
Fee for service government is actually a GREAT model. Government has the capital resources to do things a lot of small business can't like put satellites with high resolution imaging equipment in orbit. On the other hand if you are making money with you mobile app or whatever using the resulting images th
If they really need to, they can allow services to mirror the data.
The project's been going for 46 years. My understanding is the raw data is in the ballpark about 400 Terabytes per year.
So cool... you want to mirror it? "We'll shoot you the download link"
It's only gonna be about 18,400 TB.
Let's say you have a dedicated 100-Gigabit private Internet link to their datacenter that never goes down and always gives perfect performance, and their servers always give you total priority --- you can start t
I think you slipped a few orders of magnitude there. I get 17 days for "the initial part." Intuitively, your numbers don't make sense: there is no way that satellite has 100Gbps downlink, or even anywhere in that neighborhood, so the time to download the dataset over a 100Gbps link should not be an appreciable fraction of the total 46-year program duration.
That said, sneakernet [amazon.com] may be a better approach here.
Trump is just looking for more ways to convert more government programs into being profit BUs instead of public services.
We already paid for the hardware and time with our taxes.. If they really need to, they can allow services to mirror the data.
Pretty much this, but it is hardly limited to his administration.
Congress borrows at rates proportional to GDP and finds that an A-Ok chronic condition. Any revenue increase thus doesn't reduce borrowing in the long run, as the goal is to spend 100% revenue + up to 25% more via borrowing, to secure votes.
Once more, you're not cynical enough (Score:3)
I know the whole point of most posts on the interwebs in 2018 is to signal how much we all hate Trump, but I'm not sure I'm entirely against the US gov't trying to at least recoup costs for services offered?
We do all recognize that things cost money, right? Even government things.
Yes, our tax $ paid for this, so for citizens and private use? Should be free. But corporate, commercial, or non-American use? Sure, there should be a cost-compensatory charge.
The American people already pay for this from our taxes. I can see charging outside entities for it, but not a single American should have to pay a second time to access the data they paid to have created.
Then you can go make a copy from the public viewing system in Washington DC. It's in the basement, in the bottom drawer of a locked filing cabinet, inside a disused lavatory with a sign on the door saying "beware of the leopard".
Re: Yet another profit center for the Trump admin (Score:2, Insightful)
Because that's how society works.
I don't use the roads in certain parts of town, but my taxes still pay for their maintenance, in the same way that others do not use for the roads I drive through regularly.
Additionally, as TFS says, the benefits far outweigh the costs. You sounds like one of those people who think only the services they personally use should be funded.
And of course, the day your house burns down in a 15-alarm fire, the firetrucks are going to need those extra roads you paid for.
It is not that simple to judge. However, if we are truly generating 2000 million of economic activity on 80 million of cost, it occurs to me a 4% business use tax on this data would not be horribly unreasonable.
We all benefit from this particular service, some more than others.
Exactly, some more than others, which is unfair. Now, when it's just individuals trying to educate themselves with Landsat images, it sounds like no big deal. But businesses are building models with that data. I'm all for staying out of businesses' way, but when it comes to subsidy, I call that cronyism and corrupt. And yes, the same logic applies to roads. Light use, for practical reasons, might incur no toll, but heavy use should. I've been on many interstate highways where only the big trucks (whic
I don't use the roads in certain parts of town, but my taxes still pay for their maintenance
That's not entirely true.... many states operate certain roads as Toll Roads, And commercial users or LARGE vehicles pay a higher toll, while smaller individual cars pay a smaller toll -- or sometimes it's even free to single-axle cars but commercial vehicles and trucks always pay, Toll Roads are toll sometimes because of how they were initially funded, but not necessarily, some more expensive to maintain or m
Do you use gps? You use that data
Do you use google maps? You use that data
Do you use any map at all? You use that data
so your argument is "other people use this service we all pay for more than me so let's take the service away"?
I have to say, that's pretty damned childish.
What you describe is not how society or civilization works.
What you describe is called a kelptocrocy and is only performed by corrupt and collapsing governments.
If you haven't noticed, the United States has been a proud kleptocracy since 1941.
Re:Yet another profit center for the Trump admin (Score:5, Informative)
GPS
Device manufacturers pay royalties when they sell a device that supports GPS. There might be an exception for cell phones that only use GPS for 911 calls - but GPS is not free.
military protection
The US protects US interests and nothing else. Just look at all the ethnic cleansing that has occurred in Africa - it did not involve US interests so they never got involved.
US Navy keeping the sea routes open
Once again, this is for the benefit of America. I should note that this is also why the super-rich should pay more taxes. They benefit the most from taxpayer dollars - including military spending.
American citizens dying from hyper expensive medical costs
You are really going to blame the rest of the world for this??? American drug costs are determined, not by the cost of production, but by how much people are willing to pay.
Others have said this, but it apparently needs repeating: it is very expensive to do medical research, and patent enforcement is one way to ensure it is remunerated, but since the enforcement is strongest in USA, the prices are highest in USA. Where those patents aren't enforced, cheap copies can be made, but none of that money pays the (mostly American) companies who introduced the drugs.
That is part of the reason; the other part is the marginal costs of producing one more pill are small. As a result, it is still worthwhile to produce and sell them cheaper to countries that negotiate prices since the revenue is almost all profit; what is important is preventing reimportation of those drugs since that would drive down US prices. Another factor is the rise of benefit management companies such as ExpressScripts that manage formularies for heath insurance companies and take a cut as well; there
And the large pharmaceutical companies are delighted to hear that you've swallowed this massive lie -- hook, line, and sinker.
- Most drugs are developed in cooperation with universities, often with the assistance of taxpayer-funded research.
- Pharmaceuticals are making record net profits.
- The largest expenditure for pharmaceutical companies is advertising and bribing^W explaining to doctors why they should over-prescribe their drugs.
- The government is legally not allowed to negotiate prices for Medicare a
The American people do not benefit from funding a free navy for the world.
Well that's good because America does not fund a free navy for the world.
We do of sorts. The US navy actively discourages piracy. This benefits the world as a whole, as well as American interests. Not all externalities are negative.
Actually, we fund 4 separate Navies that protect and enable to world's trade routes. Three of which are civilian, but all of which get government subsidies in one form or another. All four are duplicated by rival nations, but it's pretty clear the US Military Navy and it's 13 carrier groups are the ones you call when you have trouble; and anything that enters US territorial waters is going to get the services of the Coast Guard and the Merchant Marine.
Not so sure about the Fishing Fleet and its benefit to other nations, though I've heard about 90% of the crab and salmon catch ends up in Japan and South Korea.
You're paying more for healthcare because you let the marked dictate spending. Read this article; https://www.nytimes.com/2018/05/14/upshot/medical-mystery-health-spending-1980.html
The life expectancy in the US is below other countries as well due to this.
Nice strawman (Score:5, Insightful)
Why is it America's job to do everything for the world?
It isn't and never was and we don't. That's a nice rhetorical strawman you have there though combined with a nice little dash of jingoism.
It's just expected everything will be free of charge. GPS, military protection, US Navy keeping the sea routes open for wealthy nations like Germany to make a mint on exports,
Ok so let's cut the military spending. We spend WAY too much money on it anyway.
Oh, and GPS isn't provided for free nor is US military protection. There are royalties involved with GPS and if you think US military protection doesn't come with strings attached you are an idiot.
American citizens dying from hyper expensive medical costs while the world benefits from cures we develop, the list goes on.
Oh spare me. The only reason our medical costs are so high is because we have a weapons grade stupid system for financing our medical care. Literally every other advanced country realized a long time ago that the government HAS to be an active player to keep costs reasonable and to ensure that EVERYONE has access to health care. They treat it as a fundamental human right and we do not. Our expensive medical system is our own stupid fault and no one elses.
It's bankrupting us to carry all these free riders along.
No it really is not. Our oversized military budget, unwillingness have a rational healthcare system, unwillingness (by some) to assess enough taxes to pay for it all is what is bankrupting us.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm in BC (do you know that Canada is a federal system and the each Province is responsible for its peoples health care?) and have had to take a friend into emergency a few times for life saving surgery. Sometimes it took longer then my parking to be admitted. Now he did start out seeing nurses, getting blood and such and did have to wait to morning for surgery. Same with my sister who recently needed double by-pass surgery, it was an 8 hour wait for the actual surgery, so compared to the States where you c
Re:Yet another profit center for the Trump admin (Score:4, Interesting)
Why is it America's job to do everything for the world? It's just expected everything will be free of charge. GPS, military protection, US Navy keeping the sea routes open for wealthy nations like Germany to make a mint on exports, American citizens dying from hyper expensive medical costs while the world benefits from cures we develop, the list goes on. It's bankrupting us to carry all these free riders along. It's literally killing our people. Why is it America's job to do everything for the world? It's just expected everything will be free of charge. GPS, military protection, US Navy keeping the sea routes open for wealthy nations like Germany to make a mint on exports, American citizens dying from hyper expensive medical costs while the world benefits from cures we develop, the list goes on. It's bankrupting us to carry all these free riders along. It's literally killing our people. The world's voice has been loud and strong telling the Americans to back off and stop bullying. It's about time everyone learned to ride the bike without training wheels and pay for themselves. The transition period will be painful but ultimately beneficial for everyone. Short term pain long term gain.
I'd say drink up some more of that kool aid but you seem to be so full of it that you've got yourself all full and stuck on a loop.
Government isn't supposed to make a profit.
Neither should government spend money it doesn't have.
Dodgy survey (Score:4, Interesting)
public domain (Score:3, Insightful)
because this is work generated by the federal government. so it only takes ONE 'purchase' and then it's 'out there'... it will only encourage those that use the images to use advertisements or subscriptions to 'cover costs' (and then some) even more.. generating more money and more profits for them, not you. don't expect to make that 2 billion dollars, bub. it won't happen.
Re: (Score:2)
Don't call the free distribution of information and knowledge a "free rider problem". It makes you look like an idiot.
America is literally going bankrupt doing all this stupid shit for free.
Well, America pretty well can't go bankrupt unless the USD stops being the reserve currency, which means you can keep borrowing and borrowing from all those freeloading countries to your heart's content.
Not Eight... (Score:5, Informative)
There have only been seven Landsats. Landsats six died on the pad. Landsat 9 is being prepared for launch.
seed it (Score:2, Interesting)
"cost of sharing the data has grown as more people access it"
Cost of sharing proportional to user count? Bittorrent is just eliminating this exact problem. If only two users are interested, you can serve them at low cost. If there are a few hundred thousands, they will serve each others.
Because it would likely cost more to administrate the program that would charge for access. This is about 0.0000001% of Federal expenditures. Who really cares?
You might be right, and in that case, it would be impractical to charge for access. But that practical concern is not a disagreement in principle. It's conceivable that someone could make a business for cheaply charging for access to popular services, reducing taxes overall. Of course, there's always the possibility of cronyism even in that, which I would join you in despising. That suggests the need for transparency, not armchair recommendations of access policy.
Stupid is as stupid does (Score:3, Insightful)
Logic dictates that as one of the last remaining successful government run space programs, it must now be castrated, cannibalized and killed so that we can feed off of its rotting flesh. If all that money can be siphoned off instead of re-invested, just imagine what can be accomplished. More parking lots! More malls! More stadiums!
Politicians really are retarded.
Re:Just put ads (Score:5, Interesting)
It's not free though, the American people already pay for it with taxes.
What they're after is a second check so they can steal the tax money, just like they try with every "welfare reform", "social security reform" and "medicare reform"
When someone starts trying to shift costs of tax funded items, you should be deeply suspicious of the person trying to do so. It's never worked for the better of the users or the people funding it.
The only put the ads in for non-American users!
:P
I'm ok with this. I'm also fine with charging other nations users, or charging other nations governments for access to it. I'm not OK with charging taxpayers who already paid for it twice.
It kind of does though, by generating 10x its cost in economic benefit
It's not free though, the American people already pay for it with taxes.
Not really. Just part is paid for with taxes. The rest is pushed downstream to my kids and grand kids.
When someone starts trying to shift costs of tax funded items, you should be deeply suspicious of the person trying to do so. It's never worked for the better of the users or the people funding it.
Too true. See my statement above.
Why not charge (Score:3, Insightful)
for non-academic use?
Companies that make money from this service should probably be paying something.
And if enough people get peeved about having to pay, I'm sure some private companies would be happy to launch some private satellites.
Companies that make money from this service should probably be paying something.
They are paying something. They are paying in the form of jobs and GDP. That's kind of how the relationship between enterprises and governments work. They provide jobs, jobs provide taxation revenue, revenue provides infrastructure, good infrastructure attacks more companies which provides jobs, etc etc.
C'mon people - it's hosting, bandwidth (Score:3, Insightful)
There are basically two costs: the cost to acquire the data and the cost to give the data to you and everyone else. Yes, tax dollars were used for the first one. That money is spent and gone, and the data has been acquired.
But hosting the files, maintaining backups, and paying for the bandwidth to deliver the data is an ongoing cost and, as the TFA pointed out, one that grows as more people access the data. How do you deal with that cost? Solutions could include: destroying the data, using even more of your tax dollars, or having the people who cause that ongoing cost to pay for it.
There's nothing nefarious about contemplating the latter option.
I'm not at all arguing that the government has been completely efficient in its use of resources, but that's a separate issue because even if you were to do the impossible and optimize the staffing costs to 0, the bandwidth costs would still be there and so the question would remain: where does the money for that come from?
Short of wildly overfunding a program to the point that it lives off interest (which would really upset you), no amount of fixed or upfront budget will pay for an ongoing cost, especially
Re: (Score:3)
Who said there were no other options? I sure didn't. Yes, I've heard of torrents. I also wouldn't be surprised if the government could find cheaper hosting options.
My post was in response to many who are saying they are having to pay for things twice, which is false. The present way the data is being circulated generates ongoing and growing costs. That's not to say some other methods could be used.
But the present course has real costs associated with it, and somebody has to pay those costs, and it doesn't s
Well, speaking for myself, given it's useful data that should be in the public domain, I'm in favor of continuing to pay for it. But I loved the way you worded that option as "using even more of your tax dollars" as if my taxes will suddenly be hiked to pay for it.
That said, I'm also in favor of paying more taxes to get better services, like basic healthcare for everyone. So even if it did mean a tax hike, that wouldn't mean I'm opposed to it.
Please have another go at reading what I wrote. Your tax dollars paid for part of the cost.
We're starting to conflate separate things here. There were costs associated with getting that data, and those costs were paid for with tax revenue. The fact that maintaining and distributing that data also involves costs does not equate to people having to "pay for it twice".
If we want to talk about the annual budget of the LANDSAT program, fine, but in doing so you have to realize that that program does far more than just distribute some image files (see e.g. https://landsat.usgs.gov/sites... [usgs.gov]).
So, again,
LOL, in the comment you replied to I posted a link that literally answers all of your questions (except for the one about me being a gov't shill).
You're completely misunderstanding the point of the $80 million figure in the TFA. It was cited in the context of $2 billion in economic activity - i.e. showing that the value derived from the data is far in excess of the project funding. Nowhere in the article, my comments, or the link I posted does it suggest that serving those files is all of - or even a signif
You're a tool. How can a rational person believe that hosting and bandwidth are at all relevant costs in a government operation?
By reading the article. You should try it.
The solution is simple: You keep paying the negligible hosting and bandwidth costs that won't even move the needle as far as government budgets go, because it's how you don't squander the billions of taxpayer money that went into acquiring the data
Millions - you're off by two orders of magnitude. Billions is what we use to measure the economic activity that resulted from the millions spent, which is a pretty good ratio, and the basis for why it's not unreasonable to at least consider having those benefiting so much help foot the bill.
Or... instead of turning to a wild conspiracy theory about attacks on environmental science, the situation could actually be what it says it is on the surface: a budget shortfall.
To recap:
- From TFA: " the government says the cost of sharing the data has grown as more people access it" - this discussion is about the cost of sharing the data, not their total budget, not the costs of launching the satellites, etc.
- From the link I posted: "Next 12 months planning for 21% growth in amount of total data managed
Make them pay (Score:1)
If you're from outside the USA? Sure. (Score:3)
...but as a US citizen my taxes paid for the agency, the hardware, and is paying for the maintenance. It should be free to me, for sure.*
*well, let's be honest, about 1/3 of it was paid by borrowing because as a country we have a ridiculous obsession with overspending, but that's another conversation.
ROI (Score:1)
BUT you need to take a step back.
WE PAY FOR THE PROGRAM THROUGH OUR TAXES!!
So we the citizens of the united states own the data. Thus it is up to US how we want to use it.
People need to start realizing that we are the government.
What "conservatives" won't tell you is that there are a lot of government programs like this, where the economic and social benefit grossly outpaces the cost. There's some monstrous sinkholes as well, but slash and burn to programs that are cost effective is just idiocy.
What will be interesting is to see who gets exempted from, or a tax break for, the fees. Farmers use Landsat data to manage crops, and no doubt will be crying "fees will put my family farm out of business" just like they are wringing their hands over the stalled farm bill. It is interesting, but not surprising, that some of the staunchly conservative, small government types really want teh government to do something when their wallets are impacted. Everyone likes free government money unless it is someone e
Nope! (Score:1)
Current Expense Recovery Happens Often (Score:3)
It is not unusual for the U.S. government to try to maintain cost control on its data that is popular and therefore relatively expensive to provide. Sometimes, it seeks to have private partners take on distributing the data. At some point the Patent Office (an entirely user-fee operated organization, not taxes) worked with private companies to provide copies of patents to interested people in addition to the for-free U.S. Patent Office patent copies service. When the USPTO went online, it had to limit expense by providing a painful portal (download 1 page at a time). For-fee companies that the Patent Office shared data with would provide better electronic service at a price.
Had the Patent Office fully charged each patent applicant for its patent in the past? Yes. But it needs money to keep handing out the patents. It has to come from somewhere. Other pieces of the government face the same problem.
Why shouldn't the researchers bear the cost of accessing the data? To some extent it is the U.S. government moving money from one pocket (research grants) to the other (Landsat image fees). I think the out of pocket costs for the public would be minimal for the benefits obtained, so why not defray some of the costs from the users?
Making taxpayers pay AGAIN for their data (Score:2)
comes up every Republican administration, because after running against deficits they cut taxes and raise defense spending. Trying to use NOAA or NASA's environmental monitoring data as a piggy bank is the budgetary equivalent of rooting through your sofa cushions for rent money.