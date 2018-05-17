Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Science

First Measurement of Distribution of Pressure Inside a Proton (phys.org) 24

Posted by BeauHD from the under-pressure dept.
Okian Warrior shares a report from Phys.Org: Inside every proton in every atom in the universe is a pressure cooker environment that surpasses the atom-crushing heart of a neutron star. That's according to the first measurement of a mechanical property of subatomic particles, the pressure distribution inside the proton, which was carried out by scientists at the Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility. The nuclear physicists found that the proton's building blocks, the quarks, are subjected to a pressure of 100 decillion Pascal (1035) near the center of a proton, which is about 10 times greater than the pressure in the heart of a neutron star. The result was recently published in the journal Nature.

First Measurement of Distribution of Pressure Inside a Proton More | Reply

First Measurement of Distribution of Pressure Inside a Proton

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Make it right before you make it faster.

Close