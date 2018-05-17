First Measurement of Distribution of Pressure Inside a Proton (phys.org) 24
Okian Warrior shares a report from Phys.Org: Inside every proton in every atom in the universe is a pressure cooker environment that surpasses the atom-crushing heart of a neutron star. That's according to the first measurement of a mechanical property of subatomic particles, the pressure distribution inside the proton, which was carried out by scientists at the Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility. The nuclear physicists found that the proton's building blocks, the quarks, are subjected to a pressure of 100 decillion Pascal (1035) near the center of a proton, which is about 10 times greater than the pressure in the heart of a neutron star. The result was recently published in the journal Nature.
Is Subnuclear fission a possibility?
I'm not a physicist but theoretically it should be possible. Quarks make up only 1% of the mass of a proton [1], the remaining 99% is the binding energy. If we could harvest that, we could get even more energy per kg of fuel than from nuclear fission.
[1] https://van.physics.illinois.edu/qa/listing.php?id=30159
In thought strong force refers to the force that binds the protons inside the necleus.... Do quarks even need a force holding them together? Like does opposite spin quarks repel each other?
If you are in the Newport News, VA area on Saturday, the Jefferson Lab is having an open day from 9AM to 3PM. https://www.jlab.org/ [jlab.org]
Also the press release from the lab itself about the Proton pressure QUARKS FEEL THE PRESSURE IN THE PROTON [jlab.org]
Could someone please explain this? I always thought pressure was a more macroscopic concept, related to the force exerted by (many) bouncing particles on a wall, or similar. What is the meaning of pressure within a proton? And what is its meaning? Like density or "edges", I would think macroscopic concepts are no longer valid in that realm.