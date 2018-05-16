Scientists Find Physically Demanding Jobs Are Linked To Greater Risk of Early Death (metro.co.uk) 20
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Metro: Researchers in the Netherlands claim that a "physical activity paradox" exists, where exercise may only be good for you if it's done outside of your job. Manual laborers may be physically active all day but that doesn't actually help them. In fact, the research claims that it might actually increase their risk of dying early. "While we know leisure-time physical activity is good for you, we found that occupational physical activity has an 18% increased risk of early mortality for men," says Pieter Coenen, public health researcher at UV University medical centre in Amsterdam. "These men are dying earlier than those who are not physically active in their occupation."
He says that it's all down to the type of exercise you do in your spare time, versus occupational physical activity. When you choose to exercise, you can take rest periods when you want -- something that often may not be available to you if you're working on a building site (for example). The research combined results from 17 studies, dated between 1960 and 2010 -- looking at data on almost 200,000 people. The study has been published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.
Correlation isn't causation (Score:2)
But bias is evident.. (Score:2)
Exactly.
Not to mention the fact that many outside/active jobs are held by lower socio-economic groups, who also tend to die earlier for a wide range of reasons.
I should check, but do they even adjust for people who die BECAUSE of the job? such jobs hold a much higher rate of job based death, which would
skew the figures significantly.
Plus, such people tend to be involved in more risky passtimes as well.
There would seem to be SO many other factors immediately available, that caliming some mystical difference
Correlation isn't causation.
Correct. It might be that those with a lower life expectancy for other reasons, like poverty during childhood, more often end up in physically demanding jobs.
Correlation isn't causation. Many physically demanding jobs (fireman, mechanic, building trades) involve more exposure to toxic chemicals than other jobs.
I don't even think it's that.
This is one of those studies where I think "they're professional researchers who must have done proper controls", but at the same time the class of people who do physically demanding jobs are exactly the people I'd expect to be at risk of early death regardless of the job itself.
It sounds like they didn't make a lot of adjustment for socioeconomic status since they figured that physical labour might be a reason why they die younger:
Another explanation for the association of occu
All things in moderation (Score:1)
Those who exercise heavily, such as lots of running and weight lifting, even as just a hobby, also tend to die early.
There's a sweet spot in the middle that is the ideal.
Digercise. (Score:2)
Send you membership fee today and join digercise. The first exercise program that pays you to workout.
For your $200 membership fee you will receive a high leverage earth moving device and the location of the nearest digercise exercise center (Located conveniently in the front parking lot of your nearby Home Depot or Lowes). Go there and wait, someone will pull up in a truck and offer you 'trafalga', which is digercise lingo for exercise. At the end of the day, you will receive cash...half of which is you
Not the Job the Work Enviroment (Score:2)
It is not the job that places workers under threat, in is the work environment. You can do the same job in different environments and the threat of injury will be much greater in one than the other. So maintenance in an existing building, in a controlled environment with low risk from the activity of other employers versus similar work on a building site, with high risk from other employees. Plenty of ways to die on a building site, a slip or trip or stumble goes from being an ouch in the office to death an
Haven't we known this since Jack London? (Score:2)
It's a problem now because:
a. We have the tech to keep these people alive past 55 if we want.
b. Except for a few genetic freaks they can't work much past 55 but our retirement age is 67.
c. We know we have the tech and if we don't use it we know we're letting them die 10-20 ye
Dubious (Score:2)
Men do dangerous jobs. Men die doing dangerous jobs. Mining, construction, military. Men have higher rates of suicide, depression, alcoholism and smoking.
So lets talk about this disparity when wo
Manual laborers will be classed as 1099'er now to (Score:2)
Manual laborers will be classed as 1099'er now to get out the workers comp and under gop health bill will be the next pre existing condition