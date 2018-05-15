Moon of Jupiter Prime Candidate For Alien Life After Water Blast Found (theguardian.com) 48
A NASA probe that explored Jupiter's moon Europa flew through a giant plume of water vapour that erupted from the icy surface and reached a hundred miles high, according to a fresh analysis of the spacecraft's data. An anonymous reader shares a The Guardian report: The discovery has cemented the view among some scientists that the Jovian moon, one of four first spotted by the Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei in 1610, is the most promising place in the solar system to hunt for alien life. If such geysers are common on Europa, NASA and European Space Agency (ESA) missions that are already in the pipeline could fly through and look for signs of life in the brine, which comes from a vast subsurface ocean containing twice as much water as all the oceans on Earth.
NASA's Galileo spacecraft spent eight years in orbit around Jupiter and made its closest pass over Europa, a moon about the size of our own, on 16 December 1997. As the probe dropped beneath an altitude of 250 miles, its sensors twitched with unexpected signals that scientists were unable to explain at the time. Now, in a new study, the researchers describe how they went back to the Galileo data after grainy images beamed home from the Hubble space telescope in 2016 showed what appeared to be plumes of water blasting from Europa's surface.
"All these worlds are yours except Europa. Attempt no landing there."
Get a life... a sense of humour... and a username...
Can you point to the areas on this doll where the bad man touched you?
The big news about this discovery is that we would have to attempt a risky landing to check for life there.
I don't think we would, if the water and ice is blasted high enough up a probe might be able to fly through the cloud to collect samples. I have no idea what the charged particles hitting that material will do to it though, maybe there wouldn't be any frozen life chunks to see any more. Then again, maybe we could identify Europan life without attempting a landing.
Yes. I forgot the not in the sentence.
"All these worlds are yours except Europa. Attempt no landing there."
The aliens use Safari, huh?
"All these worlds are yours except Europa. Attempt no landing there."
Aren't they planning on submersible probes to send to Europa? If they fins a crack or fissure in the ice and go straight into the water you could argue that we technically havent landed there. I wonder if the aliens care about semantics?
Galileo was purposely burnt up in Jupiter's atmosphere to prevent this very possibility.
I was going to say something about Huygens, but that landed on Titan, not Europa. We haven't seen anything to the surface of Europa yet.
By the time we get a dedicated probe to investigate that moon, it is possible that bacteria and other small organisms riding Galileo could have an established population.
Futuristic goal: If we knew for sure there were no life on Europa, it would be interesting to send some select microbes (perhaps engineered to survive there) to Europa, and see how long it took for them to alter the chemistry of the moon enough that we could detect it from orbit.
A pristine wilderness with no predators, how long would it take a small sample of microbe to colonise most of the moon?
Yeah, it's way too early for us to assume we could detect life there- or engineer microbes to survive there, bu
Yeah, it's way too early for us to assume we could detect life there- or engineer microbes to survive there, but I think a lot could be learned about early evolution, and perhaps some distant colonization of future worlds by observing.
Why even bother engineering? Just grab a couple different strains of extremophile bacteria from terrestrial locations with conditions that mirror what would be expected on Europa. One of those strains-or given how fast bacteria can replicate, one of it's offshoots-could have a decent shot at taking hold there.
So of course, they just ASSUME it is a water plume (Score:3)
I'm not saying that's not what it is, nor am I contesting that a water plume could plausible explain the data that they had received from their probe, but unless they got an actual picture of what the probe could see around it at the time, I don't think it's reasonable to assume anything conclusive.
It may have been caused by some unexpected effect on the jovian planet itself that they weren't prepared to look for.
Are you suggesting a photo taken in the black of space is more accurate than a sensor that analyses the contents of what it passes through? I highly doubt a photo would add anything to this. You could perhaps question the accuracy of the sensors, but the fact that they detected water (something we've long suspected on Europa), not ammonia, or liquid nitrogen or some other unexpected substance; helps me believe that the sensor accurately identified what it passed though.
Hubble imaged a plume several years ago, NASA has been confident that's it's happening but the new data suggests a previous probe actually flew through one of the plumes and no one realized it at the time.
https://www.washingtonpost.com... [washingtonpost.com]
Hubble imaged a plume several years ago
From that article:
We do not claim to have proven the existence of plumes
Hubble imaged something which might have been a plume.
Well we know that Europa has water.... we've known it for some time. What we don't know, or at least what I can infer that we don't know from the article, is that the probe *ACTUALLY* flew through a plume of water... only that a water plume would be one plausible explanation for the data that they had received.
If the probe had *detected* the water it was flying through, even that would be something... but from what I was able to take from the article, no such actual detection was made... they are only i
While what you're saying is generally true, often times things that happen in space are just our best guess for several obvious reasons. In this case, they found that if they modeled a specific jet of water from a specific location at a specific temperature, it would produce the exact same sensor readings on the probe. So, no, it's not concrete evidence, like a lot of phenomena in space, it's circumstantial evidence which happens to precisely fit into the measurements which were actually made at the time.
I would think that you'd need to establish that there was something on the probe afterwards that could reliably be identified as water, or that a chemical analysis of whatever it was flying through at the time was water vapor.
Given that the probe (to the best of my understanding) isn't designed for atmospheric exploration, I expect it's unlikely to have the instrumentation necessary to evaluate this, so I wouldn't want to conclude anything, because there's far more about the universe that we don't know
Americans don't trust NASA and they don't trust scientists. All they trust now is either a book written thousands of years ago, or some clown that tells them that he'll fight for them, when said clown has spent his entire career screwing over people like them, accumulating more than 1300 civil lawsuits against him.
RIP civilization. It was good while it lasted. Welcome back superstition, tribalism and savagery.
or some clown that tells them that he'll fight for them, when said clown has spent his entire career screwing over people like them, accumulating more than 1300 civil lawsuits against him.
RIP civilization. It was good while it lasted. Welcome back superstition, tribalism and savagery.
Are you ranting about Ronald McDonald or Donald Trump?
