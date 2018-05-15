Moon of Jupiter Prime Candidate For Alien Life After Water Blast Found (theguardian.com) 115
A NASA probe that explored Jupiter's moon Europa flew through a giant plume of water vapour that erupted from the icy surface and reached a hundred miles high, according to a fresh analysis of the spacecraft's data. An anonymous reader shares a The Guardian report: The discovery has cemented the view among some scientists that the Jovian moon, one of four first spotted by the Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei in 1610, is the most promising place in the solar system to hunt for alien life. If such geysers are common on Europa, NASA and European Space Agency (ESA) missions that are already in the pipeline could fly through and look for signs of life in the brine, which comes from a vast subsurface ocean containing twice as much water as all the oceans on Earth.
NASA's Galileo spacecraft spent eight years in orbit around Jupiter and made its closest pass over Europa, a moon about the size of our own, on 16 December 1997. As the probe dropped beneath an altitude of 250 miles, its sensors twitched with unexpected signals that scientists were unable to explain at the time. Now, in a new study, the researchers describe how they went back to the Galileo data after grainy images beamed home from the Hubble space telescope in 2016 showed what appeared to be plumes of water blasting from Europa's surface.
The big news about this discovery is that we would have to attempt a risky landing to check for life there.
I don't think we would, if the water and ice is blasted high enough up a probe might be able to fly through the cloud to collect samples. I have no idea what the charged particles hitting that material will do to it though, maybe there wouldn't be any frozen life chunks to see any more. Then again, maybe we could identify Europan life without attempting a landing.
Yes. I forgot the not in the sentence.
The aliens use Safari, huh?
or Chrome.
Need to see if they could be using Firefox too. I'd assume even aliens wouldn't use IE, so I won't bother testing that, but Edge is still a possibility.
Aren't they planning on submersible probes to send to Europa? If they fins a crack or fissure in the ice and go straight into the water you could argue that we technically havent landed there. I wonder if the aliens care about semantics?
Aren't they planning on submersible probes to send to Europa? If they fins a crack or fissure in the ice and go straight into the water you could argue that we technically havent landed there. I wonder if the aliens care about semantics?
We'll find out...
Get a life... a sense of humour... and a username...
Get a life... a sense of humour... and a username...
Look, I agree with you that the AC's response was humorless and gratuitously unpleasant, but... I have to admit I rolled my eyes a little bit at the (inevitable) 2010 reference. If I wanted to hear from commenters whose response to every conceivable news item is a movie reference, I'd start reading io9 again.
Quoting things isn't humour.
Can you point to the areas on this doll where the bad man touched you?
We already know humans aren't the only life in the entire universe. I mean, I've got a dog. I'm pretty sure he's a) alive, b) not human and c) exists in this universe.
We won't even talk about some of what's growing in my fridge.
Agreed. Let's not discuss that.
Galileo was purposely burnt up in Jupiter's atmosphere to prevent this very possibility.
I was going to say something about Huygens, but that landed on Titan, not Europa. We haven't seen anything to the surface of Europa yet.
By the time we get a dedicated probe to investigate that moon, it is possible that bacteria and other small organisms riding Galileo could have an established population.
Futuristic goal: If we knew for sure there were no life on Europa, it would be interesting to send some select microbes (perhaps engineered to survive there) to Europa, and see how long it took for them to alter the chemistry of the moon enough that we could detect it from orbit.
A pristine wilderness with no predators, how long would it take a small sample of microbe to colonise most of the moon?
Yeah, it's way too early for us to assume we could detect life there- or engineer microbes to survive there, bu
Yeah, it's way too early for us to assume we could detect life there- or engineer microbes to survive there, but I think a lot could be learned about early evolution, and perhaps some distant colonization of future worlds by observing.
Why even bother engineering? Just grab a couple different strains of extremophile bacteria from terrestrial locations with conditions that mirror what would be expected on Europa. One of those strains-or given how fast bacteria can replicate, one of it's offshoots-could have a decent shot at taking hold there.
Yeah, it's way too early for us to assume we could detect life there- or engineer microbes to survive there, but I think a lot could be learned about early evolution, and perhaps some distant colonization of future worlds by observing.
Why even bother engineering? Just grab a couple different strains of extremophile bacteria from terrestrial locations with conditions that mirror what would be expected on Europa. One of those strains-or given how fast bacteria can replicate, one of it's offshoots-could have a decent shot at taking hold there.
I'm not sure if there are any, even extremophile bacteria that can survive Europa's chemistry; I'm not even sure (besides cold) what they would face, or from what they would "feed". If there are some that can find an energy source, and survive Europa, sure, use existing bacteria. I'm just not sure if any existing organisms could.
That would just be repeating the same experiment the Venerians did on earth several billion years ago, before their civilisation collapsed under global warming. Actually, maybe not such a bad idea.
Re:Conamination. (Score:4, Interesting)
I understand the concern. That we'll lose vital information about a real-world real-time test environment lasting billions of years and the origins of life and abiogenesis are hella interesting and we want to study pristine environments prior to fucking shit up and making a mess.
But once a place is established as being sterile, can we please make an effort to establish an ecosystem off-world? We're one crazy motherfucker away from a civilization ending event, possibly a human-extinction event, and we might not get another chance to spread life across the solar system. And we ARE currently in another mass extinction event. We, collectively, as in all known life-forms. It's like banking a backup. Roaches on Earth might one day evolve another race that can launch rockets, but if there's TWO or more sets of roaches, the odds of building up a civilization are that much better. How about a dead man's switch? Send up a sealed box of dormant extreamophiles wrapped in thermite. If we don't send a signal or recover it in 100 years, it opens up.
And what is it going to take to convince people that a planet is sterile? There's no lush jungles around the canals on Mars and there's no moon-men eating cheese. At what point is it fair game to try and seed planets?
People rarely think about the long-term goals.
I dunno... maybe a huge vasectomy scar?
If your red dots swirls for more than 200 years, consult a cosmologist.
Sure, but "US" in this case includes all the animals, insects, plants, and fungus.
it would take a major extermination event to 'destroy all humans'.
We ARE in the middle of a major extermination event [wikipedia.org]. But I'm pretty sure we'll live through it as a species though.
To destroy all humans, it just needs one guy to launch an attack that causes retaliation. One of a very narrow group of guys, but they all seem to be batshit crazy to some extent.
So of course, they just ASSUME it is a water plume (Score:2, Insightful)
I'm not saying that's not what it is, nor am I contesting that a water plume could plausible explain the data that they had received from their probe, but unless they got an actual picture of what the probe could see around it at the time, I don't think it's reasonable to assume anything conclusive.
It may have been caused by some unexpected effect on the jovian planet itself that they weren't prepared to look for.
Re:So of course, they just ASSUME it is a water pl (Score:5, Insightful)
For very low values of "plume of water" (Score:1)
Without knowing how fast the probe was going, nor how dense the plume of water, my spidey sense says "unlikely".
As it is likely the probe was going really fast, and when I think of a "plume of water" I think pretty dense, which if ever the two were to meet, the "detection" would be in the form of the probe de-compiling into it's composite parts...
That said, for very low values of plume of water, where it is more accurate to say, a very slight increase in water vapor where you might expect zero, is a more su
Re: (Score:3)
Are you suggesting a photo taken in the black of space is more accurate than a sensor that analyses the contents of what it passes through? I highly doubt a photo would add anything to this. You could perhaps question the accuracy of the sensors, but the fact that they detected water (something we've long suspected on Europa), not ammonia, or liquid nitrogen or some other unexpected substance; helps me believe that the sensor accurately identified what it passed though.
Hubble imaged a plume several years ago, NASA has been confident that's it's happening but the new data suggests a previous probe actually flew through one of the plumes and no one realized it at the time.
https://www.washingtonpost.com... [washingtonpost.com]
Re: (Score:3)
Hubble imaged a plume several years ago
From that article:
We do not claim to have proven the existence of plumes
Hubble imaged something which might have been a plume.
Yes, that's why they do science and look for things like gravitational shifts and plasma changes that would indicate a probe flew through one.
Maybe you've heard of this thing called science, it's where they look for other evidence and rarely are thing unequivocal.
Well we know that Europa has water.... we've known it for some time. What we don't know, or at least what I can infer that we don't know from the article, is that the probe *ACTUALLY* flew through a plume of water... only that a water plume would be one plausible explanation for the data that they had received.
If the probe had *detected* the water it was flying through, even that would be something... but from what I was able to take from the article, no such actual detection was made... they are only i
You appear to be awfully invested in putting words and conclusions into the researchers' report that were not written, then criticizing what was not written in order to declare that the researchers have made a critical error.
Now let's look at the words that you have actually used:
Inference: "a conclusion reached on
While what you're saying is generally true, often times things that happen in space are just our best guess for several obvious reasons. In this case, they found that if they modeled a specific jet of water from a specific location at a specific temperature, it would produce the exact same sensor readings on the probe. So, no, it's not concrete evidence, like a lot of phenomena in space, it's circumstantial evidence which happens to precisely fit into the measurements which were actually made at the time.
I would think that you'd need to establish that there was something on the probe afterwards that could reliably be identified as water, or that a chemical analysis of whatever it was flying through at the time was water vapor.
Given that the probe (to the best of my understanding) isn't designed for atmospheric exploration, I expect it's unlikely to have the instrumentation necessary to evaluate this, so I wouldn't want to conclude anything, because there's far more about the universe that we don't know
It's not exactly blind guesswork, we're not blind. We have sensors. I don't know which ones the probe carried, but I do know that they showed signals which the team in 1997 did not have an explanation for and they considered them anomalous. It now turns out that if we assume a certain water jet with certain properties, it explains the sensor measurements. That's not blind guesswork, it's educated guesswork.
Yes, we will never know what the Galileo probe flew through in 1997. But it's not exactly a stret
I trust you can see the progression from ignorance to probable conclusion, even without providing an
Which they didn't say. You said that - it's a strawman.
Re: (Score:2)
What data do you think they do or do not have? Have you seen the actual data? Because they're telling us that they did in fact detect something at the time, and just didn't know what it was. That sure sounds to me like the sensors have some sort of ability to measure the immediate environment around the probe. Is your argument just based on the assumption of what sensors they have, or more specifically, what sensors they don't have? I mean, this thing was designed to spend over 7 years measuring variou
If in fact they had detected the plume by sensors, then the article would have said that... but they did not. They described what the sensors *did* detect, and suggested that a water plume would be consistent with what they detected, despite not having any direct evidence of such a plume.
FTA:
despite not having any direct evidence of such a plume.
I'm not sure where you're getting that from. The direct evidence is the whole point.
Nowhere in there does it say or suggest that the sensors detected a water plume that it was flying through.
You don't think so? It does say this:
rapid increase in the density of plasma, or ionised gas
Since you're on top of Jovian science, I'll leave it you to explain what happens to water molecules in the electric and magnetic fields 120 miles or so above Europa. I'll give you a hint in case you haven't been keeping up with the mailing lists: it doesn't stay as molecular water. See if you can deduce what it turns into.
the statement that it supposedly actually flew through a water plume seems to be scientifically dishonest
Fantastic, thanks for your opinion.
Just out of curiosity, since
No. You've merely conclusively assumed that it is something else without evidence and without even being able to suggest what it is.
You don't get to hide behind words like "more likely" when you won't give those words any effect when used by the original researchers. It works both ways.
Now maybe it did, and their guesses are right, but because they didn't actually detect any water that it was flying through, I consider their so-called explanation to be isomorphic to them not actually knowing what happened, but being simply too proud to admit as much.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
My objection is to conclude that it is something like a plume of water when they didn't actually, you know, detect any friggen plume of water. It just so happens that a plume of water fits the data they have.
Given that there's vastly more about the universe that we don't know than we do, it seems more likely to me that when they didn't even directly detect the thing, it's more than likely caused by some other phenomenon that they just weren't prepared to look for at the time.
As it sits, their claim l
Of course, if you'd actually read the article you'd have noticed that the Hubble Space Telescope has repeatedly detected plumes of what appeared to be water-ice, so it's not as if the hypothesis was pulled out of nowhere.
Re: (Score:2)
A planetary ejaculation?
Re: (Score:2)
RIP civilization. It was good while it lasted. Welcome back superstition, tribalism and savagery.
We're whalers on the (WRONG) moon (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
What if life on Earth originated on Europa? (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
Imagine this: plume of water vapor erupts from deep within Europa, hundreds of miles high. Most of that never leaves the vicinity of Jupiter, but a little of it manages to escape, freezes, and floats around the solar system for a while.. eventually coming into the gravitational influence of a young Earth. It makes it through the atmosphere, eventually finding it's way into Earths' oceans, carrying the seeds of primitive life..
On the other hand, people have also been imagining we be Martians [npr.org]...
Of course, maybe the Martians came from Europa...
;^)
Well Wallas are Beltas... Pashang fong!.
Nah, never could happen.
I'd even go further. This makes panspermia [wikipedia.org] seem possible. What if life originated on an icy world like this? What if it normally spreads through being frozen in small ice blocks from jets like these?
You have just re-invented the established concept of panspermia!
Pieces of Mars blown into space from (large) meteorite impacts on Mars are also considered candidates for this type of genesis. Geologists believe the have actually found meteorites on Earth that originated from Mars.
I must be the only person who read this headline.. (Score:3)
As though it were talkinh about a moon of "Jupiter Prime".
Come to think of it, I guess it is. You could stick "Prime" after almost any proper noun in the news, and it'll mean the same thing, only it'll sound like it's happening in a sci-fi multiverse.