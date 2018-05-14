Plastic Bag Found at the Bottom of World's Deepest Ocean Trench (nationalgeographic.com) 16
The Mariana Trench -- the deepest point in the ocean -- extends nearly 36,000 feet down in a remote part of the Pacific Ocean. But if you thought the trench could escape the global onslaught of plastics pollution, you would be wrong. From a report: A recent study revealed that a plastic bag, like the kind given away at grocery stores, is now the deepest known piece of plastic trash, found at a depth of 36,000 feet inside the Mariana Trench. Scientists found it by looking through the Deep-Sea Debris Database, a collection of photos and videos taken from 5,010 dives over the past 30 years that was recently made public.
But if you thought the trench could escape the global onslaught of plastics pollution, you would be wrong.
Why would I, or anyone, think that?
"Why would I, or anyone, think that?"
Remember that floating island of plastic garbage? Things that float are on surface. How on earth a bag got from the surface all the way down to the bottom of the ocean I can't even imagine... Cthulhu aliens must have pulled it down.
That's what I was thinking. What stops a bag from falling? There is debris on the bottom of oceans, the depths should be irrelevant.
Polyethelene is less dense than water so if it's clean and empty then it will float. However an item in the bag or even a bit of sand washed inside could easilly push it over the edge into sinking.
You wouldn't. But the story sounds more sensational if it's implied somebody would.
Gravity works! (Score:3)
That's the important takeaway here. Even at crushing depths and pressures, gravity will still pull a plastic bag all the way to the bottom.
Gravity is only a theory ! (Score:2)
But gravity, it's only a theory [ncse.com] !
Teach the controversy!
#IntelligentFalling
I think at those depths, buoyancy and currents has much more forces on the bag than gravity. Even above water a plastic bag is quickly overtaken by those.
Did you pick it up? (Score:2, Insightful)
Probably like most people they commented about it but left it there for someone else to deal with.
that should make (Score:3)
taking samples much easier since paper bags would get waterlogged and tear.
How long? (Score:1)
Will it take to fill the trench?
Larn sumpin ever day (Score:2)
My personal edification proceeded in the following increments:
1. There is a data base of undersea debris.
2. We have submersibles that can operate and take photos at 36,000' down. And for 30 years?
What I didn't learn is that there are artifacts down there. And regardless of the buoyancy/density of plastic material and how it changes under descent it would make sense it could be dragged down by something it was containing. I am sure you can find human made items down there from hundreds of year ago.
Hope (Score:3)
I've been looking all over for my Zune receipt. Is it in that bag?