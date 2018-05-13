Reporter Shares Experience of Visiting a Flat Earth Convention (vice.com) 32
Tom Usher, reporting for Vice: I arrived at the venue -- a Jurys Inn hotel -- on a wet Saturday morning, to discover that the event was essentially a small carpeted convention room boasting a few cameras, some stalls selling merchandise, and 70 or so attendees watching PowerPoint presentations beamed onto a wall. As I entered, I was offered a gift of "fluoride-free" toothpaste. This made perfect sense, given the location. A popular conspiracy theory states that governments across the world have been putting fluoride in our water supply to tranquilize the masses, despite the fact the only piece of "evidence" for this theory -- which involves both the Nazis and the Communists -- has been widely discredited. With the tone set for the day, I sat down to watch some speeches.
The speakers all seemed well aware of how "globe-earthers" view the idea of a flat Earth, i.e. ludicrous, and their talk of the current scientific establishment felt very "us versus them" -- a nice bit of truther tribalism. One speaker talked at length about the moon, and how its orbit proved the Earth couldn't be spherical, which seemed a little counterintuitive. Another talked about how the Egyptian pyramid structure points toward clues that the Earth is a flat diamond shape, supported by pillars. Between sounding off about the Vatican and the fact that the establishment has indoctrinated us to believe all sorts of things, including that the Earth is a sphere, a third speaker suggested that cancer is caused by negative emotions and argued that dinosaurs didn't exist. The story also explores why some people still believe these long-debunked theories. Further reading: The bizarre tale of the flat-Earth convention that fell apart (CNET).
I'd say that anytime there is a duality of opinion, no matter how much evidence there is, you'll always find people on both sides.
I think we should be more concerned with the People Against Washing Hands Society.
Stupidity combined with arrogance ("We know better!") will always be with the human race. There are far to many stupid people that do not understand what a "fact" is. Of course, cults of stupid depend on a majority that is a lot less stupid, or they do not survive. If they reach a certain size (e.g. the US as of today), they eventually self-destruct as ignoring reality is not sustainable on that scale.
Just like religions.
It's bizarre, isn't it?
Don't know what you are talking about. Christians did wholesale mass-murder in the crusades, for example, in pretty much the mode you describe. There is no larger religion that has not done atrocities and justified them afterwards.
The worst religion inspired violence in the world today is the ongoing genocide of the Rohingya. The perpetrators are Buddhist, not Muslim.
I would call it instructive. It shows that most people do not manage to understand what Science is and what it can and cannot do, because they lack the mental capabilities to do so. It explains a few things about why so many things on this planet are so fucked up.
Oh surely not! If they can't accept the 'secondhand' proof available from 60 years of space and near-space exploration, then how could they accept religious concepts without a personal experience of having actually seen and dealt with a supreme being?
It does beg the question of how they could believe in bacteria or atoms or the Marianas Trench since they haven't personally seen them either...
Yeah - it's all quant and cute... (Score:4, Insightful)
Until they elect a gameshow host as president, start banning research, and screwing over everyone that doesn't kowtow.
I wonder how Trump is going to be remembered, once it isn't seen as important for half the population that he be seen as somehow respectable. In retrospect, most conservatives see George W. Bush as a big mistake... it'll be interesting to see how that pans out.
Why do we have to keep switching to these idiotic reactionary anti-science folks so often? What ideals does it serve? It always seems like such madness - madness yelling that it deserves respect as it disrespects everything else.
He is a textbook example of "moron on top and put there by other morons".
You are probably one of the tranquilized masses that is spoon-fed the ludicrous lies and conspiracies of the liberal media and the scientific establishment. You probably even believe in climate change even though our president confirmed it's nothing but a Chinese conspiracy! LoL! You are such a tool! Watch more Fox News and be purged from leftist idiocy. All hail very stable genius!
tranquilize the masses? (Score:5, Funny)
A popular conspiracy theory states that governments across the world have been putting fluoride in our water supply to tranquilize the masses,
I thought that was solved by television.
A popular conspiracy theory states that governments across the world have been putting fluoride in our water supply to tranquilize the masses,
Jesus those people! Don't they know it's there to sap and impurify our precious bodily fluid? WAKE UP SHEEPLE
I thought that was solved by television.
Milennials ruined that too by cable cutting.
C'mon, I thought it was common knowledge that the whole "movement" is a giant troll-job aimed at getting just this kind of hand-wringing attention.
"Russians in cahoots with Trump stole the election"
Same "us versus them" tribalism. Same conspiracy theory thinking, where belief gets wrapped up with ego and group identity, creating a motivation that transcends facts and logic.
