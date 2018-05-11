Earth's 'Bigger, Older Cousin' Maybe Doesn't Even Exist (npr.org) 11
Ever since astronomers started to detect planets beyond our solar system, they've been trying to find another world just like Earth. And few years ago, they announced that they'd found a planet that was the closest match yet -- Kepler-452b. Trouble is, some astronomers now say it's not possible to know for sure that this planet actually exists. From a report: "There's new information that we can now quantify which tells us something that we didn't know before," says Fergal Mullally, who used to be an astronomer on the science team for NASA's Kepler Space Telescope. In 2015, NASA declared that Kepler-452b was the first near-Earth-sized planet orbiting in the "habitable" zone around a star very similar to our sun. The space agency called it Earth's "bigger, older cousin," and scientists were so enthusiastic that one began quoting poetry at a news conference. The original science wasn't shoddy, Mullally says. It's just that, since then, researchers have learned more about the telescope's imperfections.
Explanation for dimming: (Score:2)
The inhabitants of Kepler-452a all turn their washing machines on at the same time and thus the lights dimmed. This is the dangers of solar power that nobody warns you about!
;)
There is no Planet B (Score:2)
All this excitement, I know what you're thinking, and you apes need to start taking better care of what is likely the only planet in the entire universe capable of supporting life.
Ref; Fermi's Paradox.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, that's one explanation of Fermi's Paradox. But I think the more likely ones are that star travel is inherently immensely dangerous, or that technological civilizations tend to destroy themselves.
You explanation is actually the more hopeful one, but unless a double planet (i.e. a moon based tidal system) is necessary to life, it seems a rather unlikely one.
Science is an error-correction process (Score:2)
The fundamental thing that everyone should understand about science -- and most people don't -- is that science is nothing more and nothing less than an error correction process.
Everything we know is wrong, at least in some way and in some degree. Science is the process by which we identify errors and fix them, but science is itself an error-prone process and all scientific results are erroneous, at least in some way and in some degree. The fact that errors are discovered is not evidence that science doe