Trump White House Quietly Cancels NASA Research Verifying Greenhouse Gas Cuts (sciencemag.org) 66
Paul Voosen, reporting for Science magazine: You can't manage what you don't measure. The adage is especially relevant for climate-warming greenhouse gases, which are crucial to manage -- and challenging to measure. In recent years, though, satellite and aircraft instruments have begun monitoring carbon dioxide and methane remotely, and NASA's Carbon Monitoring System (CMS), a $10-million-a-year research line, has helped stitch together observations of sources and sinks into high-resolution models of the planet's flows of carbon. Now, President Donald Trump's administration has quietly killed the CMS, Science has learned.
The move jeopardizes plans to verify the national emission cuts agreed to in the Paris climate accords, says Kelly Sims Gallagher, director of Tufts University's Center for International Environment and Resource Policy in Medford, Massachusetts. "If you cannot measure emissions reductions, you cannot be confident that countries are adhering to the agreement," she says. Canceling the CMS "is a grave mistake," she adds.
Time for other countries to step up (Score:1)
Other countries need to fill in as the US culls science programs and generally sets itself back to the stone age. After all, you'll need to know how much CO2 is being emitted when the US has to come crawling back years from now to buy carbon credits from the EU and China...
So Carbon credits will save the world? How does that work?
Why on earth would we come "crawling back" to the EU and China to buy anything? We don't need them as much as they need us.
Cause the US has divested itself from all its production capacity. By now, the US cannot produce everything they need or want anymore. Can not. Not only cause all the manufacturing plants are closed and rusting, but the knowledge how to make various things has simply been lost in the US populace. It's not just Saturn V rockets the US can't produce anymore, but many more things. The US could reacquire the knowledge but that takes time, several decades usually. The 10-50 years interim, the US either has to cr
The Republican / Democrat divide is a perfect example of humans inability to process nuance outside their areas of deep understanding, which are generally very narrow if they exist at all.
I think that part of the problem is that our political system with first past the post style voting actively creates a two party system that invariably draws various lines in the sand to create such a divide, removing any room for nuance. There is no major political party with seats at the table that allows someone to be pro-drug, pro-abortion, pro gay marriage, pro-gun, pro border wall, and pro-GMO all at the same time. Such a person isn't going to fit with either dominant party or the positions that they'
U do realize that America has dropped our CO2 as much as Europe has (25% since 1990) while China has gone up 400% over the same time? And it is America that continues to drop our CO2, while Europe has flatlined for nearly 5 years. China had appeared to stall for 201[56] and then rose again last year, and appears to be continuing that rise this year. Do note that China had a MAJOR economic downturn during 201[56] and is back to its previous path.
I'd ask for sources for these figures, but it doesn't particularly matter. These figures would have been of previous administrations, not the administration that's neutering the EPA and backing us out of the Paris accord.
Whatever gains the USA made over the last three decades are being erased by current policy which puts America first. And by America they mean big profitable corporations, not the citizens.
You know, I love watching things burn.
Head to the Big Island. I hear lots of stuff is going up in flames there... If you get close enough, it will pop your corn for you; do try.
Why NASA? (Score:3, Insightful)
Why would a Climate Monitoring System be under NASA and not NOAA?
I would think that NASA's only role in this should be launching and maintaining the satellites. The Science and Climate Monitoring itself should be under NOAA control.
And why Trump? (Score:2, Insightful)
Why would a Climate Monitoring System be under NASA and not NOAA?
I would think that NASA's only role in this should be launching and maintaining the satellites. The Science and Climate Monitoring itself should be under NOAA control.
And why is this tacked to Trump? And why do we need to be told specifically "President Donald Trump"?
A headline further down reads "The White House Has Set Up a Task Force To Help Further the Country's AI Development ".
Why did the bad innuendo which was far-removed from the president need to be so specifically associated with Trump, while the encouraging subject directly involving the president need to be softened with indirect terms?
For that matter, why is Slashdot putting political spin on *anything*? Can
Why? To increase the number of people employed by the government and to tie up as many of the America's resources seeking solutions for non-existent problems as possible, so that America's adversaries and enemies have some breathing room to catch up on the stuff that actually matters... Like space programs...
Exactly.
The NOAA actually does monitor this. It's just another government duplication
https://www.esrl.noaa.gov/gmd/... [noaa.gov]
Why would a Climate Monitoring System be under NASA and not NOAA?
I would think that NASA's only role in this should be launching and maintaining the satellites. The Science and Climate Monitoring itself should be under NOAA control.
NOAA does. This is just more government waste.
https://www.esrl.noaa.gov/gmd/... [noaa.gov]
The Global Monitoring Division of NOAA/Earth System Research Laboratory has measured carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases for several decades at a globally distributed network of air sampling sites
The Global Monitoring Division of NOAA/Earth System Research Laboratory has measured carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases for several decades at a globally distributed network of air sampling sites
These are measurements from a couple of dozen fixed ground stations. While the form a nice background check, they do not provide much fine detail over where the carbon is coming from, and how it moves through the atmosphere.
that's too bad (Score:2)
Obesity, for example, is a much greater threat to Americans, than climate change — even if it were as real, as the shrillest alarmists contend. Affordable and ubiquitous air-transport, for another example, would bring immense improvements to the quality of lives for all — and free up most of the billions spent annually on roads [bidnet.com].
By spending on this not merely "overhyped", but completely nonexistent "threat", we slow down on the acutely useful research.
This is a huge loss. Hopefully, CONgress overrides (Score:5, Interesting)
Keep in mind that China is NOT the only nation cheating. Plenty of others are cheating as well.
The other real possibility, perhaps one that is better, would be to have private funding of multiple sats. If we can get a pass over areas every hour or two, it will show what is really going on.
I think you might have found the perfect US political spin for this: it's not that canceling monitoring is bad for the environment, it's that it helps China cheat.
Why should the US Gov't care? (Score:2)
They withdrew from the PCA a year ago, so monitoring compliance of countries in the Accords is not within the USA's purview anymore.
When ideology clashes with evidence (Score:2)
It's not White House anymore (Score:1)
it has become Trump White House.
Was it a few years back Obongo's army that dropped more bombs than any other U.S. gov't?
Was it Obongo's White House that ordered the bombing of middle east, or funded the operations to kill gaddafi?
Thanks Paul Voosen Hilary supporter for the hypocrisy.
Pissing off people for pennies (Score:2)
Isn't it obvious?
$10M doesn't seem like much, but if he can cut several small programs like this he can make enough room in the budget for that $650M homeless shelter Melania has been helping out with.
It's pretty clear his old buddy Murray Blum has been helping out with these cuts.
False assumption (Score:2)
The first sentence makes the assumption that you can manage it. As everybody knows, when you make an assumption, you make an ass out of you and umption.
By that logic, the contrary assumption that we cannot manage carbon emissions is equally foolish.
Again using that logic solely as our guide, our only choice is to make our best possible effort to manage carbon emissions, not because we assume it will work, but because that's the only way we'll find out.
Its "only" $65 million (Score:2)
Such monetary figures equate to a basement project for likes of Michael Bloomberg, Tom Steyer, Al Gore, etc. Each of those charlatans has aircraft and maintenance costs that approach $65 million dollars - just to spew carbon for their collective convenience they're paying it already.
They can pay for this easy
The assualt on science continues (Score:2)
The thing is, this is the same con artist who said he needed to build a sea wall to protect his failing Irish golf course from the effects of climate change [politico.com].
"A Do nothing/Do minimum option
Which raises the question: if the con artist doesn't believe in climate change and is scrapping this program because it's not needed, why did he need to build a sea wall to protect his failing golf course?
Ask those in Hawaii about controlling nature much less the climate.
Just say no (Score:3)
No to Agenda 21 and its heirs
No to Kyoto and its heirs, specifically the PCA.
None of these "international agreements" have ever been ratified by the Senate and are therefore not binding on the US or its citizens.
Any programs of dollars spent towards any of these things that were "nodded" to by previous administrations needs to be stopped immediately.
Lets look at the truth. (Score:2)
Second, the people complaining are those that were making money from it. According to this [slashdot.org] and other article if you have any financial interest in it, you are not a scientist but a shill. All the people mentioned in the a