Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Government NASA United States Science

Trump White House Quietly Cancels NASA Research Verifying Greenhouse Gas Cuts (sciencemag.org) 66

Posted by msmash from the two-step-backwards dept.
Paul Voosen, reporting for Science magazine: You can't manage what you don't measure. The adage is especially relevant for climate-warming greenhouse gases, which are crucial to manage -- and challenging to measure. In recent years, though, satellite and aircraft instruments have begun monitoring carbon dioxide and methane remotely, and NASA's Carbon Monitoring System (CMS), a $10-million-a-year research line, has helped stitch together observations of sources and sinks into high-resolution models of the planet's flows of carbon. Now, President Donald Trump's administration has quietly killed the CMS, Science has learned.

The move jeopardizes plans to verify the national emission cuts agreed to in the Paris climate accords, says Kelly Sims Gallagher, director of Tufts University's Center for International Environment and Resource Policy in Medford, Massachusetts. "If you cannot measure emissions reductions, you cannot be confident that countries are adhering to the agreement," she says. Canceling the CMS "is a grave mistake," she adds.

Trump White House Quietly Cancels NASA Research Verifying Greenhouse Gas Cuts More | Reply

Trump White House Quietly Cancels NASA Research Verifying Greenhouse Gas Cuts

Comments Filter:

  • Shareblue go away (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Shareblue - Seriously, try and sway your narrative away from slashdot!

    More out of context stories trying to push a political agenda. It became old a long time ago.

  • Other countries need to fill in as the US culls science programs and generally sets itself back to the stone age. After all, you'll need to know how much CO2 is being emitted when the US has to come crawling back years from now to buy carbon credits from the EU and China...

    • So Carbon credits will save the world? How does that work?

      Why on earth would we come "crawling back" to the EU and China to buy anything? We don't need them as much as they need us.

      • Cause the US has divested itself from all its production capacity. By now, the US cannot produce everything they need or want anymore. Can not. Not only cause all the manufacturing plants are closed and rusting, but the knowledge how to make various things has simply been lost in the US populace. It's not just Saturn V rockets the US can't produce anymore, but many more things. The US could reacquire the knowledge but that takes time, several decades usually. The 10-50 years interim, the US either has to cr

    • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

      by WindBourne ( 631190 )
      LOL.
      U do realize that America has dropped our CO2 as much as Europe has (25% since 1990) while China has gone up 400% over the same time? And it is America that continues to drop our CO2, while Europe has flatlined for nearly 5 years. China had appeared to stall for 201[56] and then rose again last year, and appears to be continuing that rise this year. Do note that China had a MAJOR economic downturn during 201[56] and is back to its previous path.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        I'd ask for sources for these figures, but it doesn't particularly matter. These figures would have been of previous administrations, not the administration that's neutering the EPA and backing us out of the Paris accord.
        Whatever gains the USA made over the last three decades are being erased by current policy which puts America first. And by America they mean big profitable corporations, not the citizens.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Zumbs ( 1241138 )
        According to wikipedia [wikipedia.org], in 2015 the US emitted 16.1 tonnes per person while China emitted 7.7 tonnes and the EU 6.9 tonnes. So, compared to the EU and China, the US has quite a lot of catching up to do. The explosive growth of China is a problem, but they are also taking large scale initiatives to do something about it.

  • Why NASA? (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Deathlizard ( 115856 ) on Friday May 11, 2018 @10:10AM (#56595226) Homepage Journal

    Why would a Climate Monitoring System be under NASA and not NOAA?

    I would think that NASA's only role in this should be launching and maintaining the satellites. The Science and Climate Monitoring itself should be under NOAA control.

    • that is what would be happening had trump not killed this. However, in order to understand other planets, we need to understand our own, first.

    • And why Trump? (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Okian Warrior ( 537106 )

      Why would a Climate Monitoring System be under NASA and not NOAA?

      I would think that NASA's only role in this should be launching and maintaining the satellites. The Science and Climate Monitoring itself should be under NOAA control.

      And why is this tacked to Trump? And why do we need to be told specifically "President Donald Trump"?

      A headline further down reads "The White House Has Set Up a Task Force To Help Further the Country's AI Development ".

      Why did the bad innuendo which was far-removed from the president need to be so specifically associated with Trump, while the encouraging subject directly involving the president need to be softened with indirect terms?

      For that matter, why is Slashdot putting political spin on *anything*? Can

      • I don't know, maybe because he's the President? I don't recall any similar complaints when people attributed actions by the Obama administration to President Obama.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mi ( 197448 )

      Why would a Climate Monitoring System be under NASA and not NOAA?

      Why? To increase the number of people employed by the government and to tie up as many of the America's resources seeking solutions for non-existent problems as possible, so that America's adversaries and enemies have some breathing room to catch up on the stuff that actually matters... Like space programs...

    • Why would a Climate Monitoring System be under NASA and not NOAA?

      I would think that NASA's only role in this should be launching and maintaining the satellites. The Science and Climate Monitoring itself should be under NOAA control.

      NOAA does. This is just more government waste.
      https://www.esrl.noaa.gov/gmd/... [noaa.gov]

      The Global Monitoring Division of NOAA/Earth System Research Laboratory has measured carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases for several decades at a globally distributed network of air sampling sites

      • The Global Monitoring Division of NOAA/Earth System Research Laboratory has measured carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases for several decades at a globally distributed network of air sampling sites

        These are measurements from a couple of dozen fixed ground stations. While the form a nice background check, they do not provide much fine detail over where the carbon is coming from, and how it moves through the atmosphere.

  • Even if you think global warming is overhyped, this is still a bad thing, because more environmental data is always good for science.
    • Not just for science, but also to keep every nation honest. Right now, lots of nations are lying which is why the CO2 continues to grow faster than what it is supposed to.
      • That doesn't matter to me. Scientific data is important, though.
        • Science data that is in a vacuum is actually worthless. Imagine science data that is captured and never looked at by anybody or used in any fashion. What is the value in that? Nothing. It is when it is used by ppl to either learn new things, come up with new ideas, or help direct us in new/better directions, that it becomes useful.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mi ( 197448 )

      Obesity, for example, is a much greater threat to Americans, than climate change — even if it were as real, as the shrillest alarmists contend. Affordable and ubiquitous air-transport, for another example, would bring immense improvements to the quality of lives for all — and free up most of the billions spent annually on roads [bidnet.com].

      By spending on this not merely "overhyped", but completely nonexistent "threat", we slow down on the acutely useful research.

    • The thing about a worryingly large amount of people with strong political leanings, particularly those on the right, really don't like data either as they think it's going to be used to argue against their stance on issues. You can see the same in the Dickey Amendment, put in place by NRA lobbying, and how it severely restricted the CDC's ability to spend money on collecting and analyzing data relating to gun violence. It did so from 1993 up until a few months ago and still continues to restrict them from d

  • This is a huge loss. Hopefully, CONgress overrides (Score:5, Interesting)

    by WindBourne ( 631190 ) on Friday May 11, 2018 @10:12AM (#56595252) Journal
    One of the biggest issues going on with CO2 is that a number of nations are cheating at this. For most of the western nations, we have loads of ground, sky, and space monitoring. However, nations like CHina, block all ground monitoring except for their own. As such, when groups like IEA report on energy usage, or CO2 emissions, they are simply taking numbers from those govs. Yet, when OCO2 went up, it forced China to admit that they were burning 17% more coal, which interestingly, none of the current figures have been updated with. [theguardian.com] Right now, OCO2, along with Japanese GOSAT, [nies.go.jp] can do is show relative numbers and not absolute. What is needed now, is absolute measurements, which OCO3, combined with the other 3 sats can provide.

    Keep in mind that China is NOT the only nation cheating. Plenty of others are cheating as well.

    The other real possibility, perhaps one that is better, would be to have private funding of multiple sats. If we can get a pass over areas every hour or two, it will show what is really going on.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      I think you might have found the perfect US political spin for this: it's not that canceling monitoring is bad for the environment, it's that it helps China cheat.

  • They withdrew from the PCA a year ago, so monitoring compliance of countries in the Accords is not within the USA's purview anymore.

    • why? Paris accord was a joke. It solved NOTHING. Just like Kyoto, which was supposed to slow down growth, it did NOTHING. Until we require ALL NATIONS to drop their CO2 and become more like Greenland/iceland/sweden/costa rica in terms of their CO2 emission, these accords will do NOTHING.

  • it has become Trump White House.
    Was it a few years back Obongo's army that dropped more bombs than any other U.S. gov't?
    Was it Obongo's White House that ordered the bombing of middle east, or funded the operations to kill gaddafi?
    Thanks Paul Voosen Hilary supporter for the hypocrisy.

  • Considering the enormous size of the federal budget and how many considerably more expensive programs are in it, it really makes you wonder why Trump would cut such a small program. It's obviously not for fiscal reasons as that's chump change and it's not for political reasons either as it's only going to piss people off, particularly educated people. No, the only logical reason I can think of is special interests groups representing heavily polluting industries lobbied him into doing it so that they can po

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Stele ( 9443 )

      Isn't it obvious?

      $10M doesn't seem like much, but if he can cut several small programs like this he can make enough room in the budget for that $650M homeless shelter Melania has been helping out with.

      It's pretty clear his old buddy Murray Blum has been helping out with these cuts.

  • The first sentence makes the assumption that you can manage it. As everybody knows, when you make an assumption, you make an ass out of you and umption.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      By that logic, the contrary assumption that we cannot manage carbon emissions is equally foolish.

      Again using that logic solely as our guide, our only choice is to make our best possible effort to manage carbon emissions, not because we assume it will work, but because that's the only way we'll find out.

  • Such monetary figures equate to a basement project for likes of Michael Bloomberg, Tom Steyer, Al Gore, etc. Each of those charlatans has aircraft and maintenance costs that approach $65 million dollars - just to spew carbon for their collective convenience they're paying it already.

    They can pay for this easy

  • Let us not forget, this is the same corrupt administration whose head of EPA, who is literally in bed with lobbyists, recently outlawed any science-based studies for the agency. Only if they're funded by businesses who would never, ever manipulate the data, are studies allowed. Anything independent is verboten.

    The thing is, this is the same con artist who said he needed to build a sea wall to protect his failing Irish golf course from the effects of climate change [politico.com].

    "A Do nothing/Do minimum option

    • Which raises the question: if the con artist doesn't believe in climate change and is scrapping this program because it's not needed, why did he need to build a sea wall to protect his failing golf course?

      Ask those in Hawaii about controlling nature much less the climate.

  • Just say no (Score:3)

    by Virtucon ( 127420 ) on Friday May 11, 2018 @10:41AM (#56595546)

    No to Agenda 21 and its heirs
    No to Kyoto and its heirs, specifically the PCA.

    None of these "international agreements" have ever been ratified by the Senate and are therefore not binding on the US or its citizens.
    Any programs of dollars spent towards any of these things that were "nodded" to by previous administrations needs to be stopped immediately.

  • First, it has hardly quiet, it was talked about months ago, it was published that the funding was going to other programs that NASA put at a higher priority, and the federal spokesmen even answered questions about the program ending. What would be needed to not make it a silent closing?
    Second, the people complaining are those that were making money from it. According to this [slashdot.org] and other article if you have any financial interest in it, you are not a scientist but a shill. All the people mentioned in the a

Slashdot Top Deals

What sin has not been committed in the name of efficiency?

Close