Large Island Declared Rat-Free in Biggest Removal Success (nationalgeographic.com) 20
An anonymous reader shares a report: A remote, freezing, salt-spray lashed paradise for wildlife has been completely cleared of rats in the largest rodent eradication of all time, the South Georgia Heritage Trust (SGHT) announced this week. Rats are smart, adaptable, and hungry. For all these reasons, they can be incredibly voracious predators when people accidentally introduce them to remote islands, where the local animals lack evolved defenses to rodents. They have flourished even on an island as harsh and cold as South Georgia, which is so far south that it hosts penguins, elephant seals, and fur seals, as well as massive permanent glaciers.
"There are no trees, there are no bushes. All nest on the ground or underground in burrows," says Mike Richardson, Chairman of the SGHT Habitat Restoration Project Steering Committee. Such nests are easy pickings for rats. The rats -- brought to the island by whalers and sealers as early as the late 18th century -- ate the eggs and vulnerable chicks of seabirds, including albatrosses, skua, terns, and petrels. They also threatened two birds with extinction that are found nowhere else in the world: the South Georgia Pipit -- a tiny speckled songbird -- and the South Georgia Pintail, a brown duck.
The rat eradication was a massive, arduous undertaking, costing more than $13 million and taking nearly a decade. More than 300 metric tons of poison bait was dropped on the island by helicopter in three separate trips during the Austral Summers of 2010-2011, 2012-2013, and 2014-2015. Poisoned rats tend to head underground to die, Richardson says, limiting the damage caused to birds like gulls that might have otherwise eaten the poison-tainted carcasses.
So for nearly a decade, there has been aerial dumping of poison in excess of 300 tons to kill rats, who ingest it and burrow in the ground and die? Ok, so when the SGHT is done with their High-Five tail pipe party about seagulls picking at a few carcasses, I'd be curious to know when they perform their next study of the impacts of millions of rodents that ate all that poison (or didn't) and it leeched back into the ocean? That can't be good. Talk about trying to solve one problem and causing a domino eff
The most common rat poison is warfarin which is also used in humans as a blood thinner to prevent blood clots. Iâ(TM)m not saying there are no unknown negatives but rat poison is relatively safe at low doses and pretty well understood.
Can you do the Whitehouse next?
How about the entirety of the Washington DC metro area?
The introduction of touch screens, tablets, and smart pens has greatly reduced their ecosystem. Should mice be considered at danger of extinction ?
