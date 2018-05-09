Congress Is Quietly Nudging NASA To Look for Aliens (theatlantic.com) 32
An anonymous reader shares a report: The search for extraterrestrial life, in general, has continued over the past decades, of course, carried out by academic institutions around the world, by people like Tarter, one of the field's best-known seti researchers (and the inspiration for Ellie Arroway, the protagonist in Contact, Carl Sagan's 1985 classic science-fiction novel). But they wouldn't get any help from the feds. "[Senator Bryan] made it clear to the administration that if they came back with seti in their budget again, it wouldn't be good for the NASA budget," Tarter says now. "So we instantly became the four-letter S-word that you couldn't say at headquarters anymore, and that has stuck for quite a while."
That could soon change. Lawmakers in the House of Representatives recently proposed legislation for NASA's future that includes some intriguing language. The space agency, the bill recommends, should spend $10 million on the "search for technosignatures, such as radio transmissions" per year, for the next two fiscal years. The House bill -- should it survive a vote in the House and passage in the Senate -- can only make recommendations for how agencies should use federal funding. But for seti researchers like Tarter, the fact that it even exists is thrilling. It's the first time congressional lawmakers have proposed using federal cash to fund seti in 25 years.
That could soon change. Lawmakers in the House of Representatives recently proposed legislation for NASA's future that includes some intriguing language. The space agency, the bill recommends, should spend $10 million on the "search for technosignatures, such as radio transmissions" per year, for the next two fiscal years. The House bill -- should it survive a vote in the House and passage in the Senate -- can only make recommendations for how agencies should use federal funding. But for seti researchers like Tarter, the fact that it even exists is thrilling. It's the first time congressional lawmakers have proposed using federal cash to fund seti in 25 years.
Administration going overboard with immigration (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
More like they've finally given up on finding intelligence terrestrially.
Re: (Score:2)
And pray that there's intelligent life somewhere out in space...
I wonder... (Score:1)
...have there been any credible studies that actually took a hard look at the implications of learning there is in fact intelligent life out there?
Re: (Score:2)
It could bring our entire species together, realizing we're not All There Is Out There, and we'd stop acting like idiots.
On the other hand it could start the War To End All Wars, and we'd snuff ourselves out.
Any way you look at it there would likely be massive socio-political upheavals over it -- as well as plenty of deniers, refusing to believe 'scientists' and their 'lies', especially I imagine religious types.
Hell, some people, if presented with an actual living br
Re: (Score:3)
Now they're worried about illegal aliens from other worlds.
More likely someone in the supply chain made a campaign contribution.
Re: (Score:2)
Why the change? (Score:2)
I'm not saying it's aliens, but...
Only the kind that are ... (Score:2)
... illegal.
Re: (Score:2)
Was this influenced by recent Navy aviation video? (Score:2)
There were a couple of recent FLIR videos taken by F/A-18s off the coast of San Diego that were interesting. I'm not saying they were aliens, but they had the kind of aura of respectability, or at least more than your usual MUFON chapter can muster, that might interest a congressman.
Is this the best time? (Score:2)
Yes, I want to find alien civilisations, but wouldn't it make more sense to invest in better instruments first? We've still barely begun with exoplanet studies. How about better ways to get data on those. Once we have a good map of where the potential earth-like planet are, we'll know where to point the radio telescopes. Maybe we'll even get a spectrum showing a planet with a high level of free oxygen - it may not be intelligence, but evidence of any alien life at all would be welcome. Even single-celled.
SETI is a waste of money (Score:2)
OK, the idea is great, we can't find intelligence on Earth, let's search in space. And I am the first to tell you that the chance of us being alone in the universe is minuscule ("would seem like an awful waste of space" to quote one of the greats). But we say we are certain that we are not alone, because of the vastness of the universe and then we seem to forget that reasoning when it comes to SETI. The fact is, we can't pick up a "technosignature" across significant distances and yet, even for a universe "
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe we should just build a gigantic transmitter and start sending. Not because we want a reply, but for all the other civilisations who are desperately searching for a signature. Do it for them.
Re: (Score:2)
what if Extraterrestrials landed (Score:2)
SETI is a bargain compared to other stupidity (Score:2)
Now, the real question is: Why all of the sudden would they want to fund it? Even though the language is extremely vague, if they suddenly want to fund it again they must have an ulterior motive (being politicians and all