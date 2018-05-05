'Biohacker' Who Injected Himself With DIY Herpes Treatment Found Dead (livescience.com) 44
Long-time Slashdot reader Okian Warrior quotes Live Science: The CEO of a biomedical startup who sparked controversy when he injected himself with an untested herpes treatment in front of a live audience in February has died, according to an email sent to Live Science. Aaron Traywick, the CEO of Ascendance Biomedical, was found dead at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday (April 29) in a spa room in Washington, D.C., according to a statement provided to Live Science by the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) of the District of Columbia. Traywick was 28 years old. According to the website News2Share.com, Traywick was found in a flotation tank. Flotation tanks are soundproof pods filled with body-temperature saltwater that are used to promote "sensory deprivation."
Vice News reports that Traywick had "lost touch" with co-workers at his company more than four weeks ago, adding that "Disagreements over the company's direction and philosophical differences over how to best distribute its creations split the small startup."
MIT Technology Review reports that Traywick, "who had no formal medical training, was also planning to test an experimental lung cancer treatment that supposedly involved the gene-editing tool CRISPR. The therapy was to be offered at a clinic in Tijuana, Mexico, just a few miles over the U.S. border... An employee at the Tijuana clinic, International BioCare Hospital & Wellness Center, confirmed in a phone interview that doctors there were working with Traywick to set up the trial but won't be moving forward with it after his death...
"In December, the American Society for Gene and Cell Therapy issued a statement warning patients about unregulated gene therapies, saying such procedures are potentially dangerous and unlikely to provide any benefit."
Well, maybe he's not actually dead. Given how eccentric the guy is, maybe this is just phase 1 of his latest experiment: He wants to see if, with the power of CRISPR, he can become undead.
In a sensory deprivation tank, nobody can hear you scream...
It's "potentially dangerous" in the same sense as repairing your own car, packing your own parachute, or building your own hang glider is dangerous. Yes, you can hurt or kill yourself, but if you know what you're doing, you can limit the risk to something reasonable.
Gene editing is extremely well understood: it makes predictable changes to human DNA. That's its attraction.
Well, since you don't understand how gene editing works, that's the kind of nonsense you believe.
Cars and parachutes are a poor analogy anyways. This is more like opening up a binary copy of the Linux kernel with a hex editor, and making changes to it with only a very rudimentary knowledge of assembly, and hardly any knowledge of the Linux kernel in general. Screwing up with that means the kernel crashes or something just doesn't work right. Screwing up with CRISPR, assuming something besides nothing at all happens, is going to fail spectacularly...like oh say...cancer formation in multiple major organ
If people take these risks voluntarily, human gene therapy can make rapid progress and not be subject to million dollar a shot monopoly pricing. Drug companies don't like these kinds of grassroots efforts because they undercut their business.
I don't think any of these grassroots efforts have actually undercut their business in any meaningful way. I think that, if anything, people who sell fake cures that are already known to not work (i.e. using hyperbaric chambers to cure AIDS) would be much bigger targets since at least they divert much bigger sums of money than grassroots cures that nobody even produces to begin with.
Besides, most of these grassroots efforts ARE fake.
There is a huge number of home remedies that work just as well as patented drugs. And, yes, they do cut into drug company profits.
That's like saying that people shouldn't develop software on their home computers because other people used to build fake perpetual motion mac
If you really don't think drug companies under FDA regulation are better equipped to do trials as safe as possible than amateurs disregarding safety entirely in order to earn easy money...
That belief is merely a testament to your ignorance.
It's "potentially dangerous" in the same sense as repairing your own car, packing your own parachute, or building your own hang glider is dangerous. Yes, you can hurt or kill yourself, but if you know what you're doing, you can limit the risk to something reasonable.
More like building your own car or parachute. This isn't "non-expert does something that experts do routinely" it's "non-expert attempts something that experts are still trying to figure out how to do safely".
Furthermore, for human gene therapy, drug companies and the FDA really can't do much to reduce the risk anyway; most of the negative effects can only be observed in living human beings, so either you inject the therapy into a living human being or you don't get a gene therapy.
I'm sure researchers have more ways that live trials on humans to start testing the safety and efficacy of these treatments. As for the DIY, medical treatments are notoriously hard to measure outcomes for, I mean there's still people who swear by homeopathic treatments. DIY is not the way to figure out
You're sure... why? What the hell do you know about gene therapy?
And given the strong placebo effect we observe in many patients, homeopathy is a safe and effective treatment, even if it doesn't work in the way it claims it does.
If people take these risks voluntarily, human gene therapy can make rapid progress...
Correct. That's why I think this guy is a hero like Barry J. Marshall that drank a culture of organisms extracted from a person with a stomach ulcer and five days later developed an inflation of the lining of his stomach which all but proved ulcers are usually caused by H. pylori. He received a Nobel Prize for that! Doctors for decades stood against that theory since it would take one of their key excuses to push their judgmental beliefs that ulcers were caused by things like not enough exercise, eating
I had very low vitamin B12 levels.
I do think that's part of it, but a friend that works for Univ of Washington School of Medicine looked into it for me, and she said there's no evidence of that since there weren't any studies investigating that. I guess since you can't patent B12 there's no financial incentive to do so. IIRC my levels were 5 picograms per milliliter and normal was about 450. I know my level since at work we paid to have tests done for all of the developers. The Indian guys that are vegans.were all very low too, but not
Cars, Parachutes and gliders are also, per Nassim Taleb, not complex systems. In complex systems -- living creatures, planet, societies, human or animal -- it is often very difficult to deduce the arrow of cause and effect, if one even exists at all.
Darwin award nominee? (Score:3)
Depends on what killed him. Despite the summary, we really have no reason to conflate his self-experimentation with his death.
Odds are, if anyone is paying attention in a few weeks, we'll find out he committed suicide in some conventional boring manner.
Indeed. Probably more of a meta-problem of being willing to take unreasonable risks. He may just have tried other things as well or ignored medical problems he had. Or, as you said, a meta-meta problem of being ad odds with reality and finally having deciding to remove it. The indicators for the first are strong, and the second thing is at least plausible.
yeah (Score:2)
this guy doesnt fuck (Score:2)
Biohacking sounds like the worst possible way to get herpes.
No evidence it was done by the "cure" (Score:2)
While I doubt he came anywhere close to curing himself (when your cure is more buzzwords than products....) I don't think the attempt had anything to do with the death. The body is versatile for lots of those things, and the immune system and kidneys probably got rid of just about everything before any effect.
It was probably an accidental drowning of some type, drugs, overdose, or something. I doubt this is the first death in a sensory deprivation chamber....
Re: No evidence it was done by the "cure" (Score:2)
Suspicious - A new Aaron Swartz? (Score:2)
The title implies that he died from his treatment. He would have continuously been tested since injection in multiple sites across his body as well as blood work. Herpes itself is not fatal. A preliminary examination on the scene would be more informative. If it was his treatment I would have expected him to have been admitted to the hospital for weeks before death.
It sounds to me like depression and maybe a suicide. The FDA probably came down on him and told him he was blacklisted and no company he was ass
Lets all get our genes edited in Tijuana! (Score:2)
What could go wrong?