Medicine Science

'Biohacker' Who Injected Himself With DIY Herpes Treatment Found Dead (livescience.com) 44

Posted by EditorDavid from the dying-young dept.
Long-time Slashdot reader Okian Warrior quotes Live Science: The CEO of a biomedical startup who sparked controversy when he injected himself with an untested herpes treatment in front of a live audience in February has died, according to an email sent to Live Science. Aaron Traywick, the CEO of Ascendance Biomedical, was found dead at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday (April 29) in a spa room in Washington, D.C., according to a statement provided to Live Science by the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) of the District of Columbia. Traywick was 28 years old. According to the website News2Share.com, Traywick was found in a flotation tank. Flotation tanks are soundproof pods filled with body-temperature saltwater that are used to promote "sensory deprivation."
Vice News reports that Traywick had "lost touch" with co-workers at his company more than four weeks ago, adding that "Disagreements over the company's direction and philosophical differences over how to best distribute its creations split the small startup."

MIT Technology Review reports that Traywick, "who had no formal medical training, was also planning to test an experimental lung cancer treatment that supposedly involved the gene-editing tool CRISPR. The therapy was to be offered at a clinic in Tijuana, Mexico, just a few miles over the U.S. border... An employee at the Tijuana clinic, International BioCare Hospital & Wellness Center, confirmed in a phone interview that doctors there were working with Traywick to set up the trial but won't be moving forward with it after his death...

"In December, the American Society for Gene and Cell Therapy issued a statement warning patients about unregulated gene therapies, saying such procedures are potentially dangerous and unlikely to provide any benefit."

  • In a sensory deprivation tank, nobody can hear you scream...

  • "In December, the American Society for Gene and Cell Therapy issued a statement warning patients about unregulated gene therapies, saying such procedures are potentially dangerous and unlikely to provide any benefit."

    It's "potentially dangerous" in the same sense as repairing your own car, packing your own parachute, or building your own hang glider is dangerous. Yes, you can hurt or kill yourself, but if you know what you're doing, you can limit the risk to something reasonable.

    Furthermore, for human gene

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Greyfox ( 87712 )
      Cars, Parachutes and gliders are a very well known problem space. It's not terribly hard to find someone in those problem spaces who can tell you if what you're doing is going to kill you. Gene editing is not a well-understood field at this point. We're just poking at things and seeing what happens. Even if you find something that looks like it's going to work, you really need to study that process for years to make sure that all the potential consequences are well understood. We're not at that point yet, a

      • Gene editing is not a well-understood field at this point. We're just poking at things and seeing what happens.

        Gene editing is extremely well understood: it makes predictable changes to human DNA. That's its attraction.

        For all we know at this point, this guy died of turbo-herpes and has introduced turbo-herpes into the ecosystem.

        Well, since you don't understand how gene editing works, that's the kind of nonsense you believe.

      • Cars and parachutes are a poor analogy anyways. This is more like opening up a binary copy of the Linux kernel with a hex editor, and making changes to it with only a very rudimentary knowledge of assembly, and hardly any knowledge of the Linux kernel in general. Screwing up with that means the kernel crashes or something just doesn't work right. Screwing up with CRISPR, assuming something besides nothing at all happens, is going to fail spectacularly...like oh say...cancer formation in multiple major organ

    • If people take these risks voluntarily, human gene therapy can make rapid progress and not be subject to million dollar a shot monopoly pricing. Drug companies don't like these kinds of grassroots efforts because they undercut their business.

      I don't think any of these grassroots efforts have actually undercut their business in any meaningful way. I think that, if anything, people who sell fake cures that are already known to not work (i.e. using hyperbaric chambers to cure AIDS) would be much bigger targets since at least they divert much bigger sums of money than grassroots cures that nobody even produces to begin with.

      Besides, most of these grassroots efforts ARE fake.

      • I don't think any of these grassroots efforts have actually undercut their business in any meaningful way.

        There is a huge number of home remedies that work just as well as patented drugs. And, yes, they do cut into drug company profits.

        I think that, if anything, people who sell fake cures that are already known to not work (i.e. using hyperbaric chambers to cure AIDS)

        That's like saying that people shouldn't develop software on their home computers because other people used to build fake perpetual motion mac

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Megol ( 3135005 )

      If you really don't think drug companies under FDA regulation are better equipped to do trials as safe as possible than amateurs disregarding safety entirely in order to earn easy money...

      • If you really don't think drug companies under FDA regulation are better equipped to do trials as safe as possible than amateurs disregarding safety entirely in order to earn easy money...

        That belief is merely a testament to your ignorance.

    • "In December, the American Society for Gene and Cell Therapy issued a statement warning patients about unregulated gene therapies, saying such procedures are potentially dangerous and unlikely to provide any benefit."

      It's "potentially dangerous" in the same sense as repairing your own car, packing your own parachute, or building your own hang glider is dangerous. Yes, you can hurt or kill yourself, but if you know what you're doing, you can limit the risk to something reasonable.

      More like building your own car or parachute. This isn't "non-expert does something that experts do routinely" it's "non-expert attempts something that experts are still trying to figure out how to do safely".

      Furthermore, for human gene therapy, drug companies and the FDA really can't do much to reduce the risk anyway; most of the negative effects can only be observed in living human beings, so either you inject the therapy into a living human being or you don't get a gene therapy.

      I'm sure researchers have more ways that live trials on humans to start testing the safety and efficacy of these treatments. As for the DIY, medical treatments are notoriously hard to measure outcomes for, I mean there's still people who swear by homeopathic treatments. DIY is not the way to figure out

      • I'm sure researchers have more ways that live trials on humans to start testing the safety and efficacy of these treatments

        You're sure... why? What the hell do you know about gene therapy?

        As for the DIY, medical treatments are notoriously hard to measure outcomes for, I mean there's still people who swear by homeopathic treatments.

        And given the strong placebo effect we observe in many patients, homeopathy is a safe and effective treatment, even if it doesn't work in the way it claims it does.

        DIY is not the

    • If people take these risks voluntarily, human gene therapy can make rapid progress...

      Correct. That's why I think this guy is a hero like Barry J. Marshall that drank a culture of organisms extracted from a person with a stomach ulcer and five days later developed an inflation of the lining of his stomach which all but proved ulcers are usually caused by H. pylori. He received a Nobel Prize for that! Doctors for decades stood against that theory since it would take one of their key excuses to push their judgmental beliefs that ulcers were caused by things like not enough exercise, eating

    • Cars, Parachutes and gliders are also, per Nassim Taleb, not complex systems. In complex systems -- living creatures, planet, societies, human or animal -- it is often very difficult to deduce the arrow of cause and effect, if one even exists at all.

    • Depends on what killed him. Despite the summary, we really have no reason to conflate his self-experimentation with his death.

      Odds are, if anyone is paying attention in a few weeks, we'll find out he committed suicide in some conventional boring manner.

      • Suicide, drug overdose, or a malfunction in the flotation tank. Electricity + conductive salt water can be dangerous.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by gweihir ( 88907 )

        Indeed. Probably more of a meta-problem of being willing to take unreasonable risks. He may just have tried other things as well or ignored medical problems he had. Or, as you said, a meta-meta problem of being ad odds with reality and finally having deciding to remove it. The indicators for the first are strong, and the second thing is at least plausible.

    • I nominate the guy who tried to get a selfie with a bear [independent.co.uk]. Seriously, folks. Always ask the bear for permission before taking a selfie.
  • Seems like everything worked itself out for the best.
    • I have mixed feelings about this: On the one hand, uncle Charlie tapped him on the shoulder, and gave him his eponymous prize; on the other hand, maybe an individual, as long as they don't pose a threat to others should be able to test something on themselves - personal choice and all that. Bleh.

  • Biohacking sounds like the worst possible way to get herpes.

  • While I doubt he came anywhere close to curing himself (when your cure is more buzzwords than products....) I don't think the attempt had anything to do with the death. The body is versatile for lots of those things, and the immune system and kidneys probably got rid of just about everything before any effect.

    It was probably an accidental drowning of some type, drugs, overdose, or something. I doubt this is the first death in a sensory deprivation chamber....

    • Yeah, I've yet to see any news outlet come out and directly say it was caused by his experiments. The seemingly conscious effort to leave it out makes me think they want you to assume that because it makes a more exciting story but the reality was that it was something way more common (like he passed out and drowned in the tank, od'ed in the tank from a common drug, etc)

  • The title implies that he died from his treatment. He would have continuously been tested since injection in multiple sites across his body as well as blood work. Herpes itself is not fatal. A preliminary examination on the scene would be more informative. If it was his treatment I would have expected him to have been admitted to the hospital for weeks before death.

    It sounds to me like depression and maybe a suicide. The FDA probably came down on him and told him he was blacklisted and no company he was ass

