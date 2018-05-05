'Biohacker' Who Injected Himself With DIY Herpes Treatment Found Dead (livescience.com) 124
Long-time Slashdot reader Okian Warrior quotes Live Science: The CEO of a biomedical startup who sparked controversy when he injected himself with an untested herpes treatment in front of a live audience in February has died, according to an email sent to Live Science. Aaron Traywick, the CEO of Ascendance Biomedical, was found dead at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday (April 29) in a spa room in Washington, D.C., according to a statement provided to Live Science by the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) of the District of Columbia. Traywick was 28 years old. According to the website News2Share.com, Traywick was found in a flotation tank. Flotation tanks are soundproof pods filled with body-temperature saltwater that are used to promote "sensory deprivation."
Vice News reports that Traywick had "lost touch" with co-workers at his company more than four weeks ago, adding that "Disagreements over the company's direction and philosophical differences over how to best distribute its creations split the small startup."
MIT Technology Review reports that Traywick, "who had no formal medical training, was also planning to test an experimental lung cancer treatment that supposedly involved the gene-editing tool CRISPR. The therapy was to be offered at a clinic in Tijuana, Mexico, just a few miles over the U.S. border... An employee at the Tijuana clinic, International BioCare Hospital & Wellness Center, confirmed in a phone interview that doctors there were working with Traywick to set up the trial but won't be moving forward with it after his death...
"In December, the American Society for Gene and Cell Therapy issued a statement warning patients about unregulated gene therapies, saying such procedures are potentially dangerous and unlikely to provide any benefit."
Well, maybe he's not actually dead. Given how eccentric the guy is, maybe this is just phase 1 of his latest experiment: He wants to see if, with the power of CRISPR, he can become undead.
Woosh
In a sensory deprivation tank, nobody can hear you scream...
How do we know it was herpes? What if multi-drug resistant clamydia made its way down to his lungs...
That tank really worked as advertised. Now he is truly deprived of all sensation.
Because apparently a mike with a wire to the outside of the tank is impossible technology.
Fortunately, the world is rather Darwinian. Experiment on yourself - if you do manage to create something useful / helpful, great. Otherwise you're likely dead, certainly ill.
Given how many humans are running around trying to do things, it is hardly surprising that wack noodle narcissists will get some media exposure, claim their 15 minutes of fame and then
.... explode. Perhaps there will be some sort of middle ground that will use the new techniques and their own knowledge to advance things. Perhaps n
Fortunately, the world is rather Darwinian.
No it isn't. This is a monumentally stupid thing to be believe, right up there with believing in a just world.
The world is "rather darwinian" just as the world is somewhat just. Sure there is a huge spectrum there. People can do stupid stuff and/or immoral stuff (especially the rich and powerful) and get away with it for a long time but there is a pendulum there and for the majority of people karma eventually catches up. Sure bad things happen to good people and good things happen to bad people but on average more bad things happen to bad people. And that's not even counting the having to look yourself in the m
Darwin is the theory of the natural selection of the most well adapted. Not really applicable here. Maybe Hebert Spencer is who you were thinking...
I hope more people will do this (Score:4, Interesting)
It's "potentially dangerous" in the same sense as repairing your own car, packing your own parachute, or building your own hang glider is dangerous. Yes, you can hurt or kill yourself, but if you know what you're doing, you can limit the risk to something reasonable.
Furthermore, for human gene therapy, drug companies and the FDA really can't do much to reduce the risk anyway; most of the negative effects can only be observed in living human beings, so either you inject the therapy into a living human being or you don't get a gene therapy.
If people take these risks voluntarily, human gene therapy can make rapid progress and not be subject to million dollar a shot monopoly pricing. Drug companies don't like these kinds of grassroots efforts because they undercut their business.
Re:I hope more people will do this (Score:5, Insightful)
Gene editing is extremely well understood: it makes predictable changes to human DNA. That's its attraction.
Well, since you don't understand how gene editing works, that's the kind of nonsense you believe.
Re:I hope more people will do this (Score:5, Insightful)
Gene editing is extremely well understood: it makes predictable changes to human DNA. That's its attraction.
Absolutely. However, the consequences of those very predictable edits is not well understood.
That's saying that the consequences of editing a text file with emacs are not well understood; it's a meaningless statement, since the consequences depend on the edit.
There are many edits with predictable consequences. There are many edits with unpredictable consequences. But the range of consequences is pretty straightforward: most of the time, nothing happens, and rarely the person either gets sick or gets better.
Re: I hope more people will do this (Score:2)
There are many edits with predictable consequences.
Sure we might have a good idea that a certain gene controls X but we don't necessarily know other things it might control. For instance viagra dialates blood vessels in the eyes and cancer drugs kill all fast growing cells including hair. Gene editing could be 10 times more unpredictable. Some snippet of dna might do one thing in muscle cells and something completely different in brain cells. Even animal testing isn't a sure thing because we still don't really know what is unique about humans that makes
That's saying that the consequences of editing a text file with emacs are not well understood; it's a meaningless statement, since the consequences depend on the edit.
There are many edits with predictable consequences. There are many edits with unpredictable consequences. But the range of consequences is pretty straightforward: most of the time, nothing happens, and rarely the person either gets sick or gets better.
I think the better analogy is it is like using emacs to edit a large binary executable (something I've actually done before in trying to crack licensed programs). One would hope that, through a debugger, one has a good idea of what the edit is supposed to do in order to exact the changes expected. Even when I was pretty sure I understood what changes I needed to make, I was still not eliminating the license checks, and causing random crashes. I don't claim to be an expert at doing this. However, our biologi
Gene editing is extremely well understood: it makes predictable changes to human DNA. That's its attraction.
- Seth Brundle
Re:I hope more people will do this (Score:5, Insightful)
You've just described how we got Facebook
There is no evidence that antibacterial soap actually creates antibiotics resistance in the real world. Furthermore, the gene editing is done on the humans, not on the pathogens.
You'd be amazed at how much more cautious people are who experiment on themselves than doctors who experiment on othe
Gene-editing itself is well understood (I'd hesitate to call it "extremely" well understood, though). What the consequences of a given gene edit might be are often not well understood at all, because our understanding of cellular machinery is still rudimentary.
Re:I hope more people will do this (Score:4, Insightful)
Cars and parachutes are a poor analogy anyways. This is more like opening up a binary copy of the Linux kernel with a hex editor, and making changes to it with only a very rudimentary knowledge of assembly, and hardly any knowledge of the Linux kernel in general. Screwing up with that means the kernel crashes or something just doesn't work right. Screwing up with CRISPR, assuming something besides nothing at all happens, is going to fail spectacularly...like oh say...cancer formation in multiple major organs simultaneously.
Hah "turbo herpes".
So that's what the turbo button does!
If people take these risks voluntarily, human gene therapy can make rapid progress and not be subject to million dollar a shot monopoly pricing. Drug companies don't like these kinds of grassroots efforts because they undercut their business.
I don't think any of these grassroots efforts have actually undercut their business in any meaningful way. I think that, if anything, people who sell fake cures that are already known to not work (i.e. using hyperbaric chambers to cure AIDS) would be much bigger targets since at least they divert much bigger sums of money than grassroots cures that nobody even produces to begin with.
Besides, most of these grassroots efforts ARE fake.
There is a huge number of home remedies that work just as well as patented drugs. And, yes, they do cut into drug company profits.
That's like saying that people shouldn't develop software on their home computers because other people used to build fake perpetual motion mac
An yes, grassroots citizen scientists to come up with home remedies! Let's start some PSAs to make sure you always keep CRISPR on hand next time you get a minor HIV infection. It will have the motto: T4 count low? Always remember to keep the CRISPR next to the Crisco!
Next on Martha Stewart: That congestive heart failure bothering you? Try mixing a 1 part lemon, 2 parts baking soda, and 5 parts CRISPR. You'll be good as new, and you'll smell lemony fresh!
... I can tell that thinking isn't your strong suit.
Well, someone certainly knows his sleazy, disgusting gay sex practices.
But, yes, CRISPR has a lot of potential for helping, or even curing, people with HIV. There have been a bunch of obvious approaches to that, with some promising results. If people want to try that on themselves, why not? The best outcome is that it works, and the worst outcome is that someone who is HIV infected and experiments on himself will die. Why does it bother you so much when people make such choices for themselves? What gives yo
It's not like programming. We know how computers work. We know how to build them and debug them. But for DNA we are still vastly ignorant. We know about genes and where they are and how to change them, but we DO NOT know what the genes do specifically. We may have a broad idea that a particular gene is involved in a highly complicated process but not what the effects are of changing that gene.
What you are suggesting is equivalent to hacking your computer to change byte #76,238,110 of a kernel and reboot
And if it's my computer, then I should be allowed to do that. (And it isn't really the equivalent of that; there are plenty of genes that we understand quite well.)
If you really don't think drug companies under FDA regulation are better equipped to do trials as safe as possible than amateurs disregarding safety entirely in order to earn easy money...
That belief is merely a testament to your ignorance.
Re:I hope more people will do this (Score:5, Insightful)
It's "potentially dangerous" in the same sense as repairing your own car, packing your own parachute, or building your own hang glider is dangerous. Yes, you can hurt or kill yourself, but if you know what you're doing, you can limit the risk to something reasonable.
More like building your own car or parachute. This isn't "non-expert does something that experts do routinely" it's "non-expert attempts something that experts are still trying to figure out how to do safely".
Furthermore, for human gene therapy, drug companies and the FDA really can't do much to reduce the risk anyway; most of the negative effects can only be observed in living human beings, so either you inject the therapy into a living human being or you don't get a gene therapy.
I'm sure researchers have more ways that live trials on humans to start testing the safety and efficacy of these treatments. As for the DIY, medical treatments are notoriously hard to measure outcomes for, I mean there's still people who swear by homeopathic treatments. DIY is not the way to figure out if these treatments work.
You're sure... why? What the hell do you know about gene therapy?
And given the strong placebo effect we observe in many patients, homeopathy is a safe and effective treatment, even if it doesn't work in the way it claims it does.
Enough to still be alive.
Sticking your head in the sand doesn't really amount to much. Come back when you have a serious disease that gene editing might fix, and then let's see what your choices are.
Re: I hope more people will do this (Score:3)
People are not islands. They have dependants, friends, family, etc. They can pass on desease. They can land on other people. Cleaning up bodies costs money and has an emotional cost. Societies cannot and should not be expected to bear the full cost of people who take very bad risks. This notion that people make choices for self in isolation is wishful thinking and over simplification. Part of the function of a society is to set limits on what those risks are.
I have a right to kill myself in any way I see fit, even if that hurts my family, my friends, etc. No, you do not have a right to limit the risks competent adults take with their lives. In addition to not having the right, you also do not have the ability. Notice that this guy was going to do his experiment in Mexico.
The issue is not people treating themselves with their own money. The issue is with quacks advocating for and encouraging patients to try out their dangerous theories.
Great!
Re: (Score:2)
If people take these risks voluntarily, human gene therapy can make rapid progress...
Correct. That's why I think this guy is a hero like Barry J. Marshall that drank a culture of organisms extracted from a person with a stomach ulcer and five days later developed an inflation of the lining of his stomach which all but proved ulcers are usually caused by H. pylori. He received a Nobel Prize for that! Doctors for decades stood against that theory since it would take one of their key excuses to push their judgmental beliefs that ulcers were caused by things like not enough exercise, eating
I had very low vitamin B12 levels.
I do think that's part of it, but a friend that works for Univ of Washington School of Medicine looked into it for me, and she said there's no evidence of that since there weren't any studies investigating that. I guess since you can't patent B12 there's no financial incentive to do so. IIRC my levels were 5 picograms per milliliter and normal was about 450. I know my level since at work we paid to have tests done for all of the developers. The Indian guys that are vegans.were all very low too, but not
#2 is a little silly, since replacing a flat tire with a spare had a potential for extreme danger if you do it won't, but it's impossible to have it inspected in any reasonable way. And how often is failed car repair the cause for wrecks involving other parties?
Cars, Parachutes and gliders are also, per Nassim Taleb, not complex systems. In complex systems -- living creatures, planet, societies, human or animal -- it is often very difficult to deduce the arrow of cause and effect, if one even exists at all.
People attempting gene therapy on themselves or others don't inject random sequences, they usually start with a reasonable theory based on extensive prior experimental results, and the risks are fairly predictable. The usual outcome is that it simply doesn't work. The next most likely outcome is that it has some beneficial effect. All oth
Re: (Score:2)
This is more like a pre-teen building a bomb; dangerous, you can hurt or kill yourself, and you certainly don't know what you're doing. Nobody knows what they're doing with gene therapies without a sufficient amount of testing. Let me repeat, these tests have not been performed on animal, vegetables, or even rocks, and there is not even a theory that it might work, so no one knows what the result will be. Sure, there are patients with no hope of having an effective cure, but that gives no reason to hand t
How is an adult doing something dangerous to themselves like a pre-teen doing something dangerous to themselves?
And how would you test CRISPR gene editing for a human disease on animals? Come on, go ahead, explain that.
Correcti
Causing a cytokine storm means it worked. I've always expected that to be the result from anything that changed the immune system very rapidly. The fix would be, I assume, to somewhat suppress the immune system to be sure nothing happened too fast.
Darwin award nominee? (Score:3)
Depends on what killed him. Despite the summary, we really have no reason to conflate his self-experimentation with his death.
Odds are, if anyone is paying attention in a few weeks, we'll find out he committed suicide in some conventional boring manner.
Re:Darwin award nominee? (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:3)
It was an new experimental flotation tank made by a startup who was taking on Big Tank.
OK, it was actually a washing machine.
OK, I'm pulling that hypothesis out of thin air, but I'm trying to do so in an Ockham-complete way.
1. Guy injects himself with probably inert liquid as dangerous as isotonic saline solution, but labled "untested drug"
2. Guy grows more and more anxious fearing for possible dangers, but it's too late
3. Guy is so afraid of what he may have done, starts to go insane. (Checkpoint 1: Reports of him loosing contact to the rest of his startup, irritating business descicions)
4. Guy decides he needs to relax. In a fa
Indeed. Probably more of a meta-problem of being willing to take unreasonable risks. He may just have tried other things as well or ignored medical problems he had. Or, as you said, a meta-meta problem of being ad odds with reality and finally having deciding to remove it. The indicators for the first are strong, and the second thing is at least plausible.
I nominate the guy who tried to get a selfie with a bear [independent.co.uk]. Seriously, folks. Always ask the bear for permission before taking a selfie.
We need more like him. LOTS more.
Make Natural Selection Great Again!
yeah (Score:2)
this guy doesnt fuck (Score:3)
Biohacking sounds like the worst possible way to get herpes.
No evidence it was done by the "cure" (Score:2)
While I doubt he came anywhere close to curing himself (when your cure is more buzzwords than products....) I don't think the attempt had anything to do with the death. The body is versatile for lots of those things, and the immune system and kidneys probably got rid of just about everything before any effect.
It was probably an accidental drowning of some type, drugs, overdose, or something. I doubt this is the first death in a sensory deprivation chamber....
Re: No evidence it was done by the "cure" (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
I doubt this is the first death in a sensory deprivation chamber....
Police are still investigating the cause of his death.
Until more information is available... Occam's razor say, this the simplest
explanation: This was probably just another unfortunate fatal accident in a sensory
deprivation chamber...
NO it's not the first death in such a chamber.
These chambers can be quite dangerous.... others have died in them by cause of hyperthermia,
or drugs/alcohol toxicity. Drowning or electrocution are major
A could cause B. Possible.
B could cause A. Not possible, since A happened before B.
C could cause both A and B.
I reckon C is stupidity.
Suspicious - A new Aaron Swartz? (Score:3)
The title implies that he died from his treatment. He would have continuously been tested since injection in multiple sites across his body as well as blood work. Herpes itself is not fatal. A preliminary examination on the scene would be more informative. If it was his treatment I would have expected him to have been admitted to the hospital for weeks before death.
It sounds to me like depression and maybe a suicide. The FDA probably came down on him and told him he was blacklisted and no company he was associated with would ever get anything approved.
Could this be another Aaron Swartz?
no the AMA killed him to keep there profits (Score:2)
no the AMA killed him to keep there profits
It sounds to me like depression and maybe a suicide.
It sounds like a probable accident and gross negligence on the part of the SPA operators; failing to adequately monitor their customer's status while using a deprivation tank.
These chambers can be dangerous. There have been past cases where people died from hyperthermia, by floating in the warm fluid for too long a period of time. Use of certain drugs before entering the chamber or certain health conditions can put a person at risk of a medica
Lets all get our genes edited in Tijuana! (Score:2)
What could go wrong?
Big pharma did it! (Score:2)
Dead or suicided? (Score:1)
The U.S. economy circulates much thanks to the enormous amount of money the population has to put into Big Pharma and health care.
This person and his research was a big threat to that money and the economy.
Take home from this (Score:2)