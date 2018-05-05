Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Medicine Science

'Biohacker' Who Injected Himself With DIY Herpes Treatment Found Dead (livescience.com) 124

Posted by EditorDavid from the dying-young dept.
Long-time Slashdot reader Okian Warrior quotes Live Science: The CEO of a biomedical startup who sparked controversy when he injected himself with an untested herpes treatment in front of a live audience in February has died, according to an email sent to Live Science. Aaron Traywick, the CEO of Ascendance Biomedical, was found dead at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday (April 29) in a spa room in Washington, D.C., according to a statement provided to Live Science by the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) of the District of Columbia. Traywick was 28 years old. According to the website News2Share.com, Traywick was found in a flotation tank. Flotation tanks are soundproof pods filled with body-temperature saltwater that are used to promote "sensory deprivation."
Vice News reports that Traywick had "lost touch" with co-workers at his company more than four weeks ago, adding that "Disagreements over the company's direction and philosophical differences over how to best distribute its creations split the small startup."

MIT Technology Review reports that Traywick, "who had no formal medical training, was also planning to test an experimental lung cancer treatment that supposedly involved the gene-editing tool CRISPR. The therapy was to be offered at a clinic in Tijuana, Mexico, just a few miles over the U.S. border... An employee at the Tijuana clinic, International BioCare Hospital & Wellness Center, confirmed in a phone interview that doctors there were working with Traywick to set up the trial but won't be moving forward with it after his death...

"In December, the American Society for Gene and Cell Therapy issued a statement warning patients about unregulated gene therapies, saying such procedures are potentially dangerous and unlikely to provide any benefit."

  • Cause of death? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by arth1 ( 260657 ) on Saturday May 05, 2018 @03:40PM (#56560142) Homepage Journal

    In a sensory deprivation tank, nobody can hear you scream...

  • I hope more people will do this (Score:4, Interesting)

    by ooloorie ( 4394035 ) on Saturday May 05, 2018 @03:44PM (#56560166)

    "In December, the American Society for Gene and Cell Therapy issued a statement warning patients about unregulated gene therapies, saying such procedures are potentially dangerous and unlikely to provide any benefit."

    It's "potentially dangerous" in the same sense as repairing your own car, packing your own parachute, or building your own hang glider is dangerous. Yes, you can hurt or kill yourself, but if you know what you're doing, you can limit the risk to something reasonable.

    Furthermore, for human gene therapy, drug companies and the FDA really can't do much to reduce the risk anyway; most of the negative effects can only be observed in living human beings, so either you inject the therapy into a living human being or you don't get a gene therapy.

    If people take these risks voluntarily, human gene therapy can make rapid progress and not be subject to million dollar a shot monopoly pricing. Drug companies don't like these kinds of grassroots efforts because they undercut their business.

    • Re:I hope more people will do this (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Greyfox ( 87712 ) on Saturday May 05, 2018 @03:56PM (#56560222) Homepage Journal
      Cars, Parachutes and gliders are a very well known problem space. It's not terribly hard to find someone in those problem spaces who can tell you if what you're doing is going to kill you. Gene editing is not a well-understood field at this point. We're just poking at things and seeing what happens. Even if you find something that looks like it's going to work, you really need to study that process for years to make sure that all the potential consequences are well understood. We're not at that point yet, and I'd honestly be surprised if it was less than another 2 - 5 decades before we're even remotely certain of anything that modifies human DNA for non-terminal diseases. For all we know at this point, this guy died of turbo-herpes and has introduced turbo-herpes into the ecosystem. That's why we need to be careful with this stuff.

      • Gene editing is not a well-understood field at this point. We're just poking at things and seeing what happens.

        Gene editing is extremely well understood: it makes predictable changes to human DNA. That's its attraction.

        For all we know at this point, this guy died of turbo-herpes and has introduced turbo-herpes into the ecosystem.

        Well, since you don't understand how gene editing works, that's the kind of nonsense you believe.

        • Re:I hope more people will do this (Score:5, Insightful)

          by Victor Liu ( 645343 ) on Saturday May 05, 2018 @04:48PM (#56560426) Homepage

          Gene editing is extremely well understood: it makes predictable changes to human DNA. That's its attraction.

          Absolutely. However, the consequences of those very predictable edits is not well understood.

          • Absolutely. However, the consequences of those very predictable edits is not well understood.

            That's saying that the consequences of editing a text file with emacs are not well understood; it's a meaningless statement, since the consequences depend on the edit.

            There are many edits with predictable consequences. There are many edits with unpredictable consequences. But the range of consequences is pretty straightforward: most of the time, nothing happens, and rarely the person either gets sick or gets better.

            • There are many edits with predictable consequences.

              Sure we might have a good idea that a certain gene controls X but we don't necessarily know other things it might control. For instance viagra dialates blood vessels in the eyes and cancer drugs kill all fast growing cells including hair. Gene editing could be 10 times more unpredictable. Some snippet of dna might do one thing in muscle cells and something completely different in brain cells. Even animal testing isn't a sure thing because we still don't really know what is unique about humans that makes

            • Absolutely. However, the consequences of those very predictable edits is not well understood.

              That's saying that the consequences of editing a text file with emacs are not well understood; it's a meaningless statement, since the consequences depend on the edit.

              There are many edits with predictable consequences. There are many edits with unpredictable consequences. But the range of consequences is pretty straightforward: most of the time, nothing happens, and rarely the person either gets sick or gets better.

              I think the better analogy is it is like using emacs to edit a large binary executable (something I've actually done before in trying to crack licensed programs). One would hope that, through a debugger, one has a good idea of what the edit is supposed to do in order to exact the changes expected. Even when I was pretty sure I understood what changes I needed to make, I was still not eliminating the license checks, and causing random crashes. I don't claim to be an expert at doing this. However, our biologi

        • Gene editing is extremely well understood: it makes predictable changes to human DNA. That's its attraction.

          - Seth Brundle

        • Re:I hope more people will do this (Score:5, Insightful)

          by Greyfox ( 87712 ) on Saturday May 05, 2018 @07:46PM (#56560996) Homepage Journal
          Right. I don't understand how gene editing works. I do understand how programming works, though. And I understand what happens when some jackass who doesn't understand about programming starts cutting and pasting code around and finds that he's occasionally somewhat successful at getting something to do sort of what he wants it to. We're doing that now with systems more complex than anything humanity has ever built. Given that we can't even change the formulation of soap without accidentally unleashing antibiotic-resistant E-Coli on an unsuspecting world, we really should approach this shit with a little bit of humility and caution.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by CFD339 ( 795926 )
            <quote>Right. I don't understand how gene editing works. I do understand how programming works, though. And I understand what happens when some jackass who doesn't understand about programming starts cutting and pasting code around and finds that he's occasionally somewhat successful at getting something to do sort of what he wants it to.</quote>

            You've just described how we got Facebook

          • Given that we can't even change the formulation of soap without accidentally unleashing antibiotic-resistant E-Coli on an unsuspecting world

            There is no evidence that antibacterial soap actually creates antibiotics resistance in the real world. Furthermore, the gene editing is done on the humans, not on the pathogens.

            we really should approach this shit with a little bit of humility and caution

            You'd be amazed at how much more cautious people are who experiment on themselves than doctors who experiment on othe

        • Gene editing is extremely well understood: it makes predictable changes to human DNA. That's its attraction.

          Gene-editing itself is well understood (I'd hesitate to call it "extremely" well understood, though). What the consequences of a given gene edit might be are often not well understood at all, because our understanding of cellular machinery is still rudimentary.

      • Re:I hope more people will do this (Score:4, Insightful)

        by ArmoredDragon ( 3450605 ) on Saturday May 05, 2018 @04:39PM (#56560388)

        Cars and parachutes are a poor analogy anyways. This is more like opening up a binary copy of the Linux kernel with a hex editor, and making changes to it with only a very rudimentary knowledge of assembly, and hardly any knowledge of the Linux kernel in general. Screwing up with that means the kernel crashes or something just doesn't work right. Screwing up with CRISPR, assuming something besides nothing at all happens, is going to fail spectacularly...like oh say...cancer formation in multiple major organs simultaneously.

    • If people take these risks voluntarily, human gene therapy can make rapid progress and not be subject to million dollar a shot monopoly pricing. Drug companies don't like these kinds of grassroots efforts because they undercut their business.

      I don't think any of these grassroots efforts have actually undercut their business in any meaningful way. I think that, if anything, people who sell fake cures that are already known to not work (i.e. using hyperbaric chambers to cure AIDS) would be much bigger targets since at least they divert much bigger sums of money than grassroots cures that nobody even produces to begin with.

      Besides, most of these grassroots efforts ARE fake.

      • I don't think any of these grassroots efforts have actually undercut their business in any meaningful way.

        There is a huge number of home remedies that work just as well as patented drugs. And, yes, they do cut into drug company profits.

        I think that, if anything, people who sell fake cures that are already known to not work (i.e. using hyperbaric chambers to cure AIDS)

        That's like saying that people shouldn't develop software on their home computers because other people used to build fake perpetual motion mac

        • An yes, grassroots citizen scientists to come up with home remedies! Let's start some PSAs to make sure you always keep CRISPR on hand next time you get a minor HIV infection. It will have the motto: T4 count low? Always remember to keep the CRISPR next to the Crisco!

          Next on Martha Stewart: That congestive heart failure bothering you? Try mixing a 1 part lemon, 2 parts baking soda, and 5 parts CRISPR. You'll be good as new, and you'll smell lemony fresh! ... I can tell that thinking isn't your strong suit.

          • Well, someone certainly knows his sleazy, disgusting gay sex practices.

            But, yes, CRISPR has a lot of potential for helping, or even curing, people with HIV. There have been a bunch of obvious approaches to that, with some promising results. If people want to try that on themselves, why not? The best outcome is that it works, and the worst outcome is that someone who is HIV infected and experiments on himself will die. Why does it bother you so much when people make such choices for themselves? What gives yo

        • It's not like programming. We know how computers work. We know how to build them and debug them. But for DNA we are still vastly ignorant. We know about genes and where they are and how to change them, but we DO NOT know what the genes do specifically. We may have a broad idea that a particular gene is involved in a highly complicated process but not what the effects are of changing that gene.

          What you are suggesting is equivalent to hacking your computer to change byte #76,238,110 of a kernel and reboot

          • What you are suggesting is equivalent to hacking your computer to change byte #76,238,110 of a kernel and rebooting the computer, without knowing what code is on the computer or how it works

            And if it's my computer, then I should be allowed to do that. (And it isn't really the equivalent of that; there are plenty of genes that we understand quite well.)

            and the person doing the hacking is willfully ignorant of computing and refuses to follow best practices of computer design because of a delusion about Big-C

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Megol ( 3135005 )

      If you really don't think drug companies under FDA regulation are better equipped to do trials as safe as possible than amateurs disregarding safety entirely in order to earn easy money...

      • If you really don't think drug companies under FDA regulation are better equipped to do trials as safe as possible than amateurs disregarding safety entirely in order to earn easy money...

        That belief is merely a testament to your ignorance.

      • people die in trials and from FDA approved drugs that are later found to be very harmful. They are in the pockets of big pharmy and serve their interests.

    • Re:I hope more people will do this (Score:5, Insightful)

      by quantaman ( 517394 ) on Saturday May 05, 2018 @04:09PM (#56560276)

      "In December, the American Society for Gene and Cell Therapy issued a statement warning patients about unregulated gene therapies, saying such procedures are potentially dangerous and unlikely to provide any benefit."

      It's "potentially dangerous" in the same sense as repairing your own car, packing your own parachute, or building your own hang glider is dangerous. Yes, you can hurt or kill yourself, but if you know what you're doing, you can limit the risk to something reasonable.

      More like building your own car or parachute. This isn't "non-expert does something that experts do routinely" it's "non-expert attempts something that experts are still trying to figure out how to do safely".

      Furthermore, for human gene therapy, drug companies and the FDA really can't do much to reduce the risk anyway; most of the negative effects can only be observed in living human beings, so either you inject the therapy into a living human being or you don't get a gene therapy.

      I'm sure researchers have more ways that live trials on humans to start testing the safety and efficacy of these treatments. As for the DIY, medical treatments are notoriously hard to measure outcomes for, I mean there's still people who swear by homeopathic treatments. DIY is not the way to figure out if these treatments work.

      • I'm sure researchers have more ways that live trials on humans to start testing the safety and efficacy of these treatments

        You're sure... why? What the hell do you know about gene therapy?

        As for the DIY, medical treatments are notoriously hard to measure outcomes for, I mean there's still people who swear by homeopathic treatments.

        And given the strong placebo effect we observe in many patients, homeopathy is a safe and effective treatment, even if it doesn't work in the way it claims it does.

        DIY is not the

        • What the hell do you know about gene therapy?

          Enough to still be alive.

          • Sticking your head in the sand doesn't really amount to much. Come back when you have a serious disease that gene editing might fix, and then let's see what your choices are.

        • People are not islands. They have dependants, friends, family, etc. They can pass on desease. They can land on other people. Cleaning up bodies costs money and has an emotional cost. Societies cannot and should not be expected to bear the full cost of people who take very bad risks. This notion that people make choices for self in isolation is wishful thinking and over simplification. Part of the function of a society is to set limits on what those risks are.

          • This notion that people make choices for self in isolation is wishful thinking and over simplification. Part of the function of a society is to set limits on what those risks are.

            I have a right to kill myself in any way I see fit, even if that hurts my family, my friends, etc. No, you do not have a right to limit the risks competent adults take with their lives. In addition to not having the right, you also do not have the ability. Notice that this guy was going to do his experiment in Mexico.

            Societies cann

        • The issue is not people treating themselves with their own money. The issue is with quacks advocating for and encouraging patients to try out their dangerous theories.

          • The issue is not people treating themselves with their own money.

            Great!

            The issue is with quacks advocating for and encouraging patients to try out their dangerous theories.

            Well, good then that that's not what we are talking about here.

    • If people take these risks voluntarily, human gene therapy can make rapid progress...

      Correct. That's why I think this guy is a hero like Barry J. Marshall that drank a culture of organisms extracted from a person with a stomach ulcer and five days later developed an inflation of the lining of his stomach which all but proved ulcers are usually caused by H. pylori. He received a Nobel Prize for that! Doctors for decades stood against that theory since it would take one of their key excuses to push their judgmental beliefs that ulcers were caused by things like not enough exercise, eating

    • Cars, Parachutes and gliders are also, per Nassim Taleb, not complex systems. In complex systems -- living creatures, planet, societies, human or animal -- it is often very difficult to deduce the arrow of cause and effect, if one even exists at all.

      • In complex systems -- living creatures, planet, societies, human or animal -- it is often very difficult to deduce the arrow of cause and effect, if one even exists at all.

        People attempting gene therapy on themselves or others don't inject random sequences, they usually start with a reasonable theory based on extensive prior experimental results, and the risks are fairly predictable. The usual outcome is that it simply doesn't work. The next most likely outcome is that it has some beneficial effect. All oth

    • This is more like a pre-teen building a bomb; dangerous, you can hurt or kill yourself, and you certainly don't know what you're doing. Nobody knows what they're doing with gene therapies without a sufficient amount of testing. Let me repeat, these tests have not been performed on animal, vegetables, or even rocks, and there is not even a theory that it might work, so no one knows what the result will be. Sure, there are patients with no hope of having an effective cure, but that gives no reason to hand t

      • This is more like a pre-teen building a bomb; dangerous, you can hurt or kill yourself,

        How is an adult doing something dangerous to themselves like a pre-teen doing something dangerous to themselves?

        Nobody knows what they're doing with gene therapies without a sufficient amount of testing. Let me repeat, these tests have not been performed on animal

        And how would you test CRISPR gene editing for a human disease on animals? Come on, go ahead, explain that.

        and you certainly don't know what you're doing

        Correcti

    • Depends on what killed him. Despite the summary, we really have no reason to conflate his self-experimentation with his death.

      Odds are, if anyone is paying attention in a few weeks, we'll find out he committed suicide in some conventional boring manner.

      • Suicide, drug overdose, or a malfunction in the flotation tank. Electricity + conductive salt water can be dangerous.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by gweihir ( 88907 )

        Indeed. Probably more of a meta-problem of being willing to take unreasonable risks. He may just have tried other things as well or ignored medical problems he had. Or, as you said, a meta-meta problem of being ad odds with reality and finally having deciding to remove it. The indicators for the first are strong, and the second thing is at least plausible.

    • I nominate the guy who tried to get a selfie with a bear [independent.co.uk]. Seriously, folks. Always ask the bear for permission before taking a selfie.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        I nominate the guy who tried to get a selfie with a bear [independent.co.uk]. Seriously, folks. Always ask the bear for permission before taking a selfie.

        We need more like him. LOTS more.

        Make Natural Selection Great Again!

  • Seems like everything worked itself out for the best.
    • I have mixed feelings about this: On the one hand, uncle Charlie tapped him on the shoulder, and gave him his eponymous prize; on the other hand, maybe an individual, as long as they don't pose a threat to others should be able to test something on themselves - personal choice and all that. Bleh.

  • this guy doesnt fuck (Score:3)

    by binarybum ( 468664 ) on Saturday May 05, 2018 @04:18PM (#56560310) Homepage

    Biohacking sounds like the worst possible way to get herpes.

  • While I doubt he came anywhere close to curing himself (when your cure is more buzzwords than products....) I don't think the attempt had anything to do with the death. The body is versatile for lots of those things, and the immune system and kidneys probably got rid of just about everything before any effect.

    It was probably an accidental drowning of some type, drugs, overdose, or something. I doubt this is the first death in a sensory deprivation chamber....

    • Yeah, I've yet to see any news outlet come out and directly say it was caused by his experiments. The seemingly conscious effort to leave it out makes me think they want you to assume that because it makes a more exciting story but the reality was that it was something way more common (like he passed out and drowned in the tank, od'ed in the tank from a common drug, etc)

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by mysidia ( 191772 )

      I doubt this is the first death in a sensory deprivation chamber....

      Police are still investigating the cause of his death.

      Until more information is available... Occam's razor say, this the simplest
      explanation: This was probably just another unfortunate fatal accident in a sensory
      deprivation chamber...

      NO it's not the first death in such a chamber.
      These chambers can be quite dangerous.... others have died in them by cause of hyperthermia,
      or drugs/alcohol toxicity. Drowning or electrocution are major

    • A could cause B. Possible.

      B could cause A. Not possible, since A happened before B.

      C could cause both A and B.

      I reckon C is stupidity.

  • Suspicious - A new Aaron Swartz? (Score:3)

    by BlueCoder ( 223005 ) on Saturday May 05, 2018 @04:28PM (#56560356)

    The title implies that he died from his treatment. He would have continuously been tested since injection in multiple sites across his body as well as blood work. Herpes itself is not fatal. A preliminary examination on the scene would be more informative. If it was his treatment I would have expected him to have been admitted to the hospital for weeks before death.

    It sounds to me like depression and maybe a suicide. The FDA probably came down on him and told him he was blacklisted and no company he was associated with would ever get anything approved.

    Could this be another Aaron Swartz?

    • no the AMA killed him to keep there profits

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mysidia ( 191772 )

      It sounds to me like depression and maybe a suicide.

      It sounds like a probable accident and gross negligence on the part of the SPA operators; failing to adequately monitor their customer's status while using a deprivation tank.

      These chambers can be dangerous. There have been past cases where people died from hyperthermia, by floating in the warm fluid for too long a period of time. Use of certain drugs before entering the chamber or certain health conditions can put a person at risk of a medica

  • That or he's a fucking idiot.

  • Dead or suicided? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The U.S. economy circulates much thanks to the enormous amount of money the population has to put into Big Pharma and health care.

    This person and his research was a big threat to that money and the economy.

  • Live hard die in a flotation tank.

