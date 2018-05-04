'Biology Will Be the Next Big Computing Platform'

Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


An anonymous reader writes: "Amazon, but for Crispr." It's a notion that may sound far-fetched -- but it's exactly what Synthego, a Silicon Valley biotech startup, wants to be. Synthego's first product let scientists order a custom Crispr kit and have it delivered within a week; in the next few weeks, the startup will add custom Crispr'd human cell lines to its on-demand offerings, which will help scientists working on potentially life-saving medicines. Crispr, as this WIRED guide explains, "is a new class of molecular tools that scientists can use to precisely target and cut any kind of genetic material." It's revolutionizing biology -- but neither of Synthego's founders is a biologist. Turns out, in the ever-expanding industry around genome engineering, that's hardly a disqualifier.

Across the country, companies are trying to snag a seat on the fast-moving Crispr train. There's Inscripta, which is gunning to be the Apple of gene-editing by building the biological equivalent of the personal computer. In theory, that hardware will make gene editing as easy as pushing a button. And then there's Twist Biosciences, which can print out a powerful Crispr guide (the tool that identifies the bits of genetic code a scientist is hoping to target) on a single semiconductor chip -- the Intel of genome engineering, if you will. As Megan Molteni writes, "all these analogies to the computing industry are more than just wordplay." Rather, they offer a language for understanding the complex world of Crispr. "Crispr is making biology more programmable than ever before," Molteni writes. "And the biotech execs staking their claims in Crispr's backend systems have read their Silicon Valley history. They're betting biology will be the next great computing platform, DNA will be the code that runs it, and Crispr will be the programming language."

  Crispr'd

    by Hognoxious ( 631665 )

    Oh for the good old days, when an apostrophe meant "look out, 's' on the way!", and that's how we liked it.

  My startup

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Friday May 04, 2018 @01:30PM (#56554894) Homepage Journal
    My startup is planning on being the next "Uber for Crispr". Our current valuation is $54.3B but we are looking at a $3T market. If you are interested in learning more, just message me.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tomhath ( 637240 )
      I would, but I'm busy with my "Twitter for Crispr" company.

    • I'm old school. 3D printing FTW!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by theCat ( 36907 )

      "Crispr-on-demand" is going to become a very crowded play. China will dominate, as they will dominate in AI. Your best bet is to come up with a good product, and sell into a larger company. Take your $700K in tradable stock options (that's what I did) and get out.

  • More human THAN human. And by 2019, they won't have longevity expiration dates.

  • This sounds great. Also, add AI and block-chain technology.

  • I'm writing a novel based on some of the reported advances. I started it 20 years ago, as a grad student in biology with an interest in computers. I gave up biology and now I'm a software engineer, I return to writing my novel once in a while for relaxation. My novel covers some of the same ground as the news, over the years I have steadily watched my "fiction" slowly become "fact", so now I tell people I really have to get the thing published before it becomes less like speculation, and more like an indust

    • Well, you've got some competition. Just how many SF novels out there use gene enhancement as a major or minor plot device? Gazillions, I think. With results all over the map (although most would be considered dystopian).

      The problem is that reality will be much less sensible than even the most twisted B-movie straight-to-SY FY channel production.

      We're doomed.

  • Aside from the fact Theranos should have made it abundantly clear that Silicon Valley is nothing but marketing and sales shills who have no place in tech, let alone science - this is overwhelmingly bad. Offering GM Human cell lines is fucked, even offering GM mammal cell lines is fucked. The GM isn't even the bad part of that. It is super easy for things to mutate in a mammal cell culture, then infect the researcher, then infect others. It's even possible (as in likely, not "possible" as in "it could ha

  • We taught a little of this in some of our engineering courses this Spring. Suppose gene A down-regulates gene B, and gene B down-regulates gene A. Then if (A,B) is your network state, (1,0) and (0,1) are stable states, and all intermediate states go back to one of these. This is a bistable toggle. It's a way to write a bit of data to a cell.

    Now, add two more genes: A promotes P which blocks A. B promotes Q which blocks B. This turns the system into a biological oscillator. Now you have a system click with

  It was the first

    by Hognoxious ( 631665 ) on Friday May 04, 2018 @02:11PM (#56555208) Homepage Journal

    Darwin: Actually, biology was the original computing platform.

    Wallace: I said it first!

    Mendel: No, it was me!

    [whispered] shove your peas up your butt

    Mendel: Who said that? I'll smash his fucking face in!

    Darwin & Wallace, in unison: Lamarck, like always.

    God: Play nice, or I'll send you all back as tapeworms.

  • What could possibly go wrong?

  • Crispr = Blockchain (Score:4, Insightful)

    by pesho ( 843750 ) on Friday May 04, 2018 @02:20PM (#56555278)
    I have worked with Crispr/Cas9 for the past two years and have used the very nice product of one of the companies cited in the article (Synthego). This article makes no sense whatsoever. You can replace every instance of Crispr in the article with Blockchain and it will make exactly as much sense and be even better clickbait. Two of the companies offer cheap DNA/RNA synthesis service. The third one has cloned yet another Cas9 related enzyme, but still needs to show that the enzyme is of any use. Where does the "computing platform" come from is a mystery to me.

