'Biology Will Be the Next Big Computing Platform'

An anonymous reader writes: "Amazon, but for Crispr." It's a notion that may sound far-fetched -- but it's exactly what Synthego, a Silicon Valley biotech startup, wants to be. Synthego's first product let scientists order a custom Crispr kit and have it delivered within a week; in the next few weeks, the startup will add custom Crispr'd human cell lines to its on-demand offerings, which will help scientists working on potentially life-saving medicines. Crispr, as this WIRED guide explains, "is a new class of molecular tools that scientists can use to precisely target and cut any kind of genetic material." It's revolutionizing biology -- but neither of Synthego's founders is a biologist. Turns out, in the ever-expanding industry around genome engineering, that's hardly a disqualifier.
Across the country, companies are trying to snag a seat on the fast-moving Crispr train. There's Inscripta, which is gunning to be the Apple of gene-editing by building the biological equivalent of the personal computer. In theory, that hardware will make gene editing as easy as pushing a button. And then there's Twist Biosciences, which can print out a powerful Crispr guide (the tool that identifies the bits of genetic code a scientist is hoping to target) on a single semiconductor chip -- the Intel of genome engineering, if you will. As Megan Molteni writes, "all these analogies to the computing industry are more than just wordplay." Rather, they offer a language for understanding the complex world of Crispr. "Crispr is making biology more programmable than ever before," Molteni writes. "And the biotech execs staking their claims in Crispr's backend systems have read their Silicon Valley history. They're betting biology will be the next great computing platform, DNA will be the code that runs it, and Crispr will be the programming language."
"Crispr-on-demand" is going to become a very crowded play. China will dominate, as they will dominate in AI. Your best bet is to come up with a good product, and sell into a larger company. Take your $700K in tradable stock options (that's what I did) and get out.
Once everyone is tall and smart then no one will be. See how that works?
That is kind of the point. Taking away at least some of peoples' built in disadvantages that is.
It's one thing to eliminate debilitating genetic conditions.
It's another to have designer genetics, carefully controlling height, eye color, hair color, whatever, things that in no way constrain ability to live, just a different cosmetic desire.
It's even worse to go to 'I want to design my baby for STEM', you are now going to the point of deciding a career path right at the time of being an embryo.
We need a moratorium on CRISPR pronto
Damn right. If you are fat, dumb, slow, short, near-sighted, a high cancer risk, etc. then your kids better damn well be cursed with the same afflictions. Only those lucky enough to be born beautiful, healthy, and smart should have beautiful, healthy, and smart babies. As God intended.
Allow me to clarify TFA for you all: (Score:2)
'Biology Will Be the Next Big Computing Platform' [duckduckgo.com]
This sounds great. Also, add AI and block-chain technology.
Life imitating art (Score:2)
I'm writing a novel based on some of the reported advances. I started it 20 years ago, as a grad student in biology with an interest in computers. I gave up biology and now I'm a software engineer, I return to writing my novel once in a while for relaxation. My novel covers some of the same ground as the news, over the years I have steadily watched my "fiction" slowly become "fact", so now I tell people I really have to get the thing published before it becomes less like speculation, and more like an indust
Well, you've got some competition. Just how many SF novels out there use gene enhancement as a major or minor plot device? Gazillions, I think. With results all over the map (although most would be considered dystopian).
The problem is that reality will be much less sensible than even the most twisted B-movie straight-to-SY FY channel production.
We're doomed.
DNA computing is fun (Score:2)
We taught a little of this in some of our engineering courses this Spring. Suppose gene A down-regulates gene B, and gene B down-regulates gene A. Then if (A,B) is your network state, (1,0) and (0,1) are stable states, and all intermediate states go back to one of these. This is a bistable toggle. It's a way to write a bit of data to a cell.
Now, add two more genes: A promotes P which blocks A. B promotes Q which blocks B. This turns the system into a biological oscillator. Now you have a system click with
It was the first (Score:3)
Darwin: Actually, biology was the original computing platform.
Wallace: I said it first!
Mendel: No, it was me!
