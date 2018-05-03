Graphene Makes Concrete Twice As Strong While Reducing Carbon Emissions

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Earth Science

Paige.Bennett writes: In a recent study, University of Exeter's Center for Graphene Science used nanoengineering technology to add graphene to concrete production. The resulting graphene concrete is two times stronger than traditional concrete and four times as water resistant, but with a much smaller carbon footprint compared to the conventional process of making concrete. According to the research, the addition of graphene cuts back on the amount of materials needed in concrete production by nearly 50 percent and reduces carbon emissions by 446 kg per ton.

