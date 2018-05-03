Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Earth Science

Graphene Makes Concrete Twice As Strong While Reducing Carbon Emissions (inhabitat.com) 88

Posted by BeauHD from the game-changing dept.
Paige.Bennett writes: In a recent study, University of Exeter's Center for Graphene Science used nanoengineering technology to add graphene to concrete production. The resulting graphene concrete is two times stronger than traditional concrete and four times as water resistant, but with a much smaller carbon footprint compared to the conventional process of making concrete. According to the research, the addition of graphene cuts back on the amount of materials needed in concrete production by nearly 50 percent and reduces carbon emissions by 446 kg per ton.

Graphene Makes Concrete Twice As Strong While Reducing Carbon Emissions More | Reply

Graphene Makes Concrete Twice As Strong While Reducing Carbon Emissions

Comments Filter:

  • Ha! (Score:1)

    by h4x0t ( 1245872 )
    Bold claim considering CVD is the only viable way produce graphene.

    • Re: Ha! (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Wrong!

    • Well MIT is moving from batch production to a continuous production method of graphene produciton https://science.slashdot.org/s... [slashdot.org]
      • In principle you are correct. In practice, from both a cost and feasibility point of view this makes zero sense in the context of the scale at play. Concrete is (by far) the most abundant synthetic material ever made: therefore, any, I mean any, material that is added would need to be cost competitive at the scale not of a few cm per minute, but tons per hour. None of the current processes actually are cost effective as they claim to be. In other words those folks in the paper show do due diligence before v

        • ...unless they don't use it in *everything*.

          Maybe they could only use it in important things, like bridges.

          Or maybe they could have more than one machine making it. Multiple machines in parallel would make more.

          • That's not how scalability works. You can sure parallelize the process, but at the end of the day you have to balance it with your capex. It's the opposite of electronics, if you wish, where scaling is done by shrinking. There may be other ways to do it at scale. There are other carbon-based additives that can be added for a fraction of the cost of cement itself.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by h4x0t ( 1245872 )
        Continuous CVD.
        • Seriously? Have you even seen the CVD throughput? Besides, looking at the system level, you will have to process massive amount of metal catalysts into sheets from solution. Again, as stated above, even if technically doable, the capex costs are largely prohibitive. There are much cheaper solutions/processes.

    • Re:Ha! (Score:5, Informative)

      by ShanghaiBill ( 739463 ) on Thursday May 03, 2018 @09:42PM (#56551474)

      Bold claim considering CVD is the only viable way produce graphene.

      CVD is not the only way to make graphene [wikipedia.org].

      Graphene is currently way too expensive for a bulk product like concrete, but if a big market is available more research will go into mass production techniques. More research should go into reinforcing concrete with other substances as well. I have seen concrete reinforced with peat moss, coconut fibers, and shredded bamboo. These increase tensile strength, and shock absorption, but reduce compressive strength.

      • Bold claim considering CVD is the only viable way produce graphene.

        CVD is not the only way to make graphene [wikipedia.org].

        Graphene is currently way too expensive for a bulk product like concrete, but if a big market is available more research will go into mass production techniques. More research should go into reinforcing concrete with other substances as well. I have seen concrete reinforced with peat moss, coconut fibers, and shredded bamboo. These increase tensile strength, and shock absorption, but reduce compressive strength.

        Rebar; also, too, and either.

        • Re: Ha! (Score:3, Insightful)

          by Anonymous Coward

          From the article (I know, I know): ...The production of 1m3 of concrete requires ~ 360kg of cement (assuming 1:1.5:3 materials ratio, 0.45 w/c). Therefore the addition of 125g of graphene ($0.45 per gram [4]) can decrease the total volume of cement down to 148kg per 1m3. ...

          OK, so now we know the actual ratio required for the stated benefit. One gram of graphene replaces about 1.7 kilograms of cement. [(360 - 148)kg / 125g]

          At $0.45 per gram it is not yet cost competitive (here in the states anyway) but it

      • You know, there are literally hundreds of highly effective commercialized concrete additives, many of which achieve as good results.

        I also note their claim of carbon emission reductions seems to hinge on both finding a pile of graphene sitting pre-made and free next to their production line (they dont allow for the huge energy requirement of production), and in them counting that carbon itself as now sequestered (which it is, at massive energy and financial cost).

        Basically this is a rather stupid academic e

        • Hahaha, but the other additives don't ring the buzzword alarms, so they don't make it into the press.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by rtb61 ( 674572 )

          The article is crap and makes no sense what so ever. Concrete is two, three, four, five times stronger than concrete and even more. Typical regular mix is 20MPa compressive strength but you can do 60 or even 80 dependent upon the aggregate you use, coarse and fine, curing time and additives as well as the quality of the cement itself, how fine or coarse. So either their super graphite concrete is only 20 Mpa or 120 MPa, quite the difference. The big problem with concrete is it's tensile strength which is cr

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by q4Fry ( 1322209 )

            Concrete is two, three, four, five times stronger than concrete and even more.

            What? What material is stronger than itself?

  • If you use half the concrete sure, for that part of the equation. however that graphene has to be made as well. It's like graphene just grows on trees! Oh wait.

  • Twice as strong? (Score:5, Funny)

    by Snotnose ( 212196 ) on Thursday May 03, 2018 @10:00PM (#56551528)
    In tension, compression, or both? If tension this could be a big deal. Compression, meh, incremental improvement.

    Of course, I'm not a structural engineer. But I did read a book called Structures; Why Things Don't Fall Down so I think I'm qualified.

    • Re:Twice as strong? (Score:5, Informative)

      by complete loony ( 663508 ) <<moc.liamg> <ta> <namekaL.ymereJ>> on Thursday May 03, 2018 @10:49PM (#56551654)
      From the paper's introduction;

      increase of up to 146% in the compressive strength, up to 79.5% in the flexural one, and a decrease in the maximum displacement due to compressive loading by 78% ... 88% increase in heat capacity ... decrease in water permeability by nearly 400% ... reduction by 50% of the required concrete material while still fulfilling the specifications for the loading of buildings.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        How can it decrease permeability by more than 100%?
        Would that mean it actively expels water at three times the rate concrete absorbs it normally?

        • depends how water permeable it was in the first place.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          Think of it the other way. The new material is only 25% as permeable as the original concrete.

  • how does this compare to pumice? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by nanoflower ( 1077145 ) on Thursday May 03, 2018 @10:27PM (#56551592)

    I remember hearing long ago how adding pumice to concrete made it better able to resist water damage. Supposedly that was the reason that aqueducts and other Roman structures exposed to water survived for centuries. I don't suppose pumice has the CO2 benefits but it's also something just needs to be mined and not made.

    Though I doubt either one is available in the quantities needed to be really useful. Also wasn't there some report on us running out of the sand needed for concrete at our current rate of use?

  • Roman Concrete (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Topwiz ( 1470979 ) on Thursday May 03, 2018 @11:00PM (#56551678)

    They would be better off studying how to reproduce Roman Concrete. There are Mediterranean docks that are over a 1,000 years old that are in better condition than when they were new.

    https://www.smithsonianmag.com... [smithsonianmag.com]

    • Re:Roman Concrete (Score:5, Informative)

      by Aighearach ( 97333 ) on Friday May 04, 2018 @02:13AM (#56552194) Homepage

      As articles like that point out, they do know how.

      It isn't used because it is more expensive. Simple.

      This is even more expensive, and even better. So, even less useful.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      The Romans came up with the idea of building stuff out of brick faced, marble veneered concrete rather than solid blocks of dressed marble. The result looked the same as the solid blocks of dressed marble the Greeks used, but cost only a fraction of the price. They then took the savings and plowed it into building on a monumental scale.

      It's pretty clear: without their awesome concrete, Ancient Rome wouldn't be Rome. Each of its million inhabitants received over a cubic meter of water a day, supplied by co

  • Does it make it twice as strong as well?
  • As soon as they can work out the self-driving AI agile blockchain concrete we'll be all set.

  • Real world version by Robert Murray Smith (Score:4, Informative)

    by technosaurus ( 1704630 ) on Thursday May 03, 2018 @11:30PM (#56551738)
    Rob and the guys at FWG have been doing tons of research on graphene and graphene oxide. The big difference is they have an open lab and have published many videos for the kitchen chemist to be able to produce graphene with common tools. Though most of their recent work is with all carbon battery-supercap hybrid, they did post a video on graphetized concrete here: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=... [youtube.com]
    If you think graphene is a unicorn, try one of Rob's experiments.

  • 446 kg/ton. Is that a metric ton, an Imperial ton, or US ton? If it is a metric ton, why not just stick to kg for 0.446 kg of carbon per kg of cement?

    I guess I should be glad they didn't give the units as balloons of CO2 per playground or pencil leads per building.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mentil ( 1748130 )

      Anything with graphene has to be measured in space elevators per cargo bay (Earth Federation regulation size, unlubricated).

  • How Much? (Score:3)

    by amiga3D ( 567632 ) on Friday May 04, 2018 @01:02AM (#56551980)

    What will it cost? If it costs 100 times as much per ton they might as well not waste their time. We hear about all these miracles but it seems they are decades, maybe a century, away from being practical. Well, maybe one day.

    • Even if it costs 100 times as much per ton with current production methods, learning what works and does not work is useful because production methods tend to improve - often tremendously - when scaled.

      In this case, since we want to bind carbon anyway, this could be an excellent - and at the end of the day cost efficient - way to do so compared to doing something less productive with the carbon while manufacturing concrete in the oldfashioned way.

      How will we know? From these people "wasting their time" lear

  • How much does it cost? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by mamba-mamba ( 445365 ) on Friday May 04, 2018 @01:27AM (#56552052)

    How much does it cost? Because lots of things are stronger than concrete. Steel, for example is like 20 times stronger than concrete in compression and basically infinitely stronger in tension.

    • This. Right now we can use carbon fiber to enhance concrete supports, but it's only done as a remediation due to the expense.

      From the report they found their optimal mix as 0.7g of carbon fiber per liter of finished concrete (~0.3 g/kg). So with some back of the envelope math, an average office building might use 21,400 m^3 concrete. If we cut the concrete used in half, that would still require 7.5 metric tons of graphene. So the question is how much will 7.5 tons of graphene cost you, and is that more or

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Shotgun ( 30919 )

        Is it worth it?

        I watched a documentary on building skyscrapers. The concept that stuck with me was that building one higher was not like stacking another floor on top. It was like jacking up the entire structure and sliding another floor underneath.

        In Dunn, NC, this wouldn't make any sense, but consider downtown New York. Chicago. Tokyo. Hong Kong. Adding a floor could mean millions more in revenue. If you cut the weight of all the structure in half, it becomes much easier to slide another floor unde

  • Additional Properties (Score:3)

    by John.Banister ( 1291556 ) * on Friday May 04, 2018 @01:58AM (#56552138) Homepage
    Graphene also makes concrete more thermally [talgaresources.com] and electrically [giatecscientific.com] conductive. While many articles on electrical conductivity of graphene impregnated concrete focus on the usefulness of the finished product, the conductivity also benefits the possibility of electrical curing [icevirtuallibrary.com].

    It doesn't work to make an entire heated concrete floor feel warm to walk on with bare feet, because that will make the room's air temperature too warm to be comfortable. So, I have looked for ways to make just the pathways where one commonly walks warmer than the rest of a concrete floor, and I ran across mentions of graphene.

    • What is the use case, why not floor coverings, or slippers?

      • Having experienced the pleasure of walking barefoot on stone that was warmed by the sun, the use case is trying to replicate that experience. Certainly it's not necessary for survival, but if one is pouring an hydronically heated concrete floor, the results of decisions made beforehand will actually be set in stone, so it's worth thinking about what might be the nicest in the future.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by swb ( 14022 )

      Floors heated to be warm to the touch are often done when the point is to heat the room that way.

      In other cases where the floor is basically a heat sink that makes the room colder (like a basement floor) you can warm it without overheating the room.

      • When heating a house with hydronic tubing through a concrete floor, the air temperature in the room is often about 5 degrees (Fahrenheit) below the temperature of the floor. I like air temperature in the 65 - 75 (F) range, but I like to touch 95 -105. So, if the floor where I put my feet is going to be 30 degrees warmer than the air, then I need other parts of the floor to be colder in order to maintain an average that will give me the air temperature I like.
  • It appears they're comparing reinforced concrete to unreinforced concrete. Of course it's much stronger (that's why most concrete is reinforced, duh). The study would be more useful if they compared graphene to traditional (iron or steel).

  • https://www.nature.com/article... [nature.com]

    Results
    Controlled synthesis of graphene in ambient-air environment

    Currently, graphene synthesis involves several key factors need to be improved: (i) lengthy high-temperature annealing processes to increase the grain size of the metal catalyst used to form graphene; (ii) utilization of purified and compressed gases to offer a homogenous and controlled delivery of carbon source materials; and (iii) the use of lengthy vacuum operation to avoid the presence of any detrimental r

  • "Graphene can do anything, except leave the lab"

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by CaseyB ( 1105 )

      The best thing about graphene-based products is that we'll be able to power them with cold-fusion.

  • Will they find out in 50 years that it causes cancer or some other disease and have to require it all be ripped out at huge expense--like asbestos?

  • I was reading about how they rediscovered the recipe to "Roman Concrete"... apparently a chemical reaction with volcanic ash and salt water and some other ingredients. That is what we should be comparing things to. That stuff can sit at the bottom of the sea for over 1000 years and not be turned into sand. This stands in direct opposition to the current crap we are producing. After 5 years at our new office building I was able to rip up a chunk of sidewalk with my bare hand and crumble it.

  • How does this compare with using crushed recycled glass?
    https://youtu.be/QCVrC0cutr8?t... [youtu.be]

  • Vanilla pudding, I suppose.

    Oh yeah, and oyster stew.

Slashdot Top Deals

Success is something I will dress for when I get there, and not until.

Close