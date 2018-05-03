Lightning Struck Her Home. Then Her Brain Implant Stopped Working. (nytimes.com) 27
Can lightning have an impact on people with electrodes implanted in their brains? A new study shares a case study. From a report: Lightning had struck the building. But the appliances were not the only things affected. After about an hour, the woman, who had had the electrodes put in five years before to help with debilitating muscle spasms in her neck, noticed her symptoms coming back. When she went to see her doctors the next day, they found that the pacemaker-like stimulator that powered the electrodes had switched itself off in response to the lightning strike.
In a study describing these events published Tuesday in the Journal of Neurosurgery, her doctors suggest that physicians and medical device companies add lightning strikes to the list of things patients with electrodes implanted in their brains should watch out for. It may sound futuristic, but deep brain stimulation, or D.B.S., has a fairly long history. Surgeons operating on epileptic patients in the 1930s and 1940s found that removing small portions of the brain could quiet seizures. Later, researchers found that stimulating certain brain areas, instead of cutting them out, could quell the involuntary movements characteristic of Parkinson's and other disorders.
In a study describing these events published Tuesday in the Journal of Neurosurgery, her doctors suggest that physicians and medical device companies add lightning strikes to the list of things patients with electrodes implanted in their brains should watch out for. It may sound futuristic, but deep brain stimulation, or D.B.S., has a fairly long history. Surgeons operating on epileptic patients in the 1930s and 1940s found that removing small portions of the brain could quiet seizures. Later, researchers found that stimulating certain brain areas, instead of cutting them out, could quell the involuntary movements characteristic of Parkinson's and other disorders.
is it happy hour yet (Score:1)
this story isnt about facebook so i dont know why its on slashdot
Re: (Score:2)
Sorry, It slipped though. Sorry for the actual technical content not about social media and personal security.
Re: (Score:2)
Slow news day? (Score:5, Informative)
Re:Slow news day? (Score:4, Funny)
Do people not realize how much power in in a bolt of lightning?
1.21 gigawatts!?!?!
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It's the EMP given off from the bolt. For example, I've had lightning strike a lightning rod a few houses down from me. The only equipment taken out of mine was my WiFi router. Naturally, the antenna surged from the resultant and fried a chip.
umm.. duh? (Score:3)
Until one night, had a bad thunderstorm and a lightning strike very close to the house (less than a second between lightning flash and thunder) lights flickered, static on the TV...
Almost immediately after, Stitch, on the shelf, said "I'm having a pretty good day".
Cue twilight zone music.
Re: (Score:2)
did you make sure the switch on its back was not set to 'evil' ?
I'd be worried my friend.
As opposed to.... (Score:4, Funny)
Have physicians and medical device companies been recommending people in general seek out lightning strikes?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Only since the late 1800's [wikipedia.org].
Re: (Score:2)
Have physicians and medical device companies been recommending people in general seek out lightning strikes?
That would be a rather shocking revelation.
Security and Robustness aren't high priorities (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Tell me doctor, with all of your defenses, are there any provisions for an attack by killer bees?
What if she were hit by the Pentagon's Ray Gun? (Score:2)
EMPs [wikipedia.org]?
Microwaves (as used in The Pentagons latest iteration of their recently revealed ray gun [slashdot.org])?
Same question applies for pacemakers and no doubt more things as technology advances, we age and augment (Cybermen [wikipedia.org] anyone?)