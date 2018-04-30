AI Researchers Revolt Against a New Paywalled Nature Journal (oregonstate.edu) 23
More than 2,000 researchers, including several employees of Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Netflix and other companies, have signed an open letter to revolt against Nature Machine Intelligence, a proposed new paywalled (closed-access) journal from Nature Publishing Group. The researchers said they won't "submit to, review, or edit" anything for the new publication. Nature Publishing Group has responded to the protest saying it is "providing a service -- for those who are interested -- by connecting different fields, providing an outlet for interdisciplinary work and guiding a rigorous review process." The open letter, posted on Oregon State University's site, adds: We see no role for closed access or author-fee publication in the future of machine learning research and believe the adoption of this new journal as an outlet of record for the machine learning community would be a retrograde step. In contrast, we would welcome new zero-cost open access journals and conferences in artificial intelligence and machine learning.
Also, a GPG web of trust for peer review. Reviewers can get their public key signed by other experts to build up their reputation as an expert on X. Then they sign their reviews of papers, and you can verify whether they are an expert in the field they are reviewing.
Nice to see that (some) outdated business models have finally reached the dead-on-arrival phase.
There is no Zero cost, it costs someone, somewhere.
It may not be zero cost, but the cost of running a VPS hosting some static PDFs is negligible. My VPS costs $10 per month.
The hard part is the peer reviews, for which, under the current system, the journals DO NOT PAY.
Before you give more reasons why Open Access is impossible, you should explain why the physics community is already doing it [arxiv.org] and it is working well.
If research is funded in full or in part with public funds, then the data and results should be available to the public.
