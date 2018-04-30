Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


AI Researchers Revolt Against a New Paywalled Nature Journal

Posted by msmash from the no-thank-you dept.
More than 2,000 researchers, including several employees of Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Netflix and other companies, have signed an open letter to revolt against Nature Machine Intelligence, a proposed new paywalled (closed-access) journal from Nature Publishing Group. The researchers said they won't "submit to, review, or edit" anything for the new publication. Nature Publishing Group has responded to the protest saying it is "providing a service -- for those who are interested -- by connecting different fields, providing an outlet for interdisciplinary work and guiding a rigorous review process." The open letter, posted on Oregon State University's site, adds: We see no role for closed access or author-fee publication in the future of machine learning research and believe the adoption of this new journal as an outlet of record for the machine learning community would be a retrograde step. In contrast, we would welcome new zero-cost open access journals and conferences in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

  • Decentralization (Score:5, Funny)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Monday April 30, 2018 @04:28PM (#56532347) Homepage Journal
    Someone should develop a system for decentralized publishing of scientific documents. Like a interconnected network of some kind.

    • Also, a GPG web of trust for peer review. Reviewers can get their public key signed by other experts to build up their reputation as an expert on X. Then they sign their reviews of papers, and you can verify whether they are an expert in the field they are reviewing.

  • About time (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Nice to see that (some) outdated business models have finally reached the dead-on-arrival phase.

  • There is no Zero cost, it costs someone, somewhere. What they actually mean was that someone else should pay.
    • I think what they actually mean is that the costs of hosting a website and a couple of pdfs should be provided for free either by public or private funds, just like providing, editing and reviewing the scientific content is done for free by the people who signed the open letter. I can't believe a fee of $30 per online article copy is in any sensible way proportional to the actual costs the publisher has to provide that article.

    • There is no Zero cost, it costs someone, somewhere.

      It may not be zero cost, but the cost of running a VPS hosting some static PDFs is negligible. My VPS costs $10 per month.

      The hard part is the peer reviews, for which, under the current system, the journals DO NOT PAY.

      Before you give more reasons why Open Access is impossible, you should explain why the physics community is already doing it [arxiv.org] and it is working well.

      If research is funded in full or in part with public funds, then the data and results should be available to the public.

  • Why not just have AI submit to, review, or edit? Problem solved. Then have some more AI pay to read the articles. Closed loops are the best kind.

  • Seems to be a theme. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    An article about free journal publication.

    The preceding article is about people wanting free Comcast upgrades.

    Next up: Free Beer!

  • Anceint news. (Score:3)

    by techno-vampire ( 666512 ) on Monday April 30, 2018 @04:59PM (#56532607) Homepage
    If you RTFA, (I know, I know, this is Slashdot.) you'll see that this open letter was published in 2001. I know that Slashdot is well-known for featuring old news, but isn't 17 years late a bit of a record?
    • Well, if you actually RTFA, you'll see that they just quote the statement by the editorial board of Machine Learning Journal which in 2001 quit to for free Journal of Machine Learning Research. Nature Machine Learning is supposed to launch in January 2019 and this is what this new petition is all about. So, no, slashdot is not 17 years too late.
    • Take another look: the open letter is referencing a different letter from 2001.
      Also, you might want to turn your spelling checker back on; it's "Ancient", not "Anceint".

  • misread the title (Score:3)

    by bmimatt ( 1021295 ) on Monday April 30, 2018 @05:23PM (#56532829)
    I was hoping AI is revolting against paywalls. That could be fun to watch/read about.

