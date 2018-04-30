Pristine Lakes Are Filled With Toxins (bbc.com) 41
Much of the focus on plastic pollution centres on our oceans. Emerging evidence shows it's also a problem in freshwater, which may even be the source. From a report: "Freshwater systems are increasingly studied but still at a much smaller scale than oceans," says Filella. This may simple be due to the fact that initial studies focused on the ocean -- and so research proposals and grants followed suit. It didn't take long for the Geneva team to find what they were looking for. Filella and colleagues collected over 3,000 samples. They went on to analyse 670 of these, revealing some worrying results. Many of these samples contained hazardous and toxic elements including cadmium, mercury and lead -- in some cases in "very high concentrations", as outlined in a 2018 paper in the journal Frontiers of Environmental Science.
A large proportion of these toxic elements are now banned or restricted. This "reflected the age and residence time of the plastic stock in the lake," says Filella: the plastic waste has been building up over several decades. And as we know, plastic can take hundreds of years to degrade. [...] Lake Geneva is not an outlier. Other lakes show similar levels of pollution. Italy's Lake Garda, for example, also has high levels of plastic waste. A sample from the northern part of the lake contained 1,000 large plastic particles and 450 smaller particles (microplastics) per square metre. [...] It is now becoming clearer that much of the plastic that ends up in the ocean starts off in freshwater bodies in the first place -- estimates suggest it could be as much as 70-80%.
A large proportion of these toxic elements are now banned or restricted. This "reflected the age and residence time of the plastic stock in the lake," says Filella: the plastic waste has been building up over several decades. And as we know, plastic can take hundreds of years to degrade. [...] Lake Geneva is not an outlier. Other lakes show similar levels of pollution. Italy's Lake Garda, for example, also has high levels of plastic waste. A sample from the northern part of the lake contained 1,000 large plastic particles and 450 smaller particles (microplastics) per square metre. [...] It is now becoming clearer that much of the plastic that ends up in the ocean starts off in freshwater bodies in the first place -- estimates suggest it could be as much as 70-80%.
It's the cost of doing business (Score:2)
Pollution is the cost of doing business. So maybe business should pay to clean it up.
Either or (Score:1)
There's nothing that says that manufacturers can't make their stuff and do it clean as possible. It's a false dichotomy created by the business community that want to keep their bottom lines fat by passing the costs on the commons.
This is a prime example where government regulations do good.
And so what if things become more expensive. We don't need so much crap in our lives anyway and the health benefits and health savings costs to our society far outweigh any costs.
Re:It's the cost of doing business (Score:5, Insightful)
What have you done to clean up the part of the mess that you made by living in first world conditions?
I've written my representatives frequently to ask that we not shit where we eat. As is my right and responsibility in a democratic republic.
Pollution is also the cost of supplying first world living conditions.
I'm not sure if leaded gasoline was really all that necessary to have a high standard of living. I don't think overfishing is the necessary consequence to feed our populace. And I don't think fertilizer run-off into our freshwater ecosystem is the only way to operate a farm. I think frequent chemical spills [bridgemi.com] is a symptom of mismanagement, poor oversight, incompetence, and criminal negligence.
Obviously you partake, since you're using a computing device connected to the internet
Perhaps the purchase price of my computer did not include all of the necessary the costs. Paying to clean up our environment through tax dollars is a bit like padding the income of every business. As a consumer, in the end I will have to pay.
It is way cheaper for a business to avoid spills than for it to accumulate over decades. We're at a point that we can't force businesses to clean up some of the biggest sites as it would bankrupt them before they could finish the job. I propose that we not let things get to the point where we need the government to step in and clean it up.
Re: (Score:2)
Could you explain how you think I am proposing a tax? But that's clearly what I'm trying to avoid. Throwing money in the general fund and letting some bureaucrat manage it tends to be very inefficient (although better than doing nothing).
PS- I left the GOP in 2016. I tend to bounce between LP and independent and GOP. I'm supporting mostly independents in my local elections this time around.
Exactly (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2, Troll)
Because many of these problems go hand in hand. A reduction of use of fossil fuels in our cars for example would reduce the pollution from them. Many of our plastics use cheap and freely available fossil fuels. If we cut back on fossil fuels, then cheap oil won't be available and folks will stop making as much plastic and fall back to using more naturally sourced organic materials (cellulose or fiber makes a good building material for example).
Re:Exactly (Score:4, Insightful)
What? I give up on Slashdot.
Re: (Score:2)
While people are going on about "Climate Change" the REAL IMMEDIATE DANGER is local pollution! Where do you think your water comes from? You are worried about lower Manhattan getting flooded in 2050 while you drink your toxic water! Complete insanity.
Well, we kind of need to be working on both of those things at the same time, because the fixes for things like climate change will take decades, if not centuries. If we wait until we solve the toxic water problem before we tackle climate change, 2050 will be here already. Luckily, nations are capable of doing more than one thing at once, and many of the the solutions to one environmental problem help fix other environmental problems.
Re: (Score:2)
Why not both? (Score:2)
Great, another emotion based article (Score:1)
Can we get rid of MsMash please? All they post is emotionally based stories, none of this MEANS anything.
I cannot utilize the knowledge that water is polluted to create anything at all, there has been no innovation here, nothing was created or constructed. No one programmed anything, there are no chips, electricity or engineering to ANY ARTICLE FROM MSMASH EVER.
Whoever they are, their just a muck raker "zomfg, did you hear about the water, LOLZ, its like totally like polluted *japanese giggle*" All they
Cd, Hg, Pb (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Virgin plastic doesn't use Cd, Hg, or Pb for catalyzing or production of plastic.,
Yes it does. Hg is used as a catalyst in chlorine production, and ends up in PVC. Pb is used as a stabilizer, and Cd is used to create yellow and red pigments.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
RoHS was only introduced in 2006. It also only applies to electrical equipment.
Re: (Score:2)
I sometimes wonder how many of these "scientists" have ANY understanding of what the earth is made of. Every one of these metals ARE IN THE GROUND ALREADY! They leach out into the ground water and will build up naturally in lakes.
Although, looking at the article they're measuring the metal content of the plastics they picked up along the beach. As the parent said, none of those metals are present in the plastic from manufacturing, they must have picked them up from the environment.
Lead is rarely found in it's pure form in nature, and is not found uniformly everywhere. If lead is found in water far from any source lead, then it most likely got there by pollution.
Re: (Score:3)
I was confused by the summary too, so I looked at the study. These heavy metals used to be used in plastics as stabilizers and colour pigments, but are now typically banned. The study used this fact to demonstrate that the plastics they were finding predate regulations (i.e. are old) and have therefore been building up in these lakes for decades.
Toxin? (Score:2)
A toxin is a poisonous substance created by organic mechanisms. What do micro-plastics and heavy metals have to do with toxins?
Re: (Score:2)
Dear Editors, Sorry to be pedantic, but ... (Score:5, Insightful)
Pristine Lakes Are Filled With Toxins
How about, "Lakes Thought To Be Pristine Are Filled With Toxins".
Re:Dear Editors, Sorry to be pedantic, but ... (Score:5, Insightful)
Really. Lake Geneva - in the middle of Switzerland. Which has been industrialized since industry was industry. Take a quick look at the area with your GIS of choice - it's hardly 'pristine'.
TL;DR - we have some issues with pollution.....
Not even thought to be pristine (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
True point, but as it turns out orthogonal to the study -- the summary is pretty misleading even for around here. The study [frontiersin.org] was about the presence of plastics in the lakes, and that some of the plastics contain high levels of heavy metals. They didn't find heavy metals in the water itself, and specifically punt on whether it's even possible for the heavy metals to leach from the plastics:
The migratability of hazardous elements from the polymeric matrix is likely to determine their environmental impacts and is recommended as a future area of research.
Re: (Score:2)
All of our precious bodily fluids! (Score:2)
Anyone Remember Prophecy? (Score:2)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0079758/
Re: (Score:2)
Of course... (Score:3)
...a fair number of "pristine" lakes and waterways contain surprising amounts of heavy metals and other nasty things because they pick them up from natural sources. They casually mention it, but it's a bigger problem than you'd think - usually parts per billion, but that's enough to trigger EPA attention by itself, for example.
The other thing to watch out for is the complete lack of useful numbers in the article. The paper itself has them, and they are certainly high. In fact, they're so high it makes you wonder if they screwed up their tests. They claim 23,700 ppm of lead in some plastic samples. Almost 24 parts per thousand? More than TWO PERCENT lead in plastic as part of the manufacturing process? Or a sample with almost EIGHT PERCENT chromium? In plastic? Are they sure they weren't pointing the detector at their car instead?
Sorry, not buying it. Someone either screwed up the analysis, wrote "parts per million" instead of "parts per billion," or something even dumber.
Re: (Score:3)
pristine? (Score:2)
Calling Lake Geneva or Lake Garda "pristine" is ridiculous. There are major cities located on those lakes, and they have been used for waste dumping, agricultural runoff, and mining wastes since Roman times.