Medicine Science

Can A New HIV Drug Kill The Virus That Causes AIDS? (scmp.com) 55

Posted by EditorDavid from the seeking-a-silver-bullet dept.
"A team led by scientists from the University of Hong Kong has developed a new antibody drug that will not only protect people from contracting HIV but also serve as a long-acting treatment for the virus, unlike current medication that must be taken daily." Slashdot reader hackingbear shared this article from the South China Morning Post: There will need to be a further battery of tests before the drug, named "BiIA-SG", can be part of the global battle against the virus, which causes Aids. The research team has so far only tested the drug on mice but is now looking to experiment on larger animals such as monkeys, before conducting clinical trials on humans. Still, Professor Chen Zhiwei, the team leader and director of HKU's Aids Institute, stressed the scientific discovery had yielded "one of the most potent and effective antibody drugs". This is because the study showed that mice given the drug before being infected with HIV were protected from the virus for about a week.

In addition, the experiments, which also involved experts from mainland medical and research institutions, found that when mice were infected with HIV before being treated, 42 per cent had an "undetectable level" of the virus for at least four weeks after one injection of antibodies... The tests found that the drug was effective against 124 strains of HIV, including those that are commonly found in infected people from Hong Kong and mainland China.

  • No (Score:2)

    by kbg ( 241421 )

    If you have to ask, the answer is always No.

  • Perhaps we should wait for a publication in a good science jounnal, not a press release to the local cal newspaper...

  • That didn't take long (Score:3, Insightful)

    by hyades1 ( 1149581 ) <hyades1@hotmail.com> on Sunday April 29, 2018 @09:49AM (#56523203)

    So it looks like another of those scourges evangelicals claimed was a "curse from God" is about to bite the dust.

    A cynic might suggest that the old Hairy Thunderer is losing his touch. Or maybe God just doesn't give a rat's ass who you sleep with.

    • So, you just made a comment so you could express hate? That's it? Would you condemn Allah in the same way? Why or why not?
      • That's it? Would you condemn Allah in the same way? Why or why not?
        Not a theological scholar, but my understanding is that Allah is technically, the same God as the one found in the old Testament of the Jews and New Testament of the Christian faith. Ergo, he did condemn Allah.

    • Nope, the half time of anti-virals makes anti-biotics look good. Especially nowadays with all the AIDS victims filling their veins with it. Unfortunately they are just as good at making non STD viral diseases immune to these drugs.

      We are coming up to a whole new age of puritanism, simply because of all the untreatable STDs.

