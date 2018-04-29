Can A New HIV Drug Kill The Virus That Causes AIDS? (scmp.com) 55
"A team led by scientists from the University of Hong Kong has developed a new antibody drug that will not only protect people from contracting HIV but also serve as a long-acting treatment for the virus, unlike current medication that must be taken daily." Slashdot reader hackingbear shared this article from the South China Morning Post: There will need to be a further battery of tests before the drug, named "BiIA-SG", can be part of the global battle against the virus, which causes Aids. The research team has so far only tested the drug on mice but is now looking to experiment on larger animals such as monkeys, before conducting clinical trials on humans. Still, Professor Chen Zhiwei, the team leader and director of HKU's Aids Institute, stressed the scientific discovery had yielded "one of the most potent and effective antibody drugs". This is because the study showed that mice given the drug before being infected with HIV were protected from the virus for about a week.
In addition, the experiments, which also involved experts from mainland medical and research institutions, found that when mice were infected with HIV before being treated, 42 per cent had an "undetectable level" of the virus for at least four weeks after one injection of antibodies... The tests found that the drug was effective against 124 strains of HIV, including those that are commonly found in infected people from Hong Kong and mainland China.
Even if this drug doesn't work in humans, HIV will eventually be eradicated with currently existing medicine. Once the medicine that HIV patients take becomes cheap enough to deploy around the world, by keeping their viral load levels to an undetectable level, they will no longer transmit the virus to other people even if they are having unprotected sex. If everyone in the world with HIV is medicated, they won't spread it to anybody and eventually the last remaining carriers of the virus will die from natu
Jonas Salk wasn't the greed-filled developer of his vaccine. He didn't develop it to reward stockholders. He did it to save lives and the fates of those infected with polio, a common disease of a couple generations ago.
So far, we don't know about the business model that might result, or even if the drug is effective and safe over the long term. So far, Truvada seems to be the best prophylactic out there, outside of abstinence.
So it looks like another of those scourges evangelicals claimed was a "curse from God" is about to bite the dust.
A cynic might suggest that the old Hairy Thunderer is losing his touch. Or maybe God just doesn't give a rat's ass who you sleep with.
Not a theological scholar, but my understanding is that Allah is technically, the same God as the one found in the old Testament of the Jews and New Testament of the Christian faith.
