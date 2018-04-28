Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Scientists Confirmed a New DNA Structure Inside Human Cells (sciencealert.com) 6

Posted by EditorDavid
Trax3001BBS quotes Science Alert: For the first time, scientists have identified the existence of a new DNA structure never before seen in living cells. The discovery of what's described as a "twisted knot" of DNA in living cells confirms our complex genetic code is crafted with more intricate symmetry than just the double helix structure everybody associates with DNA -- and the forms these molecular variants take affect how our biology functions...

"It seems likely that they are there to help switch genes on or off," according to Garvan's Mahdi Zeraati, the first author of the new study, "and to affect whether a gene is actively read or not."

