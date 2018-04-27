Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Medicine Science Technology

In First, Doctors Treat Rare Genetic Disorder With an Injection In Utero (arstechnica.com) 22

Posted by BeauHD from the first-of-its-kind dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Three babies with a rare genetic disorder have been spared the worst effects of their condition thanks to an experimental injection they received in utero, researchers report this week in The New England Journal of Medicine. The success marks the first time a genetic disorder has been partially reversed by such a treatment prior to birth. The in utero injections treated a rare, recessive genetic condition called X-linked hypohidrotic ectodermal dysplasia (XLHED), which affects the development of skin, hair, nails, and teeth. People with the disorder have sparse body and head hair, dry eyes, mouths, and airways, and few teeth, which are usually pointy. But most dangerously, the condition also disrupts development of sweat glands throughout the body. People with XLHED have fewer sweat glands and/or poorly functioning ones. This leaves individuals vulnerable to high fevers and over-heating (hyperthermia), which can be life-threatening and lead to medical complications.

For the new experimental treatment, the researchers realized that it all came down to timing. Humans develop sweat glands much earlier in their development, generally between the 20th and 30th week of pregnancy. To prevent XLHED from wreaking havoc, the researchers needed to deliver the protein prior to birth. After testing the idea for safety and efficacy in mice and monkeys, doctors in Germany got a compassionate-use approval to try it in a 38-year-old pregnant woman. She had a family history of XLHED, a young son with the condition, and was found to be carrying twin boys with it, too. [...] The researchers will track the babies' development to see if the effects are permanent, but data from animals suggests that they will be.

In First, Doctors Treat Rare Genetic Disorder With an Injection In Utero More | Reply

In First, Doctors Treat Rare Genetic Disorder With an Injection In Utero

Comments Filter:
  • I'm a vegan cannibal, so I'm not sure how to feel about this. Hopefully it goes well!

  • Selfish parents (Score:3)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Friday April 27, 2018 @05:22PM (#56516061)

    She had a family history of XLHED, a young son with the condition, and was found to be carrying twin boys with it, too.

    I think it's terrible that despite having a life's worth of warning about the outcome that the parents decided to go ahead and burden children with their own genetic shortcomings. There are orphans that need adopting but despite that they decided to pass on their problems to an entirely new generation. The selfishness of humans really just blows my mind.

    I'm all for science but I can't help but scorn people who insist on having their own children while knowing the price their progeny will have to pay.

Slashdot Top Deals

Save a little money each month and at the end of the year you'll be surprised at how little you have. -- Ernest Haskins

Close