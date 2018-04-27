In First, Doctors Treat Rare Genetic Disorder With an Injection In Utero (arstechnica.com) 22
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Three babies with a rare genetic disorder have been spared the worst effects of their condition thanks to an experimental injection they received in utero, researchers report this week in The New England Journal of Medicine. The success marks the first time a genetic disorder has been partially reversed by such a treatment prior to birth. The in utero injections treated a rare, recessive genetic condition called X-linked hypohidrotic ectodermal dysplasia (XLHED), which affects the development of skin, hair, nails, and teeth. People with the disorder have sparse body and head hair, dry eyes, mouths, and airways, and few teeth, which are usually pointy. But most dangerously, the condition also disrupts development of sweat glands throughout the body. People with XLHED have fewer sweat glands and/or poorly functioning ones. This leaves individuals vulnerable to high fevers and over-heating (hyperthermia), which can be life-threatening and lead to medical complications.
For the new experimental treatment, the researchers realized that it all came down to timing. Humans develop sweat glands much earlier in their development, generally between the 20th and 30th week of pregnancy. To prevent XLHED from wreaking havoc, the researchers needed to deliver the protein prior to birth. After testing the idea for safety and efficacy in mice and monkeys, doctors in Germany got a compassionate-use approval to try it in a 38-year-old pregnant woman. She had a family history of XLHED, a young son with the condition, and was found to be carrying twin boys with it, too. [...] The researchers will track the babies' development to see if the effects are permanent, but data from animals suggests that they will be.
For the new experimental treatment, the researchers realized that it all came down to timing. Humans develop sweat glands much earlier in their development, generally between the 20th and 30th week of pregnancy. To prevent XLHED from wreaking havoc, the researchers needed to deliver the protein prior to birth. After testing the idea for safety and efficacy in mice and monkeys, doctors in Germany got a compassionate-use approval to try it in a 38-year-old pregnant woman. She had a family history of XLHED, a young son with the condition, and was found to be carrying twin boys with it, too. [...] The researchers will track the babies' development to see if the effects are permanent, but data from animals suggests that they will be.
GMO Humans (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
the mother has the condition, we didn't hear about the father
It is a recessive trait. You only get the disease if both parents carry the gene.
On-line dating sites should have checkboxes for these recessive genes, so people don't inadvertently pair up.
Re: (Score:2)
Why? If both parents carry the recessive, then there is one chance in four that the kid will have the gene reinforced. Not generally worth the bother of worrying about...
Re: (Score:2)
I'll treat this as a serious question worth answering.
They may not have known, at the time of conception, that child #1 had the condition. I have some friends who conceived their second child shortly before realizing child #1 was severely autistic. They only tested the fetus after child #1 was diagnosed.
Re: (Score:2)
Those were my thoughts too....
I mean, if these were my potential kids and I knew
Re: (Score:3)
Defective people are not "encouraged" to breed, they are just not prohibited from doing so. The reason is that governments powerful and coercive enough to impose reproductive mandates tend to do plenty of other nasty things. It isn't worth it. Freedom doesn't lead to perfection, but it is better than the alternatives.
Anyway, now that we can edit-out the defects (and soon edit-in some upgrades), it doesn't matter as much who breeds.
Re: (Score:3)
"Anyway, now that we can edit-out the defects" yes like dark hair and eyes
/duck
Re: (Score:3)
Go watch GATTACA [wikipedia.org], or the Star Trek episodes that talk about Eugenics Wars [wikia.com], specifically Doctor Bashir, I Presume [wikia.com] IIRC.
The danger is that it might become a slippery slope:
1. Only the rich will be able to afford,
2. It could lead to reverse discrimination and job profiling,
i.e. I'm sorry, your Johnny wasn't born with _X_, he isn't allowed to do _Y_
3. Loss of genetic diversity.
Show me ANY tech that man hasn't abused the fuck out? And while that isn't reason enough we need to proceed with caution instead a nai
Re: (Score:2)
I mean, we now go often to heroic measures and efforts to save problem kids that would not have been born a couple decades ago.
Sure it works out some, but I fear that by doing this so much on children that are SO damaged genetically, that we are interfering with natural selection that would basically cull this out of the gene pool in the past, but now.....we're keeping bad genes in the po
We are all "defective" (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It really pisses me off the degree to which we seem to have forgotten World War II and are repeating all of its mistakes.
The main problem is who decides that your personal trait is bad for society. Is it "genetic jewishness"? Does ADHD count? There goes Einstein, and probably me too. Color blindness? Me again. Dispraxia? Maybe me. Cancer? Me again.
This does not, however, exempt you from personal responsibility regarding who you bring into the world. Conception is a ch
Selfish parents (Score:3)
She had a family history of XLHED, a young son with the condition, and was found to be carrying twin boys with it, too.
I think it's terrible that despite having a life's worth of warning about the outcome that the parents decided to go ahead and burden children with their own genetic shortcomings. There are orphans that need adopting but despite that they decided to pass on their problems to an entirely new generation. The selfishness of humans really just blows my mind.
I'm all for science but I can't help but scorn people who insist on having their own children while knowing the price their progeny will have to pay.