NASA To Pay More For Less Cargo Delivery To the Space Station (arstechnica.com) 46

Posted by BeauHD from the rising-costs dept.
A new report from NASA's inspector general, Paul Martin, finds that NASA will pay significantly more for commercial cargo delivery to the ISS in the 2020s rather than enjoying cost savings from maturing systems. "NASA will likely pay $400 million more for its second round of delivery contracts from 2020 to 2024 even though the agency will be moving six fewer tons of cargo," reports Ars Technica. "On a cost per kilogram basis, this represents a 14-percent increase." From the report: One of the main reasons for this increase, the report says, is a 50-percent increase in prices from SpaceX, which has thus far flown the bulk of missions for NASA's commercial cargo program with its Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket. This is somewhat surprising because, during the first round of supply missions, which began in 2012, SpaceX had substantially lower costs than NASA's other partner, Orbital ATK. SpaceX and Orbital ATK are expected to fly 31 supply missions between 2012 and 2020, the first phase of the supply contract. Of those, the new report states, SpaceX is scheduled to complete 20 flights at an average cost of $152.1 million per mission. Orbital ATK is scheduled to complete 11 missions at an average cost of $262.6 million per mission.

But that cost differential will largely evaporate in the second round of cargo supply contracts. For flights from 2020 to 2024, SpaceX will increase its price while Orbital ATK cuts its own by 15 percent. The new report provides unprecedented public detail about the second phase of commercial resupply contracts, known as CRS-2, which NASA awarded in a competitively bid process in 2016. SpaceX and Orbital ATK again won contracts (for a minimum of six flights), along with a new provider, Sierra Nevada Corp. and its Dream Chaser vehicle. Bids by Boeing and Lockheed Martin were not accepted.

  • How much would it have cost if NASA did it themselves ? I am also wondering if there isn't enough competition yet for this kind of thing.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by galabar ( 518411 )
      From the article: Even so, the report is not all bad news for SpaceX. In comparing prices, the inspector general said that SpaceX should receive credit for the capacity to return cargo to Earth, a capability that Orbital ATK’s Cygnus spacecraft does not have. The company, along with NASA, were also credited with lowering costs in the overall launch market by pushing through development of the Falcon 9 rocket. “Officials believe competition has contributed to lower prices for NASA launches,

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by bongey ( 974911 )
      Do you not understand NASA has never built a rocket themselves, they hnly subcontract out, which has been done since their very existence.

  • Unexpected Costs (Score:5, Insightful)

    by im_thatoneguy ( 819432 ) on Friday April 27, 2018 @03:20AM (#56511875)

    Translated: SpaceX thought they needed to charge a premium to deal with bureaucracy but wildly underestimated just how much bureaucracy is required to interact with a multi multi billion dollar internationally operated property.

    • Translated: SpaceX thought they needed to charge a premium to deal with bureaucracy but wildly underestimated just how much bureaucracy is required to interact with a multi multi billion dollar internationally operated property.

      Not really. SpaceX were cheap only if you ignore the truckload of money that NASA paid them to develop their rockets and the fact that NASA bought 12 flights to carry supplies to the ISS, but the first two were basically test launches with very light payloads (CRS-1 and CRS-2).

    • I am not sure what planet you are from. On earth any large contract comes with significant oversight costs whether you are public or private sector. If the oversight costs are low you get sold the Brooklyn bridge or a death trap. Apparently in the real world an organization can be good or bad whether it is in the private or the public sector but your indoctrination fails to allow for that fact.

  • NASA did something right! (Score:4, Interesting)

    by hyades1 ( 1149581 ) <hyades1@hotmail.com> on Friday April 27, 2018 @04:00AM (#56511961)

    At least they rejected the bids from Lockheed Martin and Boeing. Dear lord, what a zillion-dollar clusterf^ck THAT would have been!

  • The Dragon 2 can carry almost as much back as it takes up. Orbital ATK can't bring anything back. Also, Orbital ATK can't carry crew members. That's not exactly a small difference.

    And for an encore, they still undercut the price while flying on American-made rocket engines as opposed to Antares' Russian design.

    So why are these being compared? Just because they both carry cargo to the same place on occasion?

    • Because that narrative is that Elon Musk is evil.

      They are spinning up the good news that SpaceX will continue to do it cheaper than anyone else (ever), as something bad.

