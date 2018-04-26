Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Jeff Bezos Says He Liquidates a $1 Billion of Amazon Stock Every Year To Pay For His Rocket Company Blue Origin (businessinsider.com) 33

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos spends a tiny fraction of his net worth to fund Blue Origin, the aerospace company he started in 2000. From a report: For a man worth $127 billion, that tiny fraction amounts to $1 billion a year, which he gets by liquidating Amazon stock, Bezos said at an Axel Springer awards event in Berlin, Germany, hosted by Business Insider's US editor-in-chief, Alyson Shontell. "The only way I can see to deploy this much financial resource is by converting my Amazon winnings into space travel," he said in an interview with Axel Springer CEO Mathias Dopfner. "Blue Origin is expensive enough to be able to use that fortune." Bezos said he planned to continue funding the company through that annual tradition long into the future. Bezos famously has numerous projects. He runs Amazon, owns The Washington Post, and is working on turning a mansion in Washington, DC, into a single-family home, to name a few. None of these, he said, are as relevant or as worthy of his money as Blue Origin, which he called "the most important work I'm doing."

  • After the earnings beat announced after market close today, their stock should be flying high tomorrow.

  • Meanwhile (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Actually, I do RTFA ( 1058596 ) on Thursday April 26, 2018 @04:51PM (#56509519)

    Meanwhile, Amazon employees in warehouses are scraping together money to buy their kids a model rocket kit for Christmas.

    Man, I wish I could afford just one of his toys from the summary.

    • The problem is that Amazon would have no problem replacing any of those employees, so why should they pay any more than they currently do? People who purchase any good or service purchase at the least expensive price available to them when all else is equal or they don't possess sufficient information to discriminate otherwise, so is it any great leap to assume Amazon would behave otherwise?

      If you think that's some morally repugnant statement or line of reasoning, ask yourself how you feel about illegal

    • When I buy stuff, I tend to usually go with the cheapest supplier. If Newegg has something for $10 less than Amazon, then I'm more likely to order from Newegg. If Amazon is cheaper, then I'm more likely to order from Amazon. (Batching issues (e.g. shipping cost) complicate things a little, of course, but it basically works like that.)

      I tend to treat local stores like that too. If one grocery store is cheaper than another (for the exact same items -- the catch is that not everything is quite the same), it'l

  • If he just keeps doing it for a couple of more years, then hopefully, Blue Origin in 2020 will be where SpaceX was earlier this year. Of course, he's also got the ULA to fall back on if the New Glenn doesn't work out as they may need his rocket engine to stay in the game.
  • So heâ(TM)s turning the White House into a single-family home? Now thatâ(TM)s ambitious!

  • Spendy (Score:5, Interesting)

    by afidel ( 530433 ) on Thursday April 26, 2018 @05:02PM (#56509589)

    Wow, that's a LOT, SpaceX has said that the total cost for Falcon Heavy development was $500M, he's spending 2x that every year with zero ROI at this point. How can ULA hope to compete with a competitor taking most of the commercial launch market on one hand, and a rocket company with a sugar daddy with that deep of pockets on the other?

    • Re:Spendy (Score:4, Insightful)

      by TechyImmigrant ( 175943 ) on Thursday April 26, 2018 @05:23PM (#56509711) Homepage Journal

      Wow, that's a LOT, SpaceX has said that the total cost for Falcon Heavy development was $500M, he's spending 2x that every year with zero ROI at this point. How can ULA hope to compete with a competitor taking most of the commercial launch market on one hand, and a rocket company with a sugar daddy with that deep of pockets on the other?

      ULA has a much bigger sugar daddy in the form of the federal government.

  • Liquidates = Sells

  • Could he not join forces w/ SpaceX? Would it be good or bad overall?

    • Let me help you answer your own question:

      Do you (or would you, assuming this isn't the case for you) like only having the option to buy internet service from a single ISP?

    • The only thing Bezos has that SpaceX could use is money. Perhaps in exchange for a $1B payment the BFR can be renamed Amazon Rocket.

  • Puff Piece (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Bezos famously has numerous projects. He runs Amazon, owns The Washington Post, and is working on turning a mansion in Washington, DC, into a single-family home, to name a few.

    "Owning" a business that you do not actually manage is called an investment. In this case, it's an investment into protecting Amazon when the federal government finally decides to separate Amazon and Amazon Web Services (or some other carving of Amazon). Bezos runs Amazon quite well, although clearly by making some pretty one-sided de

  • If you buy AMZN today, you are paying $350 for every $1 of annual profit the company makes. A that rate, it'd take 350 years to make your money back. Good luck!

