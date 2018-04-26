Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Science

Researchers Are Keeping Pig Brains Alive Outside the Body

Posted by msmash
In a step that could change the definition of death, researchers have restored circulation to the brains of decapitated pigs and kept the reanimated organs alive for as long as 36 hours. From a report: The feat offers scientists a new way to study intact brains in the lab in stunning detail. But it also inaugurates a bizarre new possibility in life extension, should human brains ever be kept on life support outside the body. The work was described on March 28 at a meeting held at the National Institutes of Health to investigate ethical issues arising as US neuroscience centers explore the limits of brain science. During the event, Yale University neuroscientist Nenad Sestan disclosed that a team he leads had experimented on between 100 and 200 pig brains obtained from a slaughterhouse, restoring their circulation using a system of pumps, heaters, and bags of artificial blood warmed to body temperature.

  • Pure filth and evil (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward
    This type of experimentation is absolutely evil. This should not be done, even to animals. This is possibly the cruelest thing I have ever heard. Leave it to human beings to invent something that's even worse than death. Because killing isn't bad enough, we need to invent a way to put things into a literal living hell.

    • Re:Pure filth and evil (Score:5, Insightful)

      by sinij ( 911942 ) on Thursday April 26, 2018 @11:48AM (#56507019)
      Yes, this is likely very cruel to pigs if they ever regain consciousness. Which is not given. This will also help treat trauma and organ failure patients and will save human lives.

    • Re: Pure filth and evil (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Bu, but, butt....

      BACON!!!!!1!

    • wrong, brains were from a slaughterhouse that transform pigs into that highest and most noble achievement of being bacon, ham, chops and pork tenderloin. Brains tacos are a thing in some places, but I doubt a couple hundred brains missing from the market inconvenienced any mexicans.

      • Bacon isn't immoral - the slaughter is quick and relatively painless and moreover necessary for our survival, that's just nature, in fact that's significantly more kind than nature. This is evil because it involves taking a thing with some degree of sentience, keeping it in a sensory-deprived state and conscious with no hope of recovery, and just poking it. Think of the screeching monkey brain experiment from the movie Transcendence, the only difference here is that you can't hear the tortured animal's cr
    • I agree, and I'm of the type to believe nature exists to serve us and that virtually any form of GM is perfectly acceptable on a moral basis. This is just torture, the best potential outcome of which is a means to control the minds of people. It ranks up there with sociology and psychology on the evil scale because even the best outcome is absolutely horrible while the other outcomes are just more horrible.

  • That said, there's living tissue and functioning tissue... I'm not sure this is the latter.

  • Futurama (Score:3, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 26, 2018 @11:43AM (#56506985)

    Already covered the ethical issues of this in detail. Nixons head must not be allowed to take over again!

    • Re: (Score:3, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Came for the Futurama reference; leaving satisfied.

    • Nixons head must not be allowed to take over again!

      Given another Clinton/Trump choice in 2020 . . . I'll vote for the third party disembodied pig head, instead.

  • Kramer (Score:5, Funny)

    by XanC ( 644172 ) on Thursday April 26, 2018 @11:53AM (#56507049)

    Believe me, somewhere in this hospital the anguished oink of pig-man cries out for help!

  • If people keep repeating the word 'pork', I'm outta here!

  • Seriously. This is not funny anymore.

  • No need to create complicated AI chips. Just use brains from convicts.

    • No need to create complicated AI chips. Just use brains from convicts.

      But, please...not "ABNORMAL" ones

      • A convicted decapitated abnormal Go player - who plays on AI levels - would finally be a challenge for me! /me looks around for his go books

  • From TFA(and yes, turning in my slashdot card)

    There was no evidence that the disembodied pig brains regained consciousness. However, in what Sestan termed a “mind-boggling” and “unexpected” result, billions of individual cells in the brains were found to be healthy and capable of normal activity.

    So the brains are still dead. There is no consciousness, no functioning of the brain itself. All this really shows is something that really isn't a surprise: the brain cells don't die right away. Because the neurons are still dead, this is no different than keeping an arm or an organ alive outside the body. It might lead to some improvements with transplants, but until they can actually show renewed neuron activity in the brain, this idea is as dead as a sla

  • (Trust me, it's relevant.)

    (originally published in "Bob's" Big Book of Fables for Sleepy-Heads, Simon & Schuster, 1943)

    Once upon a time!

  • The potential implications are staggering (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Falconnan ( 4073277 ) on Thursday April 26, 2018 @12:27PM (#56507329)
    Admittedly, the article suggests a comatose state. However, imagine being in this state: No sensory input from any normal sources. The potential for the final state of the body to translate into a sensation of pain from any/all possible sources. I understand the goal here, and maybe at some point this would be a viable option. However, to me, this is kind of terrifying. The animal cruelty implications aren't minor, either.

  • As far as I got it, they managed to keep the brains "alive" in the sense that cells were getting nutrients through artifical blood flow. There was no sign of any remotely normal functioning of the brains though. So, outside of any ethical considerations, that's still completely pointless.

    One thing to consider is that once a brain is deprived of any afferent information, its ability to function probably declines very quickly. It may be interesting for neural experimentation but that's pretty much it.

  • that dragonfly looking space ship with all those brains in those containers in the back, stanley tweedle was the captain

  • Don Adams looks at Stephen Hawking and says, "Missed it by THAT much."

  • Just don't let this technology fall into the hands of the Imorg... Pain and delight may ensue...

