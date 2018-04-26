Researchers Are Keeping Pig Brains Alive Outside the Body (technologyreview.com) 65
In a step that could change the definition of death, researchers have restored circulation to the brains of decapitated pigs and kept the reanimated organs alive for as long as 36 hours. From a report: The feat offers scientists a new way to study intact brains in the lab in stunning detail. But it also inaugurates a bizarre new possibility in life extension, should human brains ever be kept on life support outside the body. The work was described on March 28 at a meeting held at the National Institutes of Health to investigate ethical issues arising as US neuroscience centers explore the limits of brain science. During the event, Yale University neuroscientist Nenad Sestan disclosed that a team he leads had experimented on between 100 and 200 pig brains obtained from a slaughterhouse, restoring their circulation using a system of pumps, heaters, and bags of artificial blood warmed to body temperature.
Sestan says the organs produce a flat brain wave equivalent to a comatose state
So no, pig brains were not feeling. They were effectively shut down.
Yes, this is likely very cruel to pigs if they ever regain consciousness. Which is not given. This will also help treat trauma and organ failure patients and will save human lives.
save human lives.
Good luck putting it back into a living human body...
Summary missing key detail (Score:2)
There was no evidence that the disembodied pig brains regained consciousness. However, in what Sestan termed a “mind-boggling” and “unexpected” result, billions of individual cells in the brains were found to be healthy and capable of normal activity.
So the brains are still dead. There is no consciousness, no functioning of the brain itself. All this really shows is something that really isn't a surprise: the brain cells don't die right away. Because the neurons are still dead, this is no different than keeping an arm or an organ alive outside the body. It might lead to some improvements with transplants, but until they can actually show renewed neuron activity in the brain, this idea is as dead as a sla
The potential implications are staggering (Score:4, Insightful)
Of course the ethical point of this is serious. Even if you could achieve human brain transplant. I mean,,,,,,the other host,,,,is or was someone else,,,how do you cope with that, the family sees their love ones walking and talking but with someone else's brain, brings me to Altered Carbon sci-fi series.
Kind of really scary
Kinda really scary... but... if we can achieve some sort of economically viable cloning/body growing technology. So say growing a new body costs about the same or less than buying a new car so most people can afford it, then I think that could be on balance a good thing for society and especially for individuals whose bodies become permanently disabled well before "their time".
I think some aspect of Altered Carbon's view of a potential future are terrifying, especially if the ability to restore life in its
My guess is what you describe only really works with an Altered Carbon type of device to store brain contents and transfer it to a new brain.
I'd guess that the surgical complexity to actually move a physical brain between skulls makes it necessary to treat the brain's contents separately from its physical entity.
A bit misleading (Score:2)
As far as I got it, they managed to keep the brains "alive" in the sense that cells were getting nutrients through artifical blood flow. There was no sign of any remotely normal functioning of the brains though. So, outside of any ethical considerations, that's still completely pointless.
One thing to consider is that once a brain is deprived of any afferent information, its ability to function probably declines very quickly. It may be interesting for neural experimentation but that's pretty much it.
Of cours
