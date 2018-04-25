Medicare To Require Hospitals To Post Prices Online (pbs.org) 39
An anonymous reader quotes a report from PBS: Medicare will require hospitals to post their standard prices online and make electronic medical records more readily available to patients, officials said Tuesday. The program is also starting a comprehensive review of how it will pay for costly new forms of immunotherapy to battle cancer. Hospitals are required to disclose prices publicly, but the latest change would put that information online in machine-readable format that can be easily processed by computers. It may still prove to be confusing to consumers, since standard rates are like list prices and don't reflect what insurers and government programs pay.
Likewise, many health care providers already make computerized records available to patients, but starting in 2021 Medicare would base part of a hospital's payments on how good a job they do. Using electronic medical records remains a cumbersome task, and the Trump administration has invited technology companies to design secure apps that would let patients access their records from all their providers instead of having to go to different portals. Seema Verma, head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, also announced Medicare is starting a comprehensive review of how it will pay for a costly new form of immunotherapy called CAR-T. It's an expensive gene therapy that turbocharges a patient's own immune system cells to attack cancer. The cost for such a procedure can exceed $370,000 per patient.
So Trump keeps another campagn promise (Score:4, Funny)
Dammit.
I don't care who made the happen. It's great news. The fact that hospital prices were shrouded in mystery and you had to find out with a surprise bill (for thousands) after the fact had all the hallmarks of a scam. Let's hope those days are behind us.
I've heard that a lot of doctors refuse to take medicare/medicaid.....I wonder if hospitals will do the same to avoid these types of rules?
I wouldn't say dammit. This isn't doing anything to fix the fucked up pricing practices of the USA medical system. Most people don't pay what the hospital quotes on their *first* bill.
Not useful to most (Score:2)
Indeed, it's not clear in the article where the rule and/or enforcement came from.
Also note this:
This would imply that publishing it to the public was already a rule, but something changed to require it also be available in "machine-readable" form, such as CSV files.
Therefore, this will not directly impact most consumers, who usuall
Kids, let this be a lesson to you. (Score:2)
Old people vote.
Will it be like other pricing online (Score:2)
and use cookies to tell if you've been there before and raise the prices?
No need, they'll just post stupidly high prices and your insurance company will negotiate the rate after anyway.
the quality of care thing is a money pit (Score:2)
just an excuse for hospitals to keep you and run lots of tests. happened to a family member where she spent a month in the hospital and was told she might have cancer only to leave diagnosed with a bacterial infection. and one of my kids. a day in the ER with an MRI and lots of other tests only to be diagnosed with strep.
people need to accept the fact that medicine is not perfect and doctors don't know everything and not sue anytime a diagnosis is wrong
Great Idea!! (Score:2)
Will be even better if they post patient outcomes too. That would be pretty significant data in determining whether cost of care correlate to results.
Will be even better if they post patient outcomes too...
What would be even better is to post patient outcomes and cost v comparable hospitals in places which don't have profit driven health systems.
Like that would ever happen. Turns out the US health system is a giant machine built to funnel money from taxpayers into shareholders pockets.
Gosh. Having a critical healthcare service paid for by a centralised system that everyone pays into proportionally to their income from their tax, rather than work on a for-profit basis.
It's almost like someone thought about it.
Sure as hell wouldn't want a privatised police force, or fire brigade, or coastguard ("Excuse me, sir, did you pay your dinghy-rescue fees this month? No? Oh, sorry, you'll just have to drown I'm afraid, or we can charge you the Premium Non-Member Emergency Rescue Rate if you just
you do know fire dept, ambulances, and coast guard will bill you for rescue right. if you were in general emergency and didn't do something stupid for it then most don't. However if you cause the issue through shear stupidity then they will charge you back. the coast will save your ass. but if they save you multiple times the same way, they start billing you.
Maybe this is a pedantic point, but European medical care is not free; it's paid for by taxes, levies, and various gov't service fees. The cost is still carried by citizens, it's just indirect and pooled. It's misleading to call it "free" without some kind of qualifier, in my opinion.
The ACA is a hybrid model that is semi-pooled.
Bout Fracking time! (Score:1)
Here is the simple reality of the medical system. IT is full off overpriced and downright illegal pricing tactics. when people see what medical systems have the balls to charge you compared to other services around especially on a global scale... there will come a change. having a basic universal health coverage will be totally doable once people figure out they are getting charged $1000 for a dose of Tylenol and nip that crap in the butt.
Hospital costs are a joke to begin with (Score:4, Insightful)
Hospitals overcharge [youtube.com] for pretty much everything. Any prices they show shouldn't be trusted anyway.
It's another example of why insurance is nothing but a scam.
The Medical Bait-and-Switch Game (Score:3)
If providers were bound by 20% price variation (Score:1)
If providers were bound by a 20% price variation for any given service or product, the health care problem would be eliminated.
Imagine such a world. if you pay for something yourself, use your small insurance plan or your big insurance plan, the price would be roughly the same(from least to most discounted would be at most a 20% difference.
This would increase direct competition between products, expose more realistic prices across the board (usually lower).
Imagine the price difference now between the price