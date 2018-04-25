Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Medicare To Require Hospitals To Post Prices Online

Posted by BeauHD from the price-is-right dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from PBS: Medicare will require hospitals to post their standard prices online and make electronic medical records more readily available to patients, officials said Tuesday. The program is also starting a comprehensive review of how it will pay for costly new forms of immunotherapy to battle cancer. Hospitals are required to disclose prices publicly, but the latest change would put that information online in machine-readable format that can be easily processed by computers. It may still prove to be confusing to consumers, since standard rates are like list prices and don't reflect what insurers and government programs pay.

Likewise, many health care providers already make computerized records available to patients, but starting in 2021 Medicare would base part of a hospital's payments on how good a job they do. Using electronic medical records remains a cumbersome task, and the Trump administration has invited technology companies to design secure apps that would let patients access their records from all their providers instead of having to go to different portals. Seema Verma, head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, also announced Medicare is starting a comprehensive review of how it will pay for a costly new form of immunotherapy called CAR-T. It's an expensive gene therapy that turbocharges a patient's own immune system cells to attack cancer. The cost for such a procedure can exceed $370,000 per patient.

Medicare To Require Hospitals To Post Prices Online

    • Re: So Trump keeps another campagn promise (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I don't care who made the happen. It's great news. The fact that hospital prices were shrouded in mystery and you had to find out with a surprise bill (for thousands) after the fact had all the hallmarks of a scam. Let's hope those days are behind us.

      • I wonder if this will drive some hospitals to stop taking medicare/medicaid?

        I've heard that a lot of doctors refuse to take medicare/medicaid.....I wonder if hospitals will do the same to avoid these types of rules?

    • I wouldn't say dammit. This isn't doing anything to fix the fucked up pricing practices of the USA medical system. Most people don't pay what the hospital quotes on their *first* bill.

  • and use cookies to tell if you've been there before and raise the prices?

    • No need, they'll just post stupidly high prices and your insurance company will negotiate the rate after anyway.

  • just an excuse for hospitals to keep you and run lots of tests. happened to a family member where she spent a month in the hospital and was told she might have cancer only to leave diagnosed with a bacterial infection. and one of my kids. a day in the ER with an MRI and lots of other tests only to be diagnosed with strep.

    people need to accept the fact that medicine is not perfect and doctors don't know everything and not sue anytime a diagnosis is wrong

  • Will be even better if they post patient outcomes too. That would be pretty significant data in determining whether cost of care correlate to results.

    • Will be even better if they post patient outcomes too...

      What would be even better is to post patient outcomes and cost v comparable hospitals in places which don't have profit driven health systems.
      Like that would ever happen. Turns out the US health system is a giant machine built to funnel money from taxpayers into shareholders pockets.

  • Here is the simple reality of the medical system. IT is full off overpriced and downright illegal pricing tactics. when people see what medical systems have the balls to charge you compared to other services around especially on a global scale... there will come a change. having a basic universal health coverage will be totally doable once people figure out they are getting charged $1000 for a dose of Tylenol and nip that crap in the butt.

  • Hospital costs are a joke to begin with (Score:4, Insightful)

    by quonset ( 4839537 ) on Wednesday April 25, 2018 @06:27PM (#56502953)

    Hospitals overcharge [youtube.com] for pretty much everything. Any prices they show shouldn't be trusted anyway.

    It's another example of why insurance is nothing but a scam.

  • The Medical Bait-and-Switch Game (Score:3)

    by Rick Schumann ( 4662797 ) on Wednesday April 25, 2018 @06:27PM (#56502955) Journal
    Also dental, and I imagine vision, too. Nobody can tell you what something is actually going to cost you out-of-pocket, because the insurance company will say "we'll pay this much", but when the doctor/dentist goes to submit the claim, they say "oh well we're only really going to pay this much, LOL" and the patient gets stuck with the bill. WHY IS THIS ALLOWED!? If it were anything else I'm pretty sure it would be considered fraud.

  • If providers were bound by a 20% price variation for any given service or product, the health care problem would be eliminated.

    Imagine such a world. if you pay for something yourself, use your small insurance plan or your big insurance plan, the price would be roughly the same(from least to most discounted would be at most a 20% difference.

    This would increase direct competition between products, expose more realistic prices across the board (usually lower).

    Imagine the price difference now between the price

