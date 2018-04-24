EPA Proposes Limits To Science Used In Rulemaking (reuters.com) 119
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Reuters: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed a rule on Tuesday that would limit the kinds of scientific research it can use in crafting regulations, an apparent concession to big business that has long requested such restrictions. Under the new proposals, the EPA will no longer be able to rely on scientific research that is underpinned by confidential medical and industry data. The measure was billed by EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt as a way to boost transparency for the benefit of the industries his agency regulates. But scientists and former EPA officials worry it will hamstring the agency's ability to protect public health by putting key data off limits.
Medical research.
The participants in a medical study generally are protected from having their medical histories exposed to the world.
I suppose one could argue that knowing someone is 37, a non-smoker, takes over-the-counter asprin, and has high-blood pressure might not be enough to expose who they are. But in more detailed tests knowing someone had cancer in a timeframe or making their DNA public definitely could be invasive.
They're compensated.
Bull-hockey. Having one's entire life laid bare is hardly compensation for a free home page.
The general population disagrees or Facebook wouldn't be as successful as they are.
But what sort of research would be private and have an impact ?
Here's some of what the Union for Concerned Scientists had to say about attempted GOP legislation that tried to do the same thing:
Agencies such as the EPA don’t make all this information publicly available for a number of very good reasons. Protecting individuals’ privacy is prime among them. For example, we’re all aware of the laws that protect the privacy of our medical records. The Secret Science bill appears to require the EPA to release such confidential personal health information about the participants in scientific studies if it wants to use health studies to make regulatory decisions—a direct violation of health privacy law. The bill also fails to protect intellectual property rights, another reason data often cannot be publicly released.
Further, the bill would not compel companies and others to make their relevant data publicly available to the agency.
The upshot is, if this bill became law, the EPA would not be able to use public health data protected by confidentiality agreements to enact science-based regulations. The result? The EPA would not be able to carry out its mission of protecting public health and the environment.
What’s Wrong with Expecting the EPA to Make All of Its Data Available—Isn’t Complete Transparency a Good Thing? [ucsusa.org]
Excerpt from a letter signed by 1000 scientists urging Pruitt not to do this: [amazonaws.com]
Proponents for these radical restrictions purport to raise two sets of concerns: reproducibility and
transparency. In reality, these are phony issues that weaponize ‘transparency’ to facilitate political
interference in science-based decisionmaking, rather than genuinely address either. The result will be
policies and practices that will ignore significant risks to the health of every American.
First, many public health studies cannot be replicated, as doing so would require intentionally and
unethically exposing people and the environment to harmful contaminants or recreating one-time events
(such as the Deepwater Horizon oil spill).
Second, there are multiple valid reasons why requiring the release of all data does not improve scientific
integrity and could actually compromise research, including intellectual property, proprietary, and
privacy concerns. Further, EPA has historically been transparent in demonstrating the scientific basis of
its decisions, so the public can hold the agency accountable to establish evidence-based safeguards; any
changes should be made with the full consultation with and support of the scientific community.
"weaponize transparency". Where on Earth do you shills^Wpeople think this shit up. Or is truth no longer acceptable when it doesn't fit your narrative?
Hello anonymous! By your own logic, we should not take into account your criticisms because you have not been fully transparent yourself.
no. because when a study is released, personal data can easily be made anonymous. (and always is) or else _NO_ medical study could ever be released.
this is an awful strawman. =/
This is a good rule change. Science is only science if it's public. otherwise it's propaganda.
if this bill became law, the EPA would not be able to use public health data protected by confidentiality agreements
Almost all public health data can be used once it's de-identified. There will be some examples where an unusual combination of timing and medical conditions would mean it has to be kept confidential, but that's the exception and the number of cases will be small.
But what sort of research would be private and have an impact ?
Cancer clusters vs. HIPAA.
HIPAA is a real crock of shit. It does nothing to protect the kind of patient privacy people care about - privacy from marketers, insurance cartels, and the gestapo. But it does a fine job of impeding medical research. Which is the one and only case where most people DO want their data shared.
I wonder who bribed B. Clinton, and how much, to get HIPAA made law.
But instead of relying on science, our political system lets companies write the laws and regulations that govern them. As a result, we get abominations like polluted water in Flint MI, West Virginia, and North Carolina.
Before releasing something into the water supply, samples should be tested for contaminants. And if those samples don't make the grade, those responsible need to be held accountable. Making discharge safe typically involves diluting it to approved contaminant levels before releasing it into the water supply. Simple, really. There are labs that can and do test discharge samples for a plethora of contaminants, acidity, color, dissolved oxygen, turbidity, etc. But they don't test for everything that might be dangerous - prescription drugs for example. These sort of things need to be put right before they are put in our water. But it won't happen if science doesn't make the rules and regulators don't enforce those rules.
Because science and technology can verifiably be used to clean up the environment, whereas politics demonstratively won't, I propose replacing Scott Pruitt with AI. If AI is good enough for the CIA, it's gotta be better for the environment than a corrupt political lackey.
http://www.pbs.org/independentlens/videos/what-lies-upstream/ [pbs.org]
Can you even think beyond the pre-programmed rigid static one-dimensional binary extremes, of which not one, but *both* are distorted strawmen?
Seriously, you are a full human being,
.. sitting there ... shouting phrases that would make an IS member tell you to take it down a notch and start pondering.
What happened to your life, man?
Seriously, I mean this with the best possible intentions. Not taking any "sides".
Go outside! Leave the country! Find a beautiful spot, where the people are nice and the drinks to
Not everything is about your politics.
If a construction crew drops a girder, what happens if it hits a Trump voter? Is this any different from what happens if it hits a Clinton voter instead?
I expect snark in response, of course, since you're more interested in looking clever than you are in finding truth.
Not disclosing public health data does not make a result non-reproducible. It just makes it less convenient to reproduce.
In your conception of "reproducible", gravity wave detection is not science, because you can't reproduce the detection of any specific event.
Because this is how you end up watering your crops with Brawndo.
Except that isn't what this about.. at all. There's nothing preventing those patients being identified as John Doe nor by some random ID. It's literally the EPA will be required to base their decisions on Science and Slashdot is ripping them apart because Trump??
No one has even brought up national security or other sensitive information that may still need to be redacted. Anything involving nuclear radiation or biological weapons for example.
Getting the feeling this entire "story" was crated by bots.
Are we not already watering oyr plants with it? In other areas this is already the case. People are drinking raw water, we produce CO2 as if there is no tomorrow, we use plastics as if this is not an issue, people start believing in a flat earth.
I mean: All laws must be based on solid research. Period.
Everything else is considered dictatorship and treason, and its creators given the choice beween losing citizenship and be expelled for e^(n+1) years, or go to prison for the same time. (And if they try to get back into the country earlier, shot. Plus, of they try to manipulate the country from the outside, we will come after them.)
"Solid research" means meeting the normal standards for research in that field.
I've actually worked with public health data, and the standard for exchanging data is to aggregate that data in such a way that personally identifiable information is not recoverable. For example when you report an HIV case, you know the person lives at 123 Maple Street, but you instead report it as occurring within a geographic area that contains enough people that it's not feasible to work out who that person is, even if you combine it with other data.
That's the usual standard. If you ask for surveillance data, you get sanitized data, never raw data. It may limit the kinds of conclusions you draw, but it doesn't undermine the validity of the conclusion you *do* draw.
I worked with such sanitized data. Geography is reduced to a state and time reduced to a year. That was definitely not enough to do science.
Is this end-to-unattributed data going to have a fat, juicy exception written for fracking compounds? Asking for my grandkids.
Do you want the Trump Administration to make new environmental rules based on secret science?
Do you want the Trump Administration to make new environmental rules based on secret science?
I don't want the Trump Administration to make any new environmental rules because they can be trusted to protect anything and anyone but the environment and the public.
It's OK, folks--Kohath's merely asking a question [rationalwiki.org].
Sounds like they need to further develop their hypothesis, conduct trials to collect data, establish a control group, analyze the data and present their findings for peer review to determine precisely how much Science should be permitted at the EPA.
The intent may be to hobble the use of public health data, but it will may also force pesticide companies to publish trade secrets in order to have their products registered for legal use. At present this data is treated as confidential by the EPA.
This will not only affect new pesticides, it could also affect already registered pesticides, even if you grandfathered in the original registration. That's because a new registration number needs to be issued whenever the manufacturer changes any of the inert ingredients in the formulation, or even makes changes to the the production processes.
Very funny!
No. Your prediction is wrong. Approvals for pesticides are not "rulemaking".
Here is a hint: if you think that a change that the administration is making isn't intended to benefit large companies, you are almost certainly wrong.
I am skeptical of any Trump associate (or even any guy Trump likes) proclaiming they are trying to make a government agency more transparent. Remember this is the guy who insisted on a bug sweep of his government office and also installed an expensive privacy phone booth, and insists on a security detail greater than that of most 3rd world dictators. He gets favors like cheap rent from industry lobbyists and then tries to lie about it.
And, for good measure, freely uses taxpayer money for luxury travel so lavish that even Trump has to notice.
So spare me protestations that this member of the Trump clown show is going to make anything better at the EPA for anyone except his industry executive friends and that any criticism is just anti-Trump bias. For someone to have faith in him doing the right thing they would have to be delusional, ignorant, partisan or any combination.
Can you explain why requiring open access to data is a bad thing?
It should be the default for all science, if the intent is to actually to replicate results and advance knowledge and it's only the self-interest of the parties involved that prevents it.
Trump admin called for it, so it must be bad - don't bother with details of facts!
Why single out Trump, you really think there is a single politician left who isn't just interested in lining his own pockets and would harvest and sell your organs if he thought he'd get away with it?
There has, and the older ones among us might even remember such a time.
But requiring all the science data to be available is a GOOD thing.
Unless the science data can't be made available, thereby invalidating all research that involves medical side effects. This is just a way to prevent science from being used because it proves too much.
No, it did not. This is merely a trick to make it feasible to discount public health data in making public health decisions that might put a damper on profit.
Environmental regulations should be strictly based on science, but it should be on published research with publicly available, peer reviewable data.
That's fine. Please release the results of your latest colonoscopy to the public domain so we can use it to help formulate public policy.
Environmental regulations should be strictly based on science, but it should be on published research with publicly available, peer reviewable data.
Absolutely! I would in fact propose a law that requires any company that challenges EPA regulation based on this argument to open all their own books and research in the interest of transparency.
Re: (Score:2)
Without data and methods, the study can't be reproduced, so the conclusions can't be challenged.
That's not science.
Anonymize the data. That's what everyone else does. Or compel data from the entities in question. Compelling data is only a rule change away.
That's not what the rule says. It bans research which is underpinned by confidential data. Now, nobody ever releases _all_ data regarding a research, any research. The question is whether _relevant_ data is held back. We don't need to know personal identification for a medical research to have validity (see: current standards in medical research), ergo this data is not underpinning an anonymized research and it can be consulted under the new rule while being HIPAA compatible.
Re: (Score:2)
Requiring publicly-accessible for all environmental decisions, either increasing or rolling back regulations is a good thing, and the technology needed to minimize medical data to confirm with hills is trivial - unless the Trump administration calls for it, then his critics insist that true science requires decisions based on secret datasets!
Environmental Pollution Agency?
Donald Trump is such a terrifying fascist dictator that literally nobody fears speaking about him on any platform.
THE DOCTRINE OF FASCISM-BENITO MUSSOLINI (1932)
Anti-individualistic, the Fascist conception of life stresses the importance of the State and accepts the individual only in so far as his interests coincide with those of the State.
Now of all the players in American politics today, which group does this best describe?
The difference is that by now our leaders found out that it means jack shit if people talk. If anything, it keeps them from revolting because they think they still have freedom.
First of all I did not say that Trump is fascist dictator. I also did not say that the US is a fascist state. My point is that the Us is moving towards conditions which resemble a totalitarian police state including white chauvinism (that is the declaration of race the the claim of superiority of the white race). And that is pretty much what fascism is built on. If you look at your Mussolini quote, you can see that the collectivism excludes Mussolini himself. And if you look at historical fascistic regimes,
Another dolt (Score:1)
So the self-proclaim 'leading advocate against the EPA' who somehow managed to become its' administrator is already dumbing it down. Soooo much winning.
This change will require environmental regulation decisions to be based on publicly-available data, rather than secret datasets - and the problem is what, exactly? Critics of this rule change apparently are forcing themselves to pretend medical data can't be annonimized and made public...
What is fascinating is that the critics are ignoring how this regulation would protect their interests of a business-favoring administration tried to ram thru a regulation rolling back a clean water regulation ("I have secr
Yeah, let's get a test environment set up, stat. And by environment, I guess I mean a duplicate Earth? That doesn't sound all that practical, you know.
Secret laws, secret courts, tyranny.
Secret data, secret science, charlatanism.
Cite some of them. Please, go right ahead.