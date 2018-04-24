Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


EPA Proposes Limits To Science Used In Rulemaking (reuters.com) 119

Posted by BeauHD from the open-book dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Reuters: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed a rule on Tuesday that would limit the kinds of scientific research it can use in crafting regulations, an apparent concession to big business that has long requested such restrictions. Under the new proposals, the EPA will no longer be able to rely on scientific research that is underpinned by confidential medical and industry data. The measure was billed by EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt as a way to boost transparency for the benefit of the industries his agency regulates. But scientists and former EPA officials worry it will hamstring the agency's ability to protect public health by putting key data off limits.

The EPA has for decades relied on scientific research that is rooted in confidential medical and industry data as a basis for its air, water and chemicals rules. While it publishes enormous amounts of research and data to the public, the confidential material is held back. Business interests have argued the practice is tantamount to writing laws behind closed doors and unfairly prevents them from vetting the research underpinning the EPA's often costly regulatory requirements. They argue that if the data cannot be published, the rules should not be adopted. But ex-EPA officials say the practice is vital.

  • Before saying it is good or bad : example ? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by aepervius ( 535155 ) on Tuesday April 24, 2018 @11:39PM (#56498163)
    I mean I usually suspect the industry to want to hamstring the EPA, after all it forces them to take into account externalities, which they could otherwise ignore and cut corner. But what sort of research would be private and have an impact ? Before deciding either way I would need example. I am no friend of "trust us we were told that XYZ is bad for you" (The only counter example I can think of is military research, but I guess that would be exempt).

    • Re:Before saying it is good or bad : example ? (Score:5, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 24, 2018 @11:55PM (#56498189)

      Medical research.

      The participants in a medical study generally are protected from having their medical histories exposed to the world.

      I suppose one could argue that knowing someone is 37, a non-smoker, takes over-the-counter asprin, and has high-blood pressure might not be enough to expose who they are. But in more detailed tests knowing someone had cancer in a timeframe or making their DNA public definitely could be invasive.

    • Re:Before saying it is good or bad : example ? (Score:5, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 25, 2018 @12:11AM (#56498219)

      But what sort of research would be private and have an impact ?

      Here's some of what the Union for Concerned Scientists had to say about attempted GOP legislation that tried to do the same thing:

      Agencies such as the EPA don’t make all this information publicly available for a number of very good reasons. Protecting individuals’ privacy is prime among them. For example, we’re all aware of the laws that protect the privacy of our medical records. The Secret Science bill appears to require the EPA to release such confidential personal health information about the participants in scientific studies if it wants to use health studies to make regulatory decisions—a direct violation of health privacy law. The bill also fails to protect intellectual property rights, another reason data often cannot be publicly released.

      Further, the bill would not compel companies and others to make their relevant data publicly available to the agency.

      The upshot is, if this bill became law, the EPA would not be able to use public health data protected by confidentiality agreements to enact science-based regulations. The result? The EPA would not be able to carry out its mission of protecting public health and the environment.

      What’s Wrong with Expecting the EPA to Make All of Its Data Available—Isn’t Complete Transparency a Good Thing? [ucsusa.org]

      • Re:Before saying it is good or bad : example ? (Score:4, Informative)

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 25, 2018 @12:17AM (#56498229)

        Excerpt from a letter signed by 1000 scientists urging Pruitt not to do this: [amazonaws.com]

        Proponents for these radical restrictions purport to raise two sets of concerns: reproducibility and
        transparency. In reality, these are phony issues that weaponize ‘transparency’ to facilitate political
        interference in science-based decisionmaking, rather than genuinely address either. The result will be
        policies and practices that will ignore significant risks to the health of every American.

        First, many public health studies cannot be replicated, as doing so would require intentionally and
        unethically exposing people and the environment to harmful contaminants or recreating one-time events
        (such as the Deepwater Horizon oil spill).

        Second, there are multiple valid reasons why requiring the release of all data does not improve scientific
        integrity and could actually compromise research, including intellectual property, proprietary, and
        privacy concerns. Further, EPA has historically been transparent in demonstrating the scientific basis of
        its decisions, so the public can hold the agency accountable to establish evidence-based safeguards; any
        changes should be made with the full consultation with and support of the scientific community.

      • I was thinking of the result, but if the bill also require patient confidentiality to be broken then it is definitively intentional shenanigan from the industry parts. The points taken up by the UCS are very valid.
        • It's not necessarily shenanigan's even then, just a conflict of rules and goals, a very common thing in governing. It is actually quite rare when pushing one principle does not force compromises in others. Something always has to give. Here the conflict seems to be between making the rule making process transparent verses the privacy of the individuals in the studies. Both a things to strive for, but they are directly at odds here.

      • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

        by that's-so-kash ( 1561847 )

        no. because when a study is released, personal data can easily be made anonymous. (and always is) or else _NO_ medical study could ever be released.

        this is an awful strawman. =/

        This is a good rule change. Science is only science if it's public. otherwise it's propaganda.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by tomhath ( 637240 )

        if this bill became law, the EPA would not be able to use public health data protected by confidentiality agreements

        Almost all public health data can be used once it's de-identified. There will be some examples where an unusual combination of timing and medical conditions would mean it has to be kept confidential, but that's the exception and the number of cases will be small.

      • So you prefer secret trials with no peer review to enslave millions or billions of people ?

    • But what sort of research would be private and have an impact ?

      Cancer clusters vs. HIPAA.

      • HIPAA is a real crock of shit. It does nothing to protect the kind of patient privacy people care about - privacy from marketers, insurance cartels, and the gestapo. But it does a fine job of impeding medical research. Which is the one and only case where most people DO want their data shared.

        I wonder who bribed B. Clinton, and how much, to get HIPAA made law.

    • Re:Before saying it is good or bad : example ? (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Humbubba ( 2443838 ) on Wednesday April 25, 2018 @03:22AM (#56498577)
      A statement is not scientific if it can't conceivably be proven wrong empirically. Testability is why I trust science to be the basis for EPA regulations and environmental laws.

      But instead of relying on science, our political system lets companies write the laws and regulations that govern them. As a result, we get abominations like polluted water in Flint MI, West Virginia, and North Carolina.

      Before releasing something into the water supply, samples should be tested for contaminants. And if those samples don't make the grade, those responsible need to be held accountable. Making discharge safe typically involves diluting it to approved contaminant levels before releasing it into the water supply. Simple, really. There are labs that can and do test discharge samples for a plethora of contaminants, acidity, color, dissolved oxygen, turbidity, etc. But they don't test for everything that might be dangerous - prescription drugs for example. These sort of things need to be put right before they are put in our water. But it won't happen if science doesn't make the rules and regulators don't enforce those rules.

      Because science and technology can verifiably be used to clean up the environment, whereas politics demonstratively won't, I propose replacing Scott Pruitt with AI. If AI is good enough for the CIA, it's gotta be better for the environment than a corrupt political lackey.

      --

      http://www.pbs.org/independentlens/videos/what-lies-upstream/ [pbs.org]

    • This is about someone publishing a graph that looks like a hockey stick and proclaiming global warming is real, but refusing to publish the original data to support that claim.

  • Do you want to end up watering crops with Brawndo? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Jeremi ( 14640 ) on Tuesday April 24, 2018 @11:41PM (#56498169) Homepage

    Because this is how you end up watering your crops with Brawndo.

    • Are we not already watering oyr plants with it? In other areas this is already the case. People are drinking raw water, we produce CO2 as if there is no tomorrow, we use plastics as if this is not an issue, people start believing in a flat earth.

  • I mean: All laws must be based on solid research. Period.
    Everything else is considered dictatorship and treason, and its creators given the choice beween losing citizenship and be expelled for e^(n+1) years, or go to prison for the same time. (And if they try to get back into the country earlier, shot. Plus, of they try to manipulate the country from the outside, we will come after them.)

    • Re:I'd prefer limiting laws to scientific ones. (Score:5, Informative)

      by hey! ( 33014 ) on Wednesday April 25, 2018 @01:15AM (#56498345) Homepage Journal

      "Solid research" means meeting the normal standards for research in that field.

      I've actually worked with public health data, and the standard for exchanging data is to aggregate that data in such a way that personally identifiable information is not recoverable. For example when you report an HIV case, you know the person lives at 123 Maple Street, but you instead report it as occurring within a geographic area that contains enough people that it's not feasible to work out who that person is, even if you combine it with other data.

      That's the usual standard. If you ask for surveillance data, you get sanitized data, never raw data. It may limit the kinds of conclusions you draw, but it doesn't undermine the validity of the conclusion you *do* draw.

  • Fracking recipes, too? (Score:3)

    by ediron2 ( 246908 ) on Wednesday April 25, 2018 @12:21AM (#56498235) Journal

    Is this end-to-unattributed data going to have a fat, juicy exception written for fracking compounds? Asking for my grandkids.

  • Do you want the Trump Administration to make new environmental rules based on secret science?

  • Scott Pruitt just announced more transparency (Score:4, Interesting)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Wednesday April 25, 2018 @12:32AM (#56498259)
    in his administration. No joke, he didn't invite the press...

  • Sounds like they need to further develop their hypothesis, conduct trials to collect data, establish a control group, analyze the data and present their findings for peer review to determine precisely how much Science should be permitted at the EPA.

  • There's actually another, unintended effect. (Score:3, Interesting)

    by hey! ( 33014 ) on Wednesday April 25, 2018 @12:39AM (#56498277) Homepage Journal

    The intent may be to hobble the use of public health data, but it will may also force pesticide companies to publish trade secrets in order to have their products registered for legal use. At present this data is treated as confidential by the EPA.

    This will not only affect new pesticides, it could also affect already registered pesticides, even if you grandfathered in the original registration. That's because a new registration number needs to be issued whenever the manufacturer changes any of the inert ingredients in the formulation, or even makes changes to the the production processes.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by whoever57 ( 658626 )

      but it will may also force pesticide companies to publish trade secrets in order to have their products registered for legal use. At present this data is treated as confidential by the EPA.

      Very funny!

      No. Your prediction is wrong. Approvals for pesticides are not "rulemaking".

      Here is a hint: if you think that a change that the administration is making isn't intended to benefit large companies, you are almost certainly wrong.

  • Skeptical Science (Score:5, Insightful)

    by AlanObject ( 3603453 ) on Wednesday April 25, 2018 @12:47AM (#56498293)

    I am skeptical of any Trump associate (or even any guy Trump likes) proclaiming they are trying to make a government agency more transparent. Remember this is the guy who insisted on a bug sweep of his government office and also installed an expensive privacy phone booth, and insists on a security detail greater than that of most 3rd world dictators. He gets favors like cheap rent from industry lobbyists and then tries to lie about it.

    And, for good measure, freely uses taxpayer money for luxury travel so lavish that even Trump has to notice.

    So spare me protestations that this member of the Trump clown show is going to make anything better at the EPA for anyone except his industry executive friends and that any criticism is just anti-Trump bias. For someone to have faith in him doing the right thing they would have to be delusional, ignorant, partisan or any combination.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Can you explain why requiring open access to data is a bad thing?

      It should be the default for all science, if the intent is to actually to replicate results and advance knowledge and it's only the self-interest of the parties involved that prevents it.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Opportunist ( 166417 )

      Why single out Trump, you really think there is a single politician left who isn't just interested in lining his own pockets and would harvest and sell your organs if he thought he'd get away with it?

  • I’m with the Evil Death Industries on this o (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Applehu Akbar ( 2968043 ) on Wednesday April 25, 2018 @01:02AM (#56498323)

    Environmental regulations should be strictly based on science, but it should be on published research with publicly available, peer reviewable data.

    • Re: (Score:1, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward

      That's fine. Please release the results of your latest colonoscopy to the public domain so we can use it to help formulate public policy.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by bankman ( 136859 )

      Environmental regulations should be strictly based on science, but it should be on published research with publicly available, peer reviewable data.

      Absolutely! I would in fact propose a law that requires any company that challenges EPA regulation based on this argument to open all their own books and research in the interest of transparency.
       

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mvdwege ( 243851 )

      What, exactly, is stopping these corps to cough up the dough themselves for this data and do their replication? Oh yes. Fucking greed.

  • Reproducibility? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by mveloso ( 325617 ) on Wednesday April 25, 2018 @01:06AM (#56498335)

    Without data and methods, the study can't be reproduced, so the conclusions can't be challenged.

    That's not science.

    Anonymize the data. That's what everyone else does. Or compel data from the entities in question. Compelling data is only a rule change away.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mvdwege ( 243851 )

      Or, maybe, just let the corps negotiate for that data themselves for their counterstudies?

  • What else do you expect from the... (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Environmental Pollution Agency?

  • What's worse for human beings.. No Regulation -OR- Biased crappy enforcement of industry-friendly regulations that institutionalize the ability to rape the environment without regards to its effect on people? What Protection does the EPA actually provide? None to people.

  • So the self-proclaim 'leading advocate against the EPA' who somehow managed to become its' administrator is already dumbing it down. Soooo much winning.

  • This change will require environmental regulation decisions to be based on publicly-available data, rather than secret datasets - and the problem is what, exactly? Critics of this rule change apparently are forcing themselves to pretend medical data can't be annonimized and made public...

    What is fascinating is that the critics are ignoring how this regulation would protect their interests of a business-favoring administration tried to ram thru a regulation rolling back a clean water regulation ("I have secr

