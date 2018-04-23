Was There a Civilization On Earth Before Humans? (theatlantic.com) 96
Adam Frank, writing for The Atlantic: We're used to imagining extinct civilizations in terms of the sunken statues and subterranean ruins. These kinds of artifacts of previous societies are fine if you're only interested in timescales of a few thousands of years. But once you roll the clock back to tens of millions or hundreds of millions of years, things get more complicated.
When it comes to direct evidence of an industrial civilization -- things like cities, factories, and roads -- the geologic record doesn't go back past what's called the Quaternary period 2.6 million years ago. For example, the oldest large-scale stretch of ancient surface lies in the Negev Desert. It's "just" 1.8 million years old -- older surfaces are mostly visible in cross section via something like a cliff face or rock cuts. Go back much farther than the Quaternary and everything has been turned over and crushed to dust.
And, if we're going back this far, we're not talking about human civilizations anymore. Homo sapiens didn't make their appearance on the planet until just 300,000 years or so ago. [...] Given that all direct evidence would be long gone after many millions of years, what kinds of evidence might then still exist? The best way to answer this question is to figure out what evidence we'd leave behind if human civilization collapsed at its current stage of development. Mr. Frank, along with Gavin Schmidt, Director of the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies, have published their research on the subject [PDF].
Layers and layers of compressed shoes.
taste like crab... look like people...
Nah... Just a race of people who haven't found a cure for crabs.
But where is the space-junk?
You are assuming they existed long enough to reach a space age. They may have just reached the age of steam then collapsed. The fact they they failed to do something about the incoming asteroid would support this clam.
There is another answer too. If they did reach the space age they might have simply been more tidy about space than we are. Plus a 70+ million years is plenty of time for all orbital space junk to fall back to earth.
But where is the space-junk?
You are assuming they existed long enough to reach a space age. They may have just reached the age of steam then collapsed. The fact they they failed to do something about the incoming asteroid would support this clam.
There is another answer too. If they did reach the space age they might have simply been more tidy about space than we are. Plus a 70+ million years is plenty of time for all orbital space junk to fall back to earth.
Maybe they made it off this rock and we are the descendants of some pets that got left behind to run wild.
Maybe they made it off this rock and we are the descendants of some pets that got left behind to run wild.
Interestingly enough, this roughly correlates with ancient Sumerian "mythology."
Hmm, while I don't know that I'd go as far as to promote the "flavor" or smell....the bearded variety are QUITE fun to play with....
Except their mandatory attached life support units can prove to be troublesome and quickly become not worth the effort.
I highly recommend changing clams often swapping them out before they go bad.
We already had a steam age around 100 BC.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
But people that time had no idea what to do with them, they used them for "spectacular tricks" like "magically" opening huge doors of temples.
If we once had another civilization (there are plenty of plausible reasons, which I will explain in another post) then two thinks are most important to consider:
a) coverage of the ground with dust. The city Troy has about 9 layers of destroyed buildings and rebuild buildings on top of it. And th
According to some research, certain types of plastic could last for as long as 50 million years..
Glass doesn't rust but over time environmental forces will turn glass back into its sandy components.
Glass doesn't rot, doesn't rust...
You never picked up a smooth, rounded-off piece of glass on a beach?
Creatures are pretty much universally threatened by their own excrement bacteria.
Any civilization would need to deal with shit. Porcelain is a technology ideally suited. It would be discovered and used. Ceramics were used by humans for chamber pots very early in our history.
The fossil record would contain a large number of intelligent dinosaur toilets, if they had existed.
"the current area of urbanization is less than 1% of the Earth’s surface (Schneider et al., 2009), and exposed sections and drilling sites for pre-Quaternary surfaces are orders of magnitude less as fractions of the original surface."
the current area of urbanization is less than 1% of the Earthâ(TM)s surface (Schneider et al., 2009), and exposed sections and drilling sites for pre-Quaternary surfaces are orders of magnitude less as fractions of the original surface
And yet we keep finding buried and hidden signs of civilisations in the middle of the Amazon, and fossilized remnants of long extinct species in the middle of Africa.
They're also ignoring that any reasonable civilisation would have been likely to build their urban centres in many of the same locations we have; near water. This isn't a cultural preference; it's a huge logistical advantage. Given that we've been doing a hell of a lot more excavating near coastlines than we have in the middle of the Canadian
Also near-water locations aren't static over millions of years.
The hidden signs of civilizations in jungles are found because they are on our present geological surface, and can be exposed with LIDAR scans.
They implied wrong.
1% of the earth's surface is still a hell of a lot of area. It would be a much smaller fraction of the geological record, but we've taken _many_ millions (likely billions) of samples. You only need to find a one part of it.
We already knew about a lot of the "hidden" Amazonian civilizations, it was knowing where to look that allowed geospatial tools to be used to notice how much larger the scale was. Even if you accept the idea that they were well-hidden, they've only been gone, what, 2000 years or so? What would finding them be like if they had been gone millions of years ago?
Building near water is obvious, but this assumes that water has always been where it is now. Wild rivers change course dramatically on a nearly annua
Define civilization? Pottery is one of the first technologies, not absolutely first, but very early.
If the headline is a yes/no question, the answer is "No".
If the answer was "Yes", then the headline wouldn't be a question. By making it a question, the headline writer gets to have the headline be truthful while being much more interesting than the equivalent statement.
There are those who believe that life here began out there, far across the universe, with tribes of humans who may have been the forefathers of the Egyptians, or the Toltecs, or the Mayans, that they may have been the architects of the Great Pyramids, or the lost civilizations of Lemuria or Atlantis. Some believe that there may yet be brothers of man who even now fight to surviveâ"somewhere beyond the heavens!
And this is why humanity will never spread across the stars.
They were called the Krell. Had this big project, creation without instrumentality. Their own flaws consumed them overnight once they turned on their big machine.
Yeah, my wife does this.
Randall Carlson and Graham Hancock on Joe Rogan (1) [youtube.com] and Randall Carlson and Graham Hancock on Joe Rogan (2) [youtube.com].
Then there's this documentary, where scientists tried to work out what would happen if all Humans suddenly vanished [youtube.com]. Stuff disappears pretty fast (on geological timescales). Two th
The place to look for civilizations that pre-date us is, of course, Antarctica. We really have not done much exploring of the Transantarctic Mountains. Who knows what might be found there.
Madness
The place to look for civilizations that pre-date us is, of course, Antarctica. We really have not done much exploring of the Transantarctic Mountains. Who knows what might be found there.
I've got a few fiction recommendations along those lines...
Check out James Rollins' [wikipedia.org] novel Subterranean [wikipedia.org]. Perhaps not his best work, but it was the first one of his I read and got me hooked on him and I've enjoyed his other action-adventure novels, including his SIGMA Force series.
A good military action-adventure read is Matt Reilly's [wikipedia.org] novel Ice Station [wikipedia.org] -- which I'm still hoping someone will make into a movie. I've enjoyed Matt's other novels as well.
I think the more interesting variation of the question isn't, was there a civilization like ours.. industrial, nuclear, "advanced". Most signs point to no... but were there any pre-industrial civilizations that didn't make it and died out? They wouldn't have used up the earth's resources like we have. They wouldn't have produced advanced materials that would survive millions of years. They wouldn't have left a layer of radioactive material to be preserved in the fossil record.
A pre-industrial civilizati
Look up topics like "out-of-place artifacts", tools and manufactured items found embedded in coal rock, or unexpectedly found at great depths during construction or mining.
I'll just leave this [wikipedia.org] here. TLDR, proponents of out of place objects are either seeing what they want to see, perpetuating a hoax, or have an insufficient grasp of relevant scientific or historical topics.
Well if we can still find fossils of dinosaurs many millions of years old that were not "crushed to dust" wouldn't a city leave some trace?
I find both the Drake equation and this hypothesis to be faulty.
The Drake equation outputs whatever you decide to plug into it. It is a fine mathematical example of manipulating non-scientific people since the input to the equation is the supposition. Any faulty supposition gives an erroneous output. We do not know what the input should be. Therefor we do not have an acc
If there was a global industrialized civilization like ours 1,000,000 years ago, we would know. Even if all their foundations had long been covered by eons and crushed to dust, we would still see the impact of the civilization in our geology. Humans in the last 100 years have permanently changed millions of square miles of millions of centuries of geologic record. If a species before us had that kind of impact, we would know.
Now, if there was some species of dinosaur at some time that lived in small mud-hut
We have easy direct evidence from ice cores accounting for last 3 million years and numerous direct and indirect proxies going back at least 2 billion years.
oh the 2.7 million year ice cores were found at the end of last year, but were they analyzed yet for civilization's traces? I think not
No, that mining evidence would have been crushed away too. We don't mine that deeply, 2.5 miles is a limit we've never crossed
Looks like they had a triumvirate headed by Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva. They had some ministers for water (Varunan) or fire (Agni) etc. The head of the cabinet was Indran. Lots of detail of their biographies are available.
I think it's fair to say that more has gone on in terms of civilizations than what we understand today.
There are many ancient architectural and scientific mysteries that suggest greater levels of sophistication than we believe their creators could have had.
Along with that, nature is a lot more destructive than we can imagine - I remember the first time I saw an actual Ulfbrerht sword/made from the finest steel, but reduced to basically flakes in a thousand years which suggests that time will eliminate trace
Fort Knox and nuclear power plants should leave behinf
Typo. Nuke plants and Fort Knox should leave inexplicably large and pure concentrations of lead, uranium, and gold.