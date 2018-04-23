Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Earth Science

Was There a Civilization On Earth Before Humans?

Posted by msmash
Adam Frank, writing for The Atlantic: We're used to imagining extinct civilizations in terms of the sunken statues and subterranean ruins. These kinds of artifacts of previous societies are fine if you're only interested in timescales of a few thousands of years. But once you roll the clock back to tens of millions or hundreds of millions of years, things get more complicated.

When it comes to direct evidence of an industrial civilization -- things like cities, factories, and roads -- the geologic record doesn't go back past what's called the Quaternary period 2.6 million years ago. For example, the oldest large-scale stretch of ancient surface lies in the Negev Desert. It's "just" 1.8 million years old -- older surfaces are mostly visible in cross section via something like a cliff face or rock cuts. Go back much farther than the Quaternary and everything has been turned over and crushed to dust.

And, if we're going back this far, we're not talking about human civilizations anymore. Homo sapiens didn't make their appearance on the planet until just 300,000 years or so ago. [...] Given that all direct evidence would be long gone after many millions of years, what kinds of evidence might then still exist? The best way to answer this question is to figure out what evidence we'd leave behind if human civilization collapsed at its current stage of development. Mr. Frank, along with Gavin Schmidt, Director of the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies, have published their research on the subject [PDF].

Was There a Civilization On Earth Before Humans?

  • Glass doesn't rot, doesn't rust...

  • Creatures are pretty much universally threatened by their own excrement bacteria.

    Any civilization would need to deal with shit. Porcelain is a technology ideally suited. It would be discovered and used. Ceramics were used by humans for chamber pots very early in our history.

    The fossil record would contain a large number of intelligent dinosaur toilets, if they had existed.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DavenH ( 1065780 )
      From TA, it seems unlikely to ever hit on an old civilization's urban areas:
      "the current area of urbanization is less than 1% of the Earth’s surface (Schneider et al., 2009), and exposed sections and drilling sites for pre-Quaternary surfaces are orders of magnitude less as fractions of the original surface."

      • the current area of urbanization is less than 1% of the Earthâ(TM)s surface (Schneider et al., 2009), and exposed sections and drilling sites for pre-Quaternary surfaces are orders of magnitude less as fractions of the original surface

        And yet we keep finding buried and hidden signs of civilisations in the middle of the Amazon, and fossilized remnants of long extinct species in the middle of Africa.

        They're also ignoring that any reasonable civilisation would have been likely to build their urban centres in many of the same locations we have; near water. This isn't a cultural preference; it's a huge logistical advantage. Given that we've been doing a hell of a lot more excavating near coastlines than we have in the middle of the Canadian

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by DavenH ( 1065780 )
          They didn't state 1% odds; they said 1% of earth is currently urbanized, and they implied much less chance of finding a similar 1% coverage by our exposure to old earth surfaces.
          Also near-water locations aren't static over millions of years.
          The hidden signs of civilizations in jungles are found because they are on our present geological surface, and can be exposed with LIDAR scans.

          • They implied wrong.

            1% of the earth's surface is still a hell of a lot of area. It would be a much smaller fraction of the geological record, but we've taken _many_ millions (likely billions) of samples. You only need to find a one part of it.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by swb ( 14022 )

          We already knew about a lot of the "hidden" Amazonian civilizations, it was knowing where to look that allowed geospatial tools to be used to notice how much larger the scale was. Even if you accept the idea that they were well-hidden, they've only been gone, what, 2000 years or so? What would finding them be like if they had been gone millions of years ago?

          Building near water is obvious, but this assumes that water has always been where it is now. Wild rivers change course dramatically on a nearly annua

        • Presumably civilisation would involve large animals in large numbers, which is what humans are doing and which is quite unnatural (modulo the part when humans themselves are natural, of course). So skeletal finds themselves should be suspicious even if we didn't know in advance what animal in particular should be the intelligent one.
    • So, we're living in the collective toilet of that early micro-organism that evolved to produce oxygen. It's just so big we don't see it.

  • If the headline is a yes/no question, the answer is "No".

    If the answer was "Yes", then the headline wouldn't be a question. By making it a question, the headline writer gets to have the headline be truthful while being much more interesting than the equivalent statement.

  • What industrial process generates as a byproduct, concentrations of iridium and carbon cenospheres; 64 million years ago?

  • There are those who believe... (Score:4, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 23, 2018 @03:10PM (#56490121)

    There are those who believe that life here began out there, far across the universe, with tribes of humans who may have been the forefathers of the Egyptians, or the Toltecs, or the Mayans, that they may have been the architects of the Great Pyramids, or the lost civilizations of Lemuria or Atlantis. Some believe that there may yet be brothers of man who even now fight to surviveâ"somewhere beyond the heavens!

    • And then came Galactica 1980...
      • Yeah... when a microwave can seriously mess up a Cylon, but they're hardened against even the most powerful EMPs... wait, the humans DID try to take out the Cylon fleet with EMPs, right?
    • Gavin needs a new scam, er sugar daddy, er grant, since the Gorebal Worming one is looking so thin now...

  • They were called the Krell. Had this big project, creation without instrumentality. Their own flaws consumed them overnight once they turned on their big machine.

  • Randall Carlson and Graham Hancock have been talking about this for years, though much more recent "ancient civilisation". Two vids below. They're interesting. I don't know how true they are. You pays your money...

    Randall Carlson and Graham Hancock on Joe Rogan (1) [youtube.com] and Randall Carlson and Graham Hancock on Joe Rogan (2) [youtube.com].

    Then there's this documentary, where scientists tried to work out what would happen if all Humans suddenly vanished [youtube.com]. Stuff disappears pretty fast (on geological timescales). Two th

  • The place to look for civilizations that pre-date us is, of course, Antarctica. We really have not done much exploring of the Transantarctic Mountains. Who knows what might be found there.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Bigbutt ( 65939 )

      Madness

    • There was one expedition to the area decades ago by Miskatonic University, but it was disastrous. There were no survivors of the original expedition; the only two men who returned were from the rescue team dispatched by the University. They came back ranting about shifting eyes in the darkness and kept repeating a nonsense sound: "tekeli-li." There have been no other attempts made to explore that place afterwards. Even if the rumors of a great and terrible city, ancient beyond all measure, are true, we only

    • The place to look for civilizations that pre-date us is, of course, Antarctica. We really have not done much exploring of the Transantarctic Mountains. Who knows what might be found there.

      I've got a few fiction recommendations along those lines...

      Check out James Rollins' [wikipedia.org] novel Subterranean [wikipedia.org]. Perhaps not his best work, but it was the first one of his I read and got me hooked on him and I've enjoyed his other action-adventure novels, including his SIGMA Force series.

      A good military action-adventure read is Matt Reilly's [wikipedia.org] novel Ice Station [wikipedia.org] -- which I'm still hoping someone will make into a movie. I've enjoyed Matt's other novels as well.

  • Don't think so big. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I think the more interesting variation of the question isn't, was there a civilization like ours.. industrial, nuclear, "advanced". Most signs point to no... but were there any pre-industrial civilizations that didn't make it and died out? They wouldn't have used up the earth's resources like we have. They wouldn't have produced advanced materials that would survive millions of years. They wouldn't have left a layer of radioactive material to be preserved in the fossil record.

    A pre-industrial civilizati

  • Well if we can still find fossils of dinosaurs many millions of years old that were not "crushed to dust" wouldn't a city leave some trace?

    I find both the Drake equation and this hypothesis to be faulty.

    The Drake equation outputs whatever you decide to plug into it. It is a fine mathematical example of manipulating non-scientific people since the input to the equation is the supposition. Any faulty supposition gives an erroneous output. We do not know what the input should be. Therefor we do not have an acc

  • If there was a global industrialized civilization like ours 1,000,000 years ago, we would know. Even if all their foundations had long been covered by eons and crushed to dust, we would still see the impact of the civilization in our geology. Humans in the last 100 years have permanently changed millions of square miles of millions of centuries of geologic record. If a species before us had that kind of impact, we would know.

    Now, if there was some species of dinosaur at some time that lived in small mud-hut

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DavenH ( 1065780 )
      The paper addresses this geological impact paradox. For the signal to be obvious in the geological record, it has to be sustained, but for a civilization to persist long enough to be obvious in geological time scales, they have to be in equilibrium with the environment.

  • We have easy direct evidence from ice cores accounting for last 3 million years and numerous direct and indirect proxies going back at least 2 billion years.

    • oh the 2.7 million year ice cores were found at the end of last year, but were they analyzed yet for civilization's traces? I think not

  • We are pretty sure there was no other modern civ, because otherwise we would have had evidence of coal mining, oil reclamation, all sort of stuff which would have been exploited, but we find no evidence of. We can be reasonably sure there was no iron age using civ (and metal generally), for the same reason, the mining would have left trace, if only in where we would expect to find metal ore and don't find it - because it has been mined. Now orogeny/subduction could have created some at plate separation, but

    • No, that mining evidence would have been crushed away too. We don't mine that deeply, 2.5 miles is a limit we've never crossed

  • We remember their system of governance and department heads and ministers.

    Looks like they had a triumvirate headed by Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva. They had some ministers for water (Varunan) or fire (Agni) etc. The head of the cabinet was Indran. Lots of detail of their biographies are available.

  • I think it's fair to say that more has gone on in terms of civilizations than what we understand today.

    There are many ancient architectural and scientific mysteries that suggest greater levels of sophistication than we believe their creators could have had.

    Along with that, nature is a lot more destructive than we can imagine - I remember the first time I saw an actual Ulfbrerht sword/made from the finest steel, but reduced to basically flakes in a thousand years which suggests that time will eliminate trace

  • Fort Knox and nuclear power plants should leave behinf

