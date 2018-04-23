Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Science

MIT Researchers Developed a 'System For Dream Control' (vice.com) 30

Posted by msmash from the moving-forward dept.
dmoberhaus writes: Researchers at MIT Media Lab have adapted a centuries' old technique for inducing hypnagogia for the 21st century. Known as Dormio, this system is able to extend and manipulate the period users spend in a transitional state of consciousness between wakefulness and sleep known as hypnagogia. This state is characterized by vivid hallucinations and microdreams, and as the MIT researchers demonstrated, the contents of these microdreams can be manipulated with the system and subsequently result in heightened creativity when the user awakes. Motherboard got the exclusive details on the system.

  • I signed up for (Score:5, Funny)

    by goombah99 ( 560566 ) on Monday April 23, 2018 @01:04PM (#56489281)

    the martian spy adventure dream.

    • In a self driving Uber.

    • did you get it Wholesale?

  • Queensryche (Score:3)

    by Errol backfiring ( 1280012 ) on Monday April 23, 2018 @01:06PM (#56489305) Journal
    So they listened to Silent Lucidity and tried it out?
  • That's why I told them not to show The Matrix to AI. AI sees, AI does.
  • I hope nobody tries to steal my dreams.

  • I always dream of naked family members (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I was introduced to this phenomenon through Kurzweil's book "How to create a mind". He claims that the brain is massively parallelized pattern recognition machine, with consciousness being a censor that filters results. While in hypnagogia, this censoring function is suppressed and you are able to make "unthinkable" connections between ideas you normally think are unrelated. Of course, you should just take notes of these connections and later evaluate them rationally to see if they have any merit. It's very

  • The article allllllmost gets through itself without going into politics, but out of the all the examples in the infinite noosphere this machine is meant to probe, the one that made the cut was the phrase "forks are colonialism".
    -
    “I asked him about it when he woke up,” Horowitz told me. “He said, ‘Oh at home I eat food with my hands and here I have a sharp, cold metal instrument that I use to stab the food that goes into me. I guess it has a colonial energy.’
    -

    The idea of hypnago

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Jeremi ( 14640 )

      Different people dream about different things.

      Most of what people dream about is silly or irrelevant, even with respect to their own life. Occasionally there might be a nugget of insight that is relevant to the dreamer, but if you're hoping to get something useful to you from somebody else's unconscious, you're just setting yourself up for disappointment.

      OTOH, if you were simply offended by Horowitz' subconscious assessment of forks, and felt the need to go on the record about that, then I think there is

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by cfalcon ( 779563 )

        It's not the anonymous subject's assessment of forks that is silly, it's that it was the ONLY hypnagogic element that managed to pass the filters of both Horowitz (the relaying researcher) and Oberhaus (the article writer), and get reported in the article. A million ideas, but the Critical Theory one is the one that bubbles up?

        This is being peddled as a way to increase creativity and by extension help the world in some fashion, hence its write-up on motherboard and article on slashdot, and presumably also

    • maybe our thought leaders should stick to microdosing LSD for ideas.

      Actually the hypnagogic state is more akin to a dissociative experience than to a psychedelic.

  • There are some impossibly crazy folks in this world. Can we PLEASE stop this crazy train? I'm ready to wake up now!

    Captcha.. It's only a dream.... A bad dream...

  • I always see all sort of weird and vivid images at that time of sleep. I sometimes hear and have conversations with some beings.

    Doubly so, those beings always ruin my path to sleep by forcing me to wake up. I'd like to give them a piece of my mind for doing so!

  • This is already a thing. [metro.co.uk]

  • Leela: Didn't you have ads in the 21st century?"

    Fry: Well sure, but not in our dreams. Only on TV and radio, and in magazines, and movies, and at ball games... and on buses and milk cartons and t-shirts, and bananas and written on the sky. But not in dreams, no siree.

  • I was sleeping last night and my cat jumped up on my chest and sat down.. and I remember thinking, I wonder if this is where the "old hag" vision comes from. (A creature that sits on your chest usually accompanied by a feeling of severe panic like you're going to die) Someone in a state of dreamy hallucination with a cat on their chest could easily invoke that image.
  • Is this an escalation of the conspiracy?

