Doctors Tried To Lower $148K Cancer Drug Cost; Makers Tripled Its Price (arstechnica.com) 82
Slashdot reader Applehu Akbar writes: Imbruvica, a compound that treats white blood cell cancers, has until now been a bargain at $148,000 per year. Until now, doctors have been able to optimize dosage for each patient by prescribing up to four small-dose pills of it per day.
But after results from a recent small pilot trial indicated that smaller doses would for most patients work as well as the large ones, its manufacturer, Janssen and Pharmacyclics, has decided on the basis of the doctors' interest in smaller dosages to reprice all sizes of the drug to the price of the largest size. This has the effect of tripling the price for patients, and doctors have now put off any plans for further testing of lower dosages.
The researchers are retaliating by urging clinical investigators to test whether the expensive pill could be safely given every other day -- and by calling on America's public health regulators to investigate the drug's pricing.
Hang them
Big Pharma is JUST LIKE big insurance, folks. They write the laws in their own favor.
They need to get the generic approved by the FDA by doing expensive studies, even though itâ(TM)s the same chemical formula thatâ(TM)s already been approved. Itâ(TM)s an incredibly stupid law thatâ(TM)s only on the books because of lobbying by large drug companies.
It's not the only reason. If they use different ratios of delivery/carrier materials, it does need to be proven that they don't interfere with dosing and absorption. And if the patent only covers the active ingredient, can the composition of the tablet itself be kept as a trade secret or is it published with some sort of FDA document? Honest question, I don't know the answer to that.
> Martin Shkreli got off scot-free
Give it time. He's going to prison, maybe he bumps into someone there who had a family member die because they couldn't afford treatment and that person will see it as a chance to even the score.
The researchers are retaliating by urging clinical investigators to test whether the expensive pill could be safely given every other day
About that 'retaliation' thing....
You remember what happened the last time you tried to give people lower doses to save money?
The company made all doses the same price. You can buy the four times stronger pills, cut them in four parts and save yourself 75%.
Re:Crimes against humanity (Score:4, Informative)
The company made all doses the same price. You can buy the four times stronger pills, cut them in four parts and save yourself 75%.
That doesn't work with all drugs - for example, some drugs have an enteric coating that prevents it from dissolving in the stomach, others may have a time release coating, etc.
The company made all doses the same price. You can buy the four times stronger pills, cut them in four parts and save yourself 75%.
That doesn't work with all drugs - for example, some drugs have an enteric coating that prevents it from dissolving in the stomach, others may have a time release coating, etc.
I suspect that a compounding pharmacy could take a bunch of the large pills, powderize them, and make smaller pills with enteric coating. Expensive? Yes, but still peanuts compared with the price of the original pills.
Are you allowed to remake a medicine? Legally speaking.
Each pharmacy would probably have to go through FDA trials and approvals for their method in doing that.
The company made all doses the same price.
And... what do you imagine they'll do next time around?
No: it can mean the same amount of taxes if the money is spent intelligently.
Start cutting:
(1) The military. Our Minuteman and nuclear sub force is enough to deter invasion. Both are cheap to maintain. Not so about the constant homicide campaigns with boots on the ground. Withdraw from the Middle East, Korea, and Latin America.
(2) The "war on some drugs." Focus on treatment, not punishment. And see above about Latin America and our military/DEA.
(3) Mass incarceration. See above. Then make sentenc
Our Minuteman and nuclear sub force is enough to deter invasion.
Right, keep the nuclear deterrents but get rid of any and all defensive weapons. Boats? Bullets? Rifles, tanks, attack aircraft? "We don't need 'em anymore; we've got nukes."
I'll vote for that.
Just because you can doesn't mean you should. (Score:2)
If profit can be had and they don't do it, then shareholders will come after them with lawyers.
Some markets should not be driven by shareholders. This is one area where government spending would benefit everyone.
The problem is that governments can't seem to balance a budget.
Then the shareholders and investors own the shame, too. Not that many would care, I agree. But take a look at this example [macrumors.com], where investors urge Apple to do more to protect children from smartphone addiction. Such things could have potential impact to "profit", but one could reasonably state that it's the right thing to do.
I doubt the investors think there's any real risk to their bottom lines. The moment there's money to be made it's easy to rationalize an action. In this case it's actually pretty easy, the drug was priced based not on raw materials but to recoup R&D + profit. So if people suddenly discover the correct dosage is only 1/3rd as much as before then the correct action is to triple the price of the product. Heck, it means your product was 3x as effective as people thought!
People hold up Shkreli as the poster
That's patently untrue. Counterexample 1: Amazon leaves a lot of cash on the table.
If profit can be had and they don't do it, then shareholders will come after them with lawyers.
And... If there's any poetic justice, some of them will get cancer and then not be able to afford the drug. (fingers crossed)
I get it.. recovery of R&D costs, profit, all of that.
Or do you?
1. How many years of labor by a huge team of specialists did it take to develop this drug?
2. How much does it cost to make each dose?
3. How big is the pool of patients who take the drugs?
If you chop the "sale price" by cutting the dosage, then you chop the company's income, thus extending the time that it takes to recoup the R&D costs (which wasn't free money).
Re: Just because you can doesn't mean you should. (Score:2)
They could just stop making the drug all together then no one gets it.
I wouldn't want to get into any medical industry because it's like a gun pointed at your head with a bunch of people demanding you manufacture for free, work basically for free and give it to them for free.
I really don't know the full story here about why the drug costs so much, but there has to be some reason for it. I like to get away with high margins too, but perhaps they're not getting high margins or they're getting 10000% margins,
and we'll happily fund the countless failures in the hopes of an eventual win
Do you? Really? I thought big pharma were the ones putting the money.
And when true drug price controls... (Score:4, Interesting)
this drug does in fact cost $100,000 per year for treatment then demanding the company sell it for $50,000 just means the government demanded the company into bankruptcy
If the cost of the drug is more down to recovering R&D costs, then it's better to sell it at any price than not at all.
Public interest (Score:5, Insightful)
Lots of folks here are allergic to the idea of the public interest having any role in public policy. I understand where you're coming from - "if it isn't helping me now..."
But here's the thing - properly funding public research is WAY cheaper than these ruthless extortion tactics we've turned healthcare into for the past few decades.
I mean, it's crazy cheaper to prioritize a working public healthcare, and yes, research programs.
As in, most of the rest of the world would consider how we run things a complete joke.
But somehow, because it involves some sort of public interest at play... it's somehow seen as a threat(?)
But somehow, these stories after stories of business people deciding to extort folks, with such calculated corporate smiles on their faces are seen as not a threat.
Which is rather odd - those same folks would see Andy Griffith as a misty memory ideal don't see how basically that's exactly the kind of cruel selfishness personified that he ranted at in half of the episodes of his show.
It's just so bizarre to see what passes for debate and morality in discussions on Slashdot these days.
Ryan Fenton
As a Canadian I have to say that most of us *do* consider how you guys run things a complete joke and we have been thinking that for quite a few decades now.
Your two biggest problems are as follow:
1. You all seem to fear common good for some reason. The word "communism" doesn't mean "Russian" or "poor" or "dictator". Communism is "the philosophical, social, political, and economic ideology and movement whose ultimate goal
That's only true if you compare public and and private funding for research of the exact same thing - you use 20/20 hindsight to filter out failed research. Without some sort of profit motive to indicate which research has greater benefit to society, public research ends up going off the rails and wasting resources investigating silly things wit
This is the economic system... (Score:3)
Except it's not the free market, because this only happens due to a government granted monopoly on the drug formulation (i.e. the patents).
Here here.
You understand economics obviously.
The market was willing to pay 4x and then the doctors learned to use the drug more efficiently. Guess what... the consumers are still willing to pay the same amount of money. Supply was never an issue. The drug company isn't making more money now vs then. It's making the same constant return on investment it's always demanded for developing the drug.
...that so many Americans identify with and defend patriotically and decry anything else as Socialism/Communism/government overreach. This is the free market and minimal regulation at work, doing what it's supposed to do, regardless of anything except profits and share prices, and you vote for it like true patriots every few years.
"'Money before people', Ted, it's the company motto, written right on the lobby floor. It just looks more heroic in Latin."
-- Veronica Palmer, Better Off Ted [wikipedia.org], Season 1, Episode 4.
Fixed cost vs incremental cost. (Score:2)
I'm assuming this is because they are trying to get back the fixed R&D cost. Maybe the solution should be an incremental cost for the medicine and the fixed cost divided by the number of users. That way the more people who sign up, the lower the cost is to all. Or maybe the government should buy out the fixed cost and let the company collect the incremental cost.
I'm assuming this is because they are trying to get back the fixed R&D cost.
Nope, it's because they're trying to screw people with cancer out of every last cent they possibly can. The entire family will be in debt for the rest of their lives just because they thought they were doing the right thing buy buying grandpa four or five extra months.
(when really, they aren't... people need to accept that grandpa's time has come)
Re: Fixed cost vs incremental cost. (Score:2)
How many users are of this drug? What's the demand for this product? Why aren't there any alternatives or competition? What's the actual costs of production of this drug? Are they really making huge margins or are they recouping costs like huge debt? We don't have any clear answers from this article.
I occasionally get weird clients asking me for some products to make, demand a free sample and get shocked at my pricing, without realizing I have to bare the large cost of retooling just to accommodate them, an
Sounds like you lose that business. Maybe you need better salesstaff.
Why would R&D costs matter? First, R&D is not the biggest cost. Second, they're trying to maximize their profit, not recoup costs.
For what it's worth... (Score:2)
Second, as far as I know, every pharmaceutical marketer has a drug affordability of some kind. In fact I think it might be a little known requirement under US FDA regulations. Here is the official drug affordability site for the drug: Imbruvica cost support [imbruvica.com] Any one who needs this drug (or any other l
Janssen and Phamacyclics partnered with Johnson and Johnson to market the drug, then they got acquired by Abbvie
I see. So the high price is paying for the acquisition. That's normal, I guess. After all, this is a very closed market and expenses do have to be recovered somehow.
Health Care Evolved (Score:2)
1. Kidnap a pharmaceutical company CEO.
2. Lock him up with a rabid raccoon until they become properly acquainted.
3. Offer the exec access to the anti-rabies vaccine for $30 million deposited in an untraceable numbered bank account.
4. Profit!
Where are all of the free market supporters? (Score:2)
It always blows my mind when I see users who constantly post pro-Trump free market posts on slashdot calling for the death and hanging of someone or some organization who is doing just that!
Geez. Either you want free market or you don't! At least be consistent.
I have suspected MOST Republicans actually want socialized healthcare, they've just been bamboozled by their party to think otherwise.
It's quite possible they are different people.
This was predicted (Score:2)
Johnathan Pie sums medical care in the USA & (Score:2)
