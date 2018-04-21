Senate Confirms Climate Denier With No Scientific Credentials To Head NASA (nytimes.com) 47
On Thursday, the Senate confirmed Trump's NASA nominee Jim Bridenstine, seven and a half months after being nominated to lead the agency. "The Senate confirmed Mr. Bridenstine, an Oklahoma congressman, as the new NASA administrator in a stark partisan vote: 50 Republicans voting for him and 47 Democrats plus two independents against," reports The New York Times. "The vote lasted more than 45 minutes as Republicans waited for Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona to cast his lot." Slashdot reader PeopleAquarium writes about some of Bridenstine's anti-LGBT and non-scientific views: Bridenstine ran a planetarium once, and peddled a debunked argument made by climate change skeptics, claiming that global temperatures "stopped rising 10 years ago." He said "the people of Oklahoma are ready to accept" an apology from then-President Barack Obama for what Bridenstine called a "gross misallocation" of funds for climate change research instead of weather forecasting. In further news, our rockets will now be coal powered, and gay people aren't allowed in space.
The Best People (Score:2, Insightful)
Space? This Bridenstine guy will probably turn out to be a Flat Earther as well.
Re: (Score:3)
I agree if NOAA is funded to do the work that NASA was doing. If NASA's climate effort is cut, but NOAA's isn't increased, I think that is a mistake.
I not one of the "the science is settled" people - its a complex problem and one with potentially very large impact, so we need to put a lot of effort into studying it.
Re: Anti-LGBT ?? (Score:2, Interesting)
It's not because he believes in physical genders, it's because he thinks gay people are " sexually immoral," and has been known to allow his religion to trump his reason... publicly.
It's not a great attitude for the head of an organization that has 14,000 employees of all walks of life, and that is primarily science based.
Publicly admitting that he hates some of those 14,000 employees for religious reasons is going to wreck his ability to lead, and get the agency mired in distracting lawsuits.
Re: Anti-LGBT ?? (Score:1)
Putting someone with anti-science beliefs in charge of a science agency is like putting the Klan in charge of your Martin Luther King day barbeque. It's just a shitty idea.
Coal rockets and a gay ban in space? (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Mod parent up. Yeah, a re-post of a New York Times article hardly seems like "News for Nerds. Stuff That Matters."
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Coal rockets and a gay ban in space? (Score:4, Insightful)
All I know is
No, you alos know that the new head is an anti-science fool and a bigot. For some reason you're ignoring those. Even if you don't care about the bigotry, the anti science foolishness should matter to you for the head of NASA.
Re: (Score:2)
All I know is
No, you alos know that the new head is an anti-science fool and a bigot. For some reason you're ignoring those. Even if you don't care about the bigotry, the anti science foolishness should matter to you for the head of NASA.
Its the time (dis)honored deflection tactic. This guy deserves ridicule. Similar circumstances are appointing Betsy DeVoss as Secretary of education. A not exceptionally bright woman who is obviously not all that interested in education except for money.
Which is always interesting. Her Brother is Eric Prince of BlackWater infamy.
So perhaps there ia likewise a money trail to be discovered with an anti-science bigoted appointment to this agency.
Re: (Score:2)
Come on, editors. Wtf? How is that relevant or helpful to the conversation?
As helpful as appointing him in the first place.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
The article answers some of that better than the ridiculous flame-throwing summary.
Mr. Bridenstine, a former Navy pilot who is now in his third term in the House of Representatives, has become immersed in space issues. In 2016, he sponsored a bill called the American Space Renaissance Act, which proposed broad, ambitious goals for the nation’s space program, including directing NASA to devise a 20-year plan. Although it did not reach a vote, some of the ideas were incorporated into other legislation.
Seems like the guy has some plans already in mind. Probably why he got the job.
Mr. Bridenstine has since moderated his public views, saying he supports NASA research into the causes of extreme weather.
During his confirmation hearing, he agreed that human activity “absolutely” contributed to climate change, but sparred with Senator Brian Schatz, Democrat of Hawaii, over whether it was “a contributor” or the “primary cause.”
So, in the face of new evidence about climate change and its causes, maybe he changed his mind. We should be welcoming news that people like this are coming around. And no gay people in space? Coal-powered rockets? Really?
In his confirmation hearing, Mr. Bridenstine tried to make a distinction between views he espoused as a politician and how he would act as the manager of a large federal agency. “I want to make sure that NASA remains, as you said, apolitical,” Mr. Bridenstine said to Mr. Nelson.
And more...
Other than the confirmation hearing, Mr. Bridenstine has spent much of the last seven months keeping quiet. He largely stopped making any public statements and voting on bills to avoid conflicts of interest.
He attended the first meeting of the National Space Council meeting, a panel revived by the Trump administration to coordinate space issues between various federal agencies, but did not speak or participate.
And during Mr. Trump’s State of the Union address in January, he brought a guest: Bill Nye “the Science Guy.”
Many people probably don't agree with his views, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll be imposing those views
Re: How did this bullshit get past the editor? (Score:2)
Turns out hes highly involved in space legislation (Score:1, Informative)
from the article:
>Mr. Bridenstine, a former Navy pilot who is now in his third term in the House of Representatives, has become immersed in space issues. In 2016, he sponsored a bill called the American Space Renaissance Act, which proposed broad, ambitious goals for the nation’s space program, including directing NASA to devise a 20-year plan. Although it did not reach a vote, some of the ideas were incorporated into other legislation.
Seems like a sensible pick. Good job with the clickbait though.
Science is overrated here (Score:1)
NASA doesn't need a scientist. NASA does not really do science and the science they do is certainly not ecological but 100% physics and its application: developing better rockets. They do adminstration, engineering and lots of politics. If they put some science satellite in orbit, they do it typically for someone else. In the case of climate science, usually for NOAA or such. In case of Kepler for astronomers on some collge. For NASA these are just another payload for the federal government like any other.
S
Problems with Bridenstine do not justify last bit (Score:3)
everyone should walk. (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Everyone at NASA should walk out in protest. Everyone at the EPA should walk out in protest. Everyone at NOAA should walk out in protest. Everyone at....
Sounds like the hopes of lot of modern crypto-conservatives. That money freed up by the disbanded agencies could build a lot of wall.