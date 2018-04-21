Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Government NASA United States

Senate Confirms Climate Denier With No Scientific Credentials To Head NASA (nytimes.com) 47

Posted by BeauHD from the party-line dept.
On Thursday, the Senate confirmed Trump's NASA nominee Jim Bridenstine, seven and a half months after being nominated to lead the agency. "The Senate confirmed Mr. Bridenstine, an Oklahoma congressman, as the new NASA administrator in a stark partisan vote: 50 Republicans voting for him and 47 Democrats plus two independents against," reports The New York Times. "The vote lasted more than 45 minutes as Republicans waited for Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona to cast his lot." Slashdot reader PeopleAquarium writes about some of Bridenstine's anti-LGBT and non-scientific views: Bridenstine ran a planetarium once, and peddled a debunked argument made by climate change skeptics, claiming that global temperatures "stopped rising 10 years ago." He said "the people of Oklahoma are ready to accept" an apology from then-President Barack Obama for what Bridenstine called a "gross misallocation" of funds for climate change research instead of weather forecasting. In further news, our rockets will now be coal powered, and gay people aren't allowed in space.

  • The Best People (Score:2, Insightful)

    by bestweasel ( 773758 )

    Space? This Bridenstine guy will probably turn out to be a Flat Earther as well.

  • Coal rockets and a gay ban in space? (Score:3, Insightful)

    by dontbgay ( 682790 ) on Saturday April 21, 2018 @09:08AM (#56477169)
    Come on, editors. Wtf? How is that relevant or helpful to the conversation? Are the people posting really that partisan? What are the new administrator's goals for the agency? Does he have a vision that includes manned space missions? Is he going to burn the agency to the ground? I can't tell. All I know is the poster liked Obama and doesn't like Trump which probably shouldn't be in the summary at all.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by davide marney ( 231845 )

      Mod parent up. Yeah, a re-post of a New York Times article hardly seems like "News for Nerds. Stuff That Matters."

      • Shitposting of the highest order. There is an actual conversation to be had here but instead we get this foolishness. Can't they leave that junk for Reddit?

    • Re:Coal rockets and a gay ban in space? (Score:4, Insightful)

      by serviscope_minor ( 664417 ) on Saturday April 21, 2018 @09:33AM (#56477311) Journal

      All I know is

      No, you alos know that the new head is an anti-science fool and a bigot. For some reason you're ignoring those. Even if you don't care about the bigotry, the anti science foolishness should matter to you for the head of NASA.

        Its the time (dis)honored deflection tactic. This guy deserves ridicule. Similar circumstances are appointing Betsy DeVoss as Secretary of education. A not exceptionally bright woman who is obviously not all that interested in education except for money.

        Which is always interesting. Her Brother is Eric Prince of BlackWater infamy.

        So perhaps there ia likewise a money trail to be discovered with an anti-science bigoted appointment to this agency.

    • Come on, editors. Wtf? How is that relevant or helpful to the conversation?

      As helpful as appointing him in the first place.

    • Offtopic? Seriously? It's in the summary ffs

    • The article answers some of that better than the ridiculous flame-throwing summary.

      Mr. Bridenstine, a former Navy pilot who is now in his third term in the House of Representatives, has become immersed in space issues. In 2016, he sponsored a bill called the American Space Renaissance Act, which proposed broad, ambitious goals for the nation’s space program, including directing NASA to devise a 20-year plan. Although it did not reach a vote, some of the ideas were incorporated into other legislation.

      Seems like the guy has some plans already in mind. Probably why he got the job.

      Mr. Bridenstine has since moderated his public views, saying he supports NASA research into the causes of extreme weather.

      During his confirmation hearing, he agreed that human activity “absolutely” contributed to climate change, but sparred with Senator Brian Schatz, Democrat of Hawaii, over whether it was “a contributor” or the “primary cause.”

      So, in the face of new evidence about climate change and its causes, maybe he changed his mind. We should be welcoming news that people like this are coming around. And no gay people in space? Coal-powered rockets? Really?

      In his confirmation hearing, Mr. Bridenstine tried to make a distinction between views he espoused as a politician and how he would act as the manager of a large federal agency. “I want to make sure that NASA remains, as you said, apolitical,” Mr. Bridenstine said to Mr. Nelson.

      And more...

      Other than the confirmation hearing, Mr. Bridenstine has spent much of the last seven months keeping quiet. He largely stopped making any public statements and voting on bills to avoid conflicts of interest.

      He attended the first meeting of the National Space Council meeting, a panel revived by the Trump administration to coordinate space issues between various federal agencies, but did not speak or participate.

      And during Mr. Trump’s State of the Union address in January, he brought a guest: Bill Nye “the Science Guy.”

      Many people probably don't agree with his views, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll be imposing those views

  • Turns out hes highly involved in space legislation (Score:1, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    from the article:

    >Mr. Bridenstine, a former Navy pilot who is now in his third term in the House of Representatives, has become immersed in space issues. In 2016, he sponsored a bill called the American Space Renaissance Act, which proposed broad, ambitious goals for the nation’s space program, including directing NASA to devise a 20-year plan. Although it did not reach a vote, some of the ideas were incorporated into other legislation.

    Seems like a sensible pick. Good job with the clickbait though.

  • NASA doesn't need a scientist. NASA does not really do science and the science they do is certainly not ecological but 100% physics and its application: developing better rockets. They do adminstration, engineering and lots of politics. If they put some science satellite in orbit, they do it typically for someone else. In the case of climate science, usually for NOAA or such. In case of Kepler for astronomers on some collge. For NASA these are just another payload for the federal government like any other.

    S

  • I agree that this guy is very suboptimal but the summary isn't very fair either especially the unnecessary snark that "In further news, our rockets will now be coal powered, and gay people aren't allowed in space." There's a legitimate criticism about his views on climate change and that should be expanded, especially as a major part of NASA's Earth observing work is precisely to understand the global environment and how it is changing. But the summary doesn't mention the primary criticism of Bridenstine. Prior administrators have almost always had a combination of adminsitrative and scientific skills. For example Griffin had a background in physics and engineering https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_D._Griffin [wikipedia.org], Lightfoot the current acting administrator is an engineer https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_M._Lightfoot_Jr. [wikipedia.org], Bolden was himself an astronaut https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charles_Bolden [wikipedia.org]. Etc. Putting in someone whose primary qualifications are political rather than scientific is very suboptimal; NASA has suffered enough the last few years due to congressional politics and politics dictating goals rather than science and engineering. The SLS https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Space_Launch_System [wikipedia.org] is a really good example of this. Putting in a head of NASA whose qualifications are political with no real experience is very bad, and that would be bad even if he weren't a climate change denier (which does admittedly make it worse but at this point given who is in charge of the EPA should be about expected for this administration).

  • everyone should walk. (Score:3)

    by AndyKron ( 937105 ) on Saturday April 21, 2018 @09:30AM (#56477293)
    Everyone at NASA should walk out in protest. Everyone at the EPA should walk out in protest. Everyone at NOAA should walk out in protest. Everyone at....

    • Everyone at NASA should walk out in protest. Everyone at the EPA should walk out in protest. Everyone at NOAA should walk out in protest. Everyone at....

      Sounds like the hopes of lot of modern crypto-conservatives. That money freed up by the disbanded agencies could build a lot of wall.

