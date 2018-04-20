'Sea Nomads' Are First Known Humans Genetically Adapted To Diving (nationalgeographic.com) 18
schwit1 shares a report from National Geographic: Most people can hold their breath underwater for a few seconds, some for a few minutes. But a group of people called the Bajau takes free diving to the extreme, staying underwater for as long as 13 minutes at depths of around 200 feet. These nomadic people live in waters winding through the Philippines, Malaysia, and Indonesia, where they dive to hunt for fish or search for natural elements that can be used in crafts. Now, a study in the journal Cell offers the first clues that a DNA mutation for larger spleens gives the Bajau a genetic advantage for life in the deep.
Hazen Audel dove with these people on season 3 episode 1 called "Trial by Ocean". And, they're not really Nomads. Pretty interesting watch.
Evolution involves a lot of failures... you first.
Maybe after a few thousands years of living in space in the future, our species evolves the mutations necessary to combat the ill effects of micro gravity and radiation.
I don't think so. Genetic engineering is making rapid progress. Future changes to humanity will be by design, not through random mutations.
Why the spleen matters (Score:5, Informative)
The world record holder for underwater breath-holding is German. I guess they have these spleens too. Who knew?
He did it by breathing pure oxygen for 20 minutes before his attempt.
The longest known breath-hold without supplemental O2 is about 11 minutes. That was someone passively holding their breath. Someone actively consuming oxygen by swimming deep would have less time. So the 13 minutes claimed in TFA is likely BS.
The world record holder for underwater breath-holding is German.
Maybe the Bajau are under-represented entrants in the contest.
Bajau takes free diving to the extreme, staying underwater for as long as 13 minutes at depths of around 200 feet.
Kevin Costner [imdb.com] scoffs at the Bajau pathetic diving abilities.