'Sea Nomads' Are First Known Humans Genetically Adapted To Diving (nationalgeographic.com) 62
schwit1 shares a report from National Geographic: Most people can hold their breath underwater for a few seconds, some for a few minutes. But a group of people called the Bajau takes free diving to the extreme, staying underwater for as long as 13 minutes at depths of around 200 feet. These nomadic people live in waters winding through the Philippines, Malaysia, and Indonesia, where they dive to hunt for fish or search for natural elements that can be used in crafts. Now, a study in the journal Cell offers the first clues that a DNA mutation for larger spleens gives the Bajau a genetic advantage for life in the deep.
My eyes are out here! (Score:2)
Yeah, it's definitely a fetish. [wikimedia.org]
;)
Primal Survivor - National Geographic (Score:3)
Hazen Audel dove with these people on season 3 episode 1 called "Trial by Ocean". And, they're not really Nomads. Pretty interesting watch.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2, Troll)
Evolution involves a lot of failures... you first.
Re: (Score:2)
A genetic "failure" doesn't mean die, or even fail to reproduce. It can mean goes off to find a more suitable environment. It could also mean creating an environment more suitable to live in. Humans adapting to space will likely be a bit of all the above.
Re:Evolution Continues (Score:4, Interesting)
Maybe after a few thousands years of living in space in the future, our species evolves the mutations necessary to combat the ill effects of micro gravity and radiation.
I don't think so. Genetic engineering is making rapid progress. Future changes to humanity will be by design, not through random mutations.
Re: (Score:2)
Galapagos ? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
So next they grow gills like Kevin Costner.
Why the spleen matters (Score:5, Informative)
Re: (Score:3)
I was about to say "I must have a really small spleen these days considering how much I hate holding my breath."
But I guess that reasoning is void, because I haven't been fully immersed in water in decades... so...
Re: (Score:2)
Which does not really make sense, as the red blood cells can not pick up magically some oxygen that is not there.
... no matter how many red blood cells later get released by the spleen.
You are limited by the oxygen you breath in when starting to dive
Germans (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The world record holder for underwater breath-holding is German. I guess they have these spleens too. Who knew?
He did it by breathing pure oxygen for 20 minutes before his attempt.
The longest known breath-hold without supplemental O2 is about 11 minutes. That was someone passively holding their breath. Someone actively consuming oxygen by swimming deep would have less time. So the 13 minutes claimed in TFA is likely BS.
Re: (Score:2)
The same effect (to a lesser degree) can be achieved by hyperventilating for a while before attempting to hold your breath or swim under water.
Re: (Score:1)
Hyperventilating is dangerous and is specifically advised against during freediving courses. The reason is twofold.
First, our urge to breathe is controlled by high CO2, not low O2, and hyperventilation removes CO2 from the blood without adding much O2 (it's already at 97+% of the possible maximum by default). Three deep breaths is the golden middle that fully replaces CO2 with O2 in lungs without affecting the blood composition too much. So those who hyperventilate do not, actually, get more time until a bl
Re: (Score:2)
He did it by breathing pure oxygen for 20 minutes before his attempt.
Pure oxygen would kill you in a matter of seconds, unless you use a very low pressure, like something like 100mB, I wonder if that had any effect on diving.
As a child I could hold breath for more than 5 minutes (under water, but not swimming), my mother did not allow me for longer times, she was to scared. Active diving I can about 3 minutes to a depth of about 10 meters. But I don't practice it
... (I mean, no real training)
Combat divers
Re:Germans (Score:4, Insightful)
The world record holder for underwater breath-holding is German.
Maybe the Bajau are under-represented entrants in the contest.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
First humans known to be genetically adapted to xx (Score:3)
Mariner laughs (Score:2)
Bajau takes free diving to the extreme, staying underwater for as long as 13 minutes at depths of around 200 feet.
Kevin Costner [imdb.com] scoffs at the Bajau pathetic diving abilities.
Are we sure it’s genetic (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
and not heavy training from a young age?
RTF Study summary:
Using a comparative genomic study, we show that natural selection on genetic variants in the PDE10A gene have increased spleen size in the Bajau, providing them with a larger reservoir of oxygenated red blood cells. We also find evidence of strong selection specific to the Bajau on BDKRB2, a gene affecting the human diving reflex.
So yes, there is a genetic basis for part of the different abilities between races, and we are starting to find it.
I wonder if National Geographic will one day be apologising for how racist they were to print this?
https://www.nationalgeographic... [nationalgeographic.com]
Re: (Score:2)
I wonder if National Geographic will one day be apologising for how racist they were to print this?
As long as the comment refers only to a minority, that's fine, they won't be sued, however it's true (or false).
Re:Are we sure it’s genetic (Score:4, Interesting)
(This stupidity is really what some people think, even some people here)
Re: (Score:2)
If you just make the claim that genetics may have an impact on how brains work without bringing up pseudoscience to "prove" that certain races are inferior
So, two groups of people can have differences in their brains, but they will always be equally good at performing arbitrary mental tasks ?
Re: (Score:2)
Epigenetics (Score:1)
Another oxygen intake adaptation: the Tibetans (Score:2)
Another example of genetic adaptations that was discovered earlier are the Tibetans, whose homeland is a vast highland with average altitude of about 4,000 meters (13,000 feet). Having superior oxygen intake and resistance to effects like Acute Mountain Sickness helped the Tibetans to populate and defend their highland territory over the millenia. The few foreign expeditions that ever made it to their capital Lhasa were either allowed to enter (e.g. Mongols who ended up adopting Buddhism from Tibet) or didn
Re: (Score:1)
Another example of genetic adaptations that was discovered earlier are the Tibetans, whose homeland is a vast highland with average altitude of about 4,000 meters (13,000 feet). Having superior oxygen intake and resistance to effects like Acute Mountain Sickness helped the Tibetans to populate and defend their highland territory over the millenia. The few foreign expeditions that ever made it to their capital Lhasa were either allowed to enter (e.g. Mongols who ended up adopting Buddhism from Tibet) or didn't linger for too long.
You don't need genetic adaptation for that. Just spending a year at high altitude will cause your body to adapt, your blood actually changes. If invaders would have found some other mountains to train in, they might have successfully invaded.
Racism, racism, racism! (Score:2)
Seconds? (Score:2)
Every human is capable to train for 2 or more minutes diving.
I did not dive for 30 years but when I was in Thailand 2 years ago I dived like 3 or 4 minutes without any recent training.
Does not mean there is no such gene
...