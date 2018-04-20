AI Helps Grow 6 Billion Roaches at China's Largest Breeding Site (cnet.com) 30
With the help of AI, folks at a Chinese pharmaceutical company are breeding cockroaches by the billions every year, South China Morning Post reports. From a report: Their purpose: To make a "healing potion" that can cure respiratory, gastric and other diseases. The "potion," consumed by over 40 million people in China, is made by crushing the cockroaches once they reach a desired weight and size, according to the publication. There is a "slightly fishy smell" to the potion, which tastes "slightly sweet" and looks like tea, it added. Some insects are known to have potential health benefits. Besides China's cockroach potion, scientists are also exploring how milk-like protein crystals in roaches could be an excellent source of calories and nutrition. Chewing down on bugs like crickets and mealworms can also give us more protein, according to studies.
Seriously, aren't cockroaches right up there in causes of asthma?
And this is certainly a place I'd totally NOPE out of...
Not in liquid form, you drink them not snort them in a dry from.
While under snake oil Territory in my book. I expects it has the same health befits as a protein shake, without the sugar. Giving some one who is ill (probably not eating much) a drink with protein and some other nutrients to help them get over the illness a little easier, and like many American Drugs, it has a strong smell which make you feel that it is working. Like eating hot peppers to clear your sinuses, or mint to make your teeth feel c
Calm down Indiana Jones. It is not THAT bad.
Is there some real science behind it? (Score:3)
Anyway, I suppose it's better than killing Tigers and other endangered species for their bone(r)s because some old guys can't get a proper erection any more.
and where can I download the empirical data of the double blind studies?
and where can I download the empirical data of the double blind studies?
That's the beauty of traditional Chinese "medicine". It only works if you don't try to check to see if it actually works.
Thank GOD for AI, how on earth could roaches breed without sophisticated algorithms?
Now if only we could fix the brains of the Chinese who seem to think crushing up bits of other animals bodies (the more endangered, the better) has some kind of pharmacological effect.
