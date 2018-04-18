Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Science Technology

MIT Discovers Way To Mass-Produce Graphene In Large Sheets (inhabitat.com) 15

Posted by BeauHD from the cheaper-by-the-dozen dept.
New submitter Paige.Bennett writes: Up till now, graphene has been produced in small batches in labs. But MIT just found a way to mass-produce graphene in large sheets using a process that rolls out five centimeters of graphene each minute. The longest span so far was nearly four hours, which produced about 10 meters of graphene. According to MIT, here's how their conveyor belt system works: "The first spool unfurls a long strip of copper foil, less than one centimeter wide. When it enters the furnace, the foil is fed through first one tube and then another, in a 'split-zone' design. While the foil rolls through the first tube, it heats up to a certain ideal temperature, at which point it is ready to roll through the second tube, where the scientists pump in a specified ratio of methane and hydrogen gas, which are deposited onto the heated foil to produce graphene." The work has been published in the journal Materials and Interfaces.

MIT Discovers Way To Mass-Produce Graphene In Large Sheets More | Reply

MIT Discovers Way To Mass-Produce Graphene In Large Sheets

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Using TSO is like kicking a dead whale down the beach. -- S.C. Johnson

Close