Scientists Accidentally Create Mutant Enzyme That Eats Plastic Bottles (theguardian.com) 80
Scientists have created a mutant enzyme that breaks down plastic drinks bottles -- by accident. The breakthrough could help solve the global plastic pollution crisis by enabling for the first time the full recycling of bottles. From a report: The new research was spurred by the discovery in 2016 of the first bacterium that had naturally evolved to eat plastic, at a waste dump in Japan. Scientists have now revealed the detailed structure of the crucial enzyme produced by the bug. The international team then tweaked the enzyme to see how it had evolved, but tests showed they had inadvertently made the molecule even better at breaking down the PET (polyethylene terephthalate) plastic used for soft drink bottles. "What actually turned out was we improved the enzyme, which was a bit of a shock," said Prof John McGeehan, at the University of Portsmouth, UK, who led the research. "It's great and a real finding." The mutant enzyme takes a few days to start breaking down the plastic -- far faster than the centuries it takes in the oceans. But the researchers are optimistic this can be speeded up even further and become a viable large-scale process.
If it gets loose, will it eat the bottles on the shelves? Will it also eat the fleece jackets made from recycled PET bottles?
Scientists have created a mutant enzyme,
I'm pretty sure this is how a zombie apocalypse starts.
It may be better to bring the plastic to the bacteria in a controlled environment than let the bacteria loose in the wild. They have a way of mutating into different strains really fast. Today PET, tomorrow the world!!
Its not a question of IF it will get loose, its a question of WHEN, and whether we'll be able to deal with it, or will it mutate to a point where we are all just grey goo.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
As to the bacteria getting loose, they found it in a dump so it is loose already...
If the enzyme gets loose? You do know what an enzyme is, don't you?
The bacteria which produced the precursor is already loose--it was a naturally occurring beast. Just how dangerous it is remains to be seen. It's worth worrying about.
But this new enzyme? It's true that enzymes aren't destroyed by their processes--that's one of their defining features--but they also don't move by themselves, so they're not going to "eat" anything they're not actively placed on. Nor do they reproduce. I think we're pretty saf
so they're not going to "eat" anything they're not actively placed on. Nor do they reproduce. I think we're pretty safe.
Right up until someone slips the enzyme into the de-icing spray at the airport...
;-)
They could do the same thing with H2SO4, which is a whole lot cheaper, and isn't limited to affecting PETs. I don't see why one is a worry and the other not.
They could do the same thing with H2SO4
H2SO4 you would notice instantly (if for no other reason than the pilots would be unable to see out of the cockpit), and wouldn't have the supervillian level of diabolical delay before taking effect.
I mean, sulfuric acid will also eat many plastics. Do you worry about sulfuric acid "getting loose" and eating your fleece jacket?
I think you might want to go back to the acid-rain days of the '70's and '80's and see how well this argument holds up.
Similar arguments today about sequestered carbon dioxide or methane clathrate "getting loose" and warming our planet.
So just how will they attack plastic pollution like the great pacific garbage patch? The patch isn't because we are deliberately dumping plastic waste (which could be broken down by this enzyme, but is being dumped into landfills), places like the garbage patch are apparentl
Memoirs Found in a Bathtub scenario
I was wondering the same thing but came up with an explanation that both are correct; speeded is even correcter but sped up is a modern take on it. So both equally correct.
Actually, the traditional (and now very out-of-date) wisdom is that "speeded" should only be used with "up". So your complaint would be silly even if we did still subscribe to thy 19th century grammatical peeves. Forsooth!
http://grammarist.com/usage/sp... [grammarist.com]
There is surely no way this can go wrong (Score:1)
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/2368220.Mutant_59
"Mutant 59: The Plastic Eaters". I thought it was by Michael Crichton, but apparently not.
Re:There is surely no way this can go wrong (Score:4, Informative)
"Mutant 59: The Plastic Eaters". I thought it was by Michael Crichton, but apparently not.
The book [amazon.com] is by Kit Pedler and Gerry Davis from 1972. I've read it and it's pretty good (for its time, anyway) -- things do *not* go well in the world, remember that electrical wiring is insulated with plastic. I usually reference this whenever something like this comes up, but you beat me to it.
Plastics evolve antibodies to fight off plastic-eating bacteria.
Scientists accidentally sets plastic-eater loose (Score:1)
So we have to go back to crystal and paper containers.
One question (Score:5, Interesting)
Does the enzyme release CO2, (or any other greenhouse gases), while it's breaking down the plastic?
Re:One question (Score:4, Informative)
From the wiki article on "deicing fluid" [wikipedia.org]:
Airports that use this stuff are required to have capture processes to keep this from the ground water. It doesn't sound so environmentally benign to me. The only reasons these two precursors are less dangerous is because they aren't lumps of (previously thought) poorly-bio-degradable plastic.
I was also going to point to Mutant 59: The Plastic Eaters, but someone beat me to it.
Re:One question (Score:4, Informative)
If you consider that PET is comprised solely of hydrogen, carbon and oxygen, then yes, it probably does.
Like anything that breaks down hydrocarbons. Including you when you breathe.
If so, they could pump that waste CO2 into biodiesel reactors. Plastic to fuel!
Invented by accident.. (Score:2)
This is the precursor (Score:2)
This is the precursor to the great plastic plague of 2020
Wrong... (Score:2)
So the churches have been wrong all along. The end of things won't be a fiery death but everything dissolving into the classical grey goo syndrome. Imagine if this got loose in a hospital, all the tubes and plastic based equipment dissolving around the patients and doctors.
Somehow hospitals have survived the existence of enzymes that eat flesh without the patients and staff all turning to goo. The wooden parts of the buildings have managed not to turn to goo despite wood eating enzymes existing.
Enzyme + PET = (Score:2)
Enzyme + PET equals what exactly? Surely not nothing. Hopefully something harmless.
PET is a hydrocarbon so you get H2O and CO2
A new weapon.. (Score:2)
I can see endless military applications.
Biological warfare is typically outlawed under international law. Using biological agents to attack infrastructure rather then directly target humans is nothing new (typically food sources and water sources).
Tell Syria and Russia that
...with breeding plastic destroying bacteria in a world where just about every common item is partially or wholly made of plastic or plastic components?
Nope, I see no issues.
This is fantastic! (Score:3)
I knew nature was going to catch on eventually (long before the "thousands of years to decay" prediction) and I'm glad it has. Plastics are nice but the half-life of the products they are used in are astonishingly short. My hope is that we will be able to spray trash with a variety of monocelluar critters and it will turn it into various gases that can be harvested and used for something else. Once they have done their job, they'll leave a biosludge and elemental components like metals that can be reclaimed. The sludge will make a great fertilizer.
I hope people realize this is a good thing rather than flailing nonsensically about how their iphone is going to fall apart.
Do people really not know what "enzyme" means? (Score:3)
I think some people are being confused by the use of the term "mutant" in the headline. This is not a creature. It doesn't reproduce. It's a chemical. You can worry about spills, but it's never going to be a plague.
The bacteria it was derived from might become a plague, but that's an already-existing worry, since it's a naturally occurring critter which is already out there in the wild. But this is just stuff. If it "gets loose", it'll just sit there. At worst, it might contaminate the groundwater or something, but that's true of a lot of other chemicals.
They found this on the Isle of Dogs (Score:1)
No, seriously.
Why not (Score:2)
Why not just burn all that shit? No silly enzymes or science required.
... when in contact with a saline environment it produces crystals of "ice-nine"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
It would be really daft to make a ship's hull out of PET - but "sailcloth is typically made from PET fibers also known as polyester or under the brand name Dacron"... be interesting when you have to buy a new sail just the old one was eaten.
But, yes, that is a concern, especially seeing as this enzyme was borrowed from a bacterium that evolved it naturally. It won't be long before another does the same, or this one gets into the wild.