Medicine Science

Researchers Find Genetic Cause For Alzheimer's, Possible Method To Reverse It

Posted by EditorDavid from the reversing-researchers dept.
schwit1 quotes UPI: Scientists at an independent biomedical research institution have reported a monumental breakthrough: The cause of the primary genetic risk factor for Alzheimer's disease, and a possible cure for the disease. Researchers at Gladstone Institutes in San Francisco identified the primary genetic risk factor for the disease, a gene called apoE4... Their findings were published this week in the journal Nature Medicine... By treating human apoE4 neurons with a structure corrector, it eliminated the signs of Alzheimer's disease, restored normal function to the cells and improved cell survival.
The study's senior investigator says he's already working with a San Francisco pharmaceutical startup to develop the approach and move towards clinical trials, adding that "we are working to accelerate the timeline as much as possible."

  • old news (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This is old news I heard as a child. Here I recently discovered the cure for Alzheimer's but just seem to have forgot it.

    • Any such article sounds encouraging, but from the article linked there is no way to gain any sense of how likely this 'new' information will lead to a cure, if it is indeed even correct.

      Alzheimer's is a big deal, so if this is correct we'll see a lot more attention on it.

