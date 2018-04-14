'Is Curing Patients a Sustainable Business Model?' Goldman Sachs Analysts Ask (arstechnica.com) 34
In an April 10 report for biotech clients, Goldman Sachs analysts noted that one-shot cures for diseases are not great for business as they're bad for longterm profits. The investment banks' report, titled "The Genome Revolution," asks clients: "Is curing patients a sustainable business model?" The answer may be "no," according to follow-up information provided. Slashdot reader tomhath shares the report from Ars Technica: Analyst Salveen Richter and colleagues laid it out: "The potential to deliver 'one shot cures' is one of the most attractive aspects of gene therapy, genetically engineered cell therapy, and gene editing. However, such treatments offer a very different outlook with regard to recurring revenue versus chronic therapies... While this proposition carries tremendous value for patients and society, it could represent a challenge for genome medicine developers looking for sustained cash flow."
For a real-world example, they pointed to Gilead Sciences, which markets treatments for hepatitis C that have cure rates exceeding 90 percent. In 2015, the company's hepatitis C treatment sales peaked at $12.5 billion. But as more people were cured and there were fewer infected individuals to spread the disease, sales began to languish. Goldman Sachs analysts estimate that the treatments will bring in less than $4 billion this year. [Gilead]'s rapid rise and fall of its hepatitis C franchise highlights one of the dynamics of an effective drug that permanently cures a disease, resulting in a gradual exhaustion of the prevalent pool of patients," the analysts wrote. The report noted that diseases such as common cancers -- where the "incident pool remains stable" -- are less risky for business.
A hard fact. (Score:2)
Some would argue that this should be government funded and all I can say is... well good luck, at least in the US we cut that funding for bombs and missiles.
Re: (Score:2)
U.S. citizens die sooner than even U.K citizens.
They are often bankrupted by medical expenses.
And yet, they keep voting for these policies.
Re: (Score:2)
Yea, its hard when there are two competing parties who both think their policies are the only correct way and wont talk about it in any reasonable manner. In a binary political system, only talking about feelings and never taking any conversation deeper than talking points, is a real problem.
Then again, what came first... The news cycles dumbing down the media, or the people answering polls saying "It was easier to read the short version, so I'll click that, because I'm in a hurry" Hmmm.
--
"One Fish, Two
Re: (Score:2)
I don't think its a hard fact that businesses need to profit. We need to get over ourselves that everyone has to make a dime off everything for simply showing up as a middleman (which at this point is all health insurance companies are really doing).
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, the US raised funding for that, and bombs and missiles, and cut taxes on everyone. Budget limitations are for suckers.
Re: (Score:2)
But really, it's marginal compared to what was spent or 'invested' in 'security'.
Re: (Score:2)
That is true. With that being said...I read this as a "Hey people, incentivize us in some way" pitch.
They've noticed the reality. Its clear there are larger benefits to society by not dragging someone down with a disease their entire life. I think they've asked, "So how do we make this work, that's not the business we are in."
--
"I have noticed a few repeating trends about people... " - Raven Kaldera
Re: (Score:2)
A public-private partnership of some kind can promote these kind of investments, but there's also many things that could go wrong. Direct company grants would be optimal, but then that opens bureaucracy and expenditures on 'vetting' companies as well as possible sham companies that will still get through (cough)theranos(cough).
Supporting the middle men such as GS to make the investments and the 'minnowing' is also risky for obvious reasons.
I honestly don't know exac
Leeches never truly went out of style in medicine (Score:2)
Not sustainable? (Score:2)
Nothing is stopping them from curing another disease and collecting another cool $20B or so.
Re: (Score:2)
Now you want to invest in other companies that possibly end up like that as a 'best case' scenario? The best case being a 'decent' amount of profit with a number of failed companies that tried to cure X.
It's not sustainable, nor good for cash flow unless you hav
Money-Grubbing Sociopaths (Score:2)
These guys are what give capitalism a really bad name. Yes, a company can't exist without profits, but it's not like there aren't plenty of diseases we can't cure still. And if you think about it, indefinitely siphoning money from seriously ill people as a business model is pretty sick, no pun intended. We only put up with it as a society because it provides a powerful incentive to actually develop treatments in the first place. But if people start seeing that as a second-best option, I think society wi
There's always another disease lurking. (Score:2)
Cure that disease so the other ones have a chance to take root and you can make money curing them as well!
That's guaranteed long-term profit. you are known as the company that cures things and people go to you before anyone else. What's not to like about this arrangement?
Gilead did OK overall on this. (Score:2)
They did NOT lose money on the endeavor. They made extremely large profits for a couple years... and now it's drifted down a lot as the most financially capable potential customers have now been cured. Plus a couple competitive drugs have launched.
But... yeah, they would have done financially much better selling a $20K a year drug to keep Hep-C at bay for these same customers for the rest of their lives.
Of course, not everything is about profit maximization.... it is kind of a nice thing to save thousands o
They also answered it (Score:2)